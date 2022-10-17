ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stymie
3d ago

Here’s the people who don’t get their student loans forgiven…those who never had any student loans and those who’ve already paid them off. If your student loan doesn’t have enough value for you to pay it off, it certainly doesn’t have enough value for the rest of us to pay it off.

Scott Pitts
3d ago

If they really want to do something to help... abolish future compound interest. Make all student loans a Federal ran, zero interest, 25 yr loan payback program. Thats about $167/mo for 25yrs .. If you cant pay that back, your degree was worthless to begin with and you should have went to a trade school.

Cathy Micciche
3d ago

So Mr. President is there a credit card forgiveness plan for us people who couldn’t pay our debts due to the pandemic?? I’m a senior citizen and lost my job, apartment, car and everything as my life was turned upside down due to this pandemic… Where is my forgiveness on my debt????????

