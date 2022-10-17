DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 20, 2022) — People can tell you how great THE Community’s College is, but the best way to know whether it’sright for you is to see it — and experience it — for yourself. Eastern Community Colleges has several campus visits days planned in October and November for students and families to tour campus, learn more about academic programs, financial aid, steps to enroll, and more.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO