Scott County Candidate Forum Planned for October 22
BETTENDORF, IOWA (October 19, 2022) —Come meet your Candidates as a group of three local non-profit organizations will be hosting a series of 2 Scott County Candidate Forums in 2022. The final Forum will convene Saturday, October 22, at the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency located at 729 21st Street, Bettendorf, IA 52722 with all local Candidates running for Iowa State Senate.
Fall Campus Visits at Eastern Iowa Community Colleges
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 20, 2022) — People can tell you how great THE Community’s College is, but the best way to know whether it’sright for you is to see it — and experience it — for yourself. Eastern Community Colleges has several campus visits days planned in October and November for students and families to tour campus, learn more about academic programs, financial aid, steps to enroll, and more.
Courage Ride Raises $65,000 for Sarcoma Research at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
IOWA CITY, IOWA (October 14, 2022) — Courage Ride, a local biking event that raises funds for sarcoma cancer research, presented a check for $65,000 to the University of Iowa’s Sarcoma Research Program during an October 13 ceremony at Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr Ben Miller, orthopedic surgeon;...
Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, Named to Mercy College of Health Sciences Dean's List
DES MOINES, IOWA (October 17, 2022) — Brittney Rock of Atalissa, Iowa, has been named to the President's List for the Summer 2022 quarter at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for this academic recognition, students must attain a grade-point average (GPA) at least 3.75, in their most recent quarter, for a minimum of four credit hours.
Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities to Host Annual Fundraiser
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 18, 2022) — Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities will hold its seventeenth annual “Mr and Ms Habitat” fundraiser Saturday, October 22, at The Isle Casino and Hotel in Bettendorf. The event is an important source of funding for local home-building and home-repair efforts. This tongue-in-cheek fundraiser begins at 5:30PM and features a silent auction, heavy appetizers, drinks, and games. The program begins at 7PM with a handful of Habitat supporters competing for the title of Mr or Ms Habitat.
Rhythm City Boosts Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in September
DAVENPORT, IOWA (October 20, 2022) — We are proud to continue our partnership with Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through our “Donate and Play” promotional campaign. In September, our guests raised $31,200 to help the Leukemia and Lymphoma in their fight to cure cancer! Our total raised for the year is now over $60,000 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma.
LADAMA, October 24 through 27
PASS Performance: Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m. The Outing Club, 2109 North Brady Street, Davenport IA. Abbreviated Performances: Monday, October 24, through Thursday, October 25. Various Area Locations. Lauded by Roots World as a group dedicated to “vaunting empowerment and liberation on their own terms,” the Latin alternative band LADAMA...
KEN mode, October 21
Friday, October 21, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. Touring in support of their 2022 album Null, a work that Distorted Sound magazine praised for being "as effective and affecting at its most chaotic as it is at its most methodical," the post-hardcore and noise-rock musicians of KEN mode headline an October 21 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording inspiring Blabbermouth.net to state that "given an honest chance, KEN mode will blow minds with albums like Null."
Codfish Halloween: The Milk Carton Kids and Katie Pruitt, October 29
Saturday, October 29, 8 p.m. Codfish Hollow Barn, 5013 288th Street, Maquoketa IA. At Maquoketa's Codfish Hollow Barn, the venue will celebrate both the end of its 2022 concert roster and the coming of All Hallows' Eve with a special Codfish Halloween concert on October 29, the night boasting headlining sets with the Grammy-nominated folk duo The Milk Carton Kids and up-and-coming country-music sensation Katie Pruitt.
“Speaking Truth to Power: The White Rose,” October 21
Friday, October 21, 6 p.m. German American Heritage Center, 712 West Second Street, Davenport IA. Held in conjunction with the German American Heritage Center's current exhibition The White Rose: The Student Resistance Against Hitler, Munich 1942-1943, noted scholar and speaker Dr. Jud Newborn will deliver the October 21 presentation Speaking Truth to Power: The White Rose, recounting how Sophie Scholl and her brother Hans – formerly fanatical Hitler Youth leaders – transformed to become icons of civil courage and the greatest heroes of the German anti-Nazi resistance.
Riders in the Sky, October 28
Friday, October 28, 7:30 p.m. University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA. Two-time Grammy Award winners who have released more than 40 full-length albums to date, the lighthearted country, Western-swing, and children's-music entertainers of Riders in the Sky perform an October 28 concert at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, the beloved singer/musicians famed for NPR's serial Riders Radio Theater and their songs and companion albums for Pixar's Toy Story 2 and Monsters, Inc.
“Foxtrot,” October 27
Thursday, October 27, 6:30 p.m. Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA. In the Figge Art Museum's current Film at the Figge series, the Davenport venue is screening international, award-winning works that deal with death, loss, and grief in unexpected ways, and the affecting and arresting lineup continues on October 27 with Foxtrot, the internationally co-produced 2017 drama that received the Grand Jury Prize Silver Lion at the74th Venice International Film Festival.
Vanessa Collier, October 26
Wednesday, October 26, 7:30 p.m. Hauberg Civic Center Mansion, 1300 24th Street, Rock Island IL. A gifted blues, funk, and soul saxophonist/singer/songwriter who has won two Blues Music Awards from seven nominations, Vanessa Collier plays Rock Island's Hauberg Civic Center Mansion in an October 26 concert co-presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, her most recent album Heart on the Line a work in which, according to Rock and Blues Muse, the artist "stamps her own mark with bright and breezy production and, of course, a healthy dose of sax."
Kevin Garrett, October 28
Friday, October 28, 8 p.m. Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA. A lauded contemporary R&B, soul, and pop musician also nominated for a Grammy Award for his work on Beyoncé's instantly iconic album Lemonade, singer/songwriter Kevin Garrett headlines an October 28 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist's debut recording Hoax leading Atwood magazine to rave, "Garrett's voice remains instantly captivating, perfectly complementing the album's fascinatingly gripping production, to effortlessly engross the listener into the sentiment of his beautifully-penned tracks."
