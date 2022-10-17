Read full article on original website
Man accused of arson and attempted murder in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with arson and aggravated assault on Oct. 18. According to authorities, Charles Allen Thompson, 59, was arrested and charged with arson in the second-degree, and two counts of assault and attempted murder at their residence located in the 900 block of Orange Street in North Augusta.
Judge hears 3 defense motions in Murdaugh murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A judge listened to arguments over three motions filed by the defense team of former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in a Florence County courtroom Thursday morning. Murdaugh is charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul,...
At 2 Augusta high schools, threats lead to lockdown, arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County high schools have dealt with at least two threats this week, with one leading to the arrest of a 17-year-old. The latest incident happened Wednesday at T.W. Josey High School, where a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The threat put the school on lockdown, but the campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.
Richmond County man accused of arson, cruelty to animals
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies arrested a man accused of setting fire to his home – the third similar case in the past couple of weeks in the CSRA. According to authorities, the victim stated she had left the residence in the block of 700 Done Roven Road on a previous date due to a prior altercation with the subject, Jason Madden, 41, her live-in boyfriend.
2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
6 arrested, 1 sought after Richmond County narcotics raid
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County narcotics officers arrested seven people and seized over 1,000 fentanyl pills, guns, and other drugs in a narcotics raid on Oct. 4. The subjects were charged with drug trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, theft, cruelty to children, and obstruction. According to the Richmond...
Man arrested after police pursuit in stolen vehicle
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One Augusta man was arrested and charged after leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle. Robert Lamarca, 35, is charged with fleeing/ attempting to elude, carjacking-strongarm, state court bench warrant, reckless driving, and driving while license suspended or revoked, according to Richmond County Sheriff’s Office inmate bookings.
Deputies seek pair of suspects in Augusta armed robbery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects for an armed robbery that happened on Oct. 6. B&J Motors called dispatchers after their employee had been robbed at gunpoint when two robbers. Dispatch responded to a call at 3080 Deans Bridge Road in reference...
Burke County manager responds to audit of sheriff’s office
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM is digging deeper into a financial audit of the Burke County sheriff’s use of grant funds. The agency sent us the receipts in a 167-page document detailing how Sheriff Alfonzo Williams used money from a credit card leaders say is not authorized. We...
Sheriff releases more details on 2-year-old’s drowning, mom’s arrest
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the drowning death of a 2-year-old this week. Justus Hyman was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. on Monday after being transported to the Augusta University Medical Center. He was sent there after falling into a family friend’s pool on Sunday.
Roaches, drugs, danger: Documents offer insights on latest baby death
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta parents were arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death that’s being blamed on neglect. Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center. He was the brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after his parents Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born premature.
Judge restores Evans business’ alcohol license for now
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The taps are flowing again at an Evans business whose alcohol license was revoked by county commissioners. A judge made the ruling after Stay Social Tap and Table went to court to fight the decision by county officials. The judge’s decision isn’t the final word, but...
‘Someone has to step in’: How landlord began own crime crackdown
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been roughly two weeks since a mobile camo security unit appeared at the Landings @237 Apartments. Since then, the owner and commissioners have gotten mixed reviews from the community. We spoke with the new owner of the complex. He tells us he never meant...
How is community impacted by CSRA’s surge in violent crime?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In just three days, four people were killed in local shootings. We have a closer look at how this violence impacts the community directly. Augustans are moving from exhaustion to anger when it comes to talking about gun violence. While we were following up with a...
Barnwell County receives grant for project Safe Neighborhoods Program
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Barnwell County is among several South Carolina communities that will share in $1.8 million from the federal government to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program. Funding will support community efforts to address the epidemic of gun crime and serious violence in the district. The grants are...
Deputies respond to bus crash at Greenbrier Middle School
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies responded Friday morning to the scene of a school bus accident in front of Greenbrier Middle School. The call came in right after 7 a.m. There are no reports of injuries, according to dispatchers. The scene was clear by 8:25.
One person killed in fiery single-car crash in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) - One person has died after a car crash late Thursday in Aiken County. According to South Carolina state troopers, the crash happened around 11 p.m. on Glenwood Drive at Creekside Drive, just two miles south of Aiken. According to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables, the Toyota four-door...
I-TEAM: Data shows performance levels for Richmond Co. schools
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our ITEAM continues to investigate the Richmond County School System, a district with failing marks when compared to others across the state. We analyzed local data to identify our best and worst-performing schools over the last year. The majority of the students are black in Richmond...
Have you seen this missing Richmond County woman?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Family and friends need the public’s help to find a missing woman. Tammy Rabun-Kirkland, 56, was last seen on Sept. 26. Her friends describe her as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. Rabun-Kirkland has green eyes and brown hair. It is...
Crime-fighting K-9 Banner joins the Grovetown police force
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department this week officially welcomed its newest member, a crime-fighting K-9 named Banner. Banner is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois is trained in narcotics detection and tracking. Banner and his handler will be leaving for Chatham County next week to undergo four weeks of...
