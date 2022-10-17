AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two Augusta parents were arrested for the second time in two years over a baby’s suspicious death that’s being blamed on neglect. Samson Scott, 6 months old, was pronounced dead at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday at Augusta University Medical Center. He was the brother of Travis Scott, who died on Feb. 13, 2021, after his parents Tyrone Scott and Salena Tyler were accused of repeatedly turning off the ventilator of the boy who’d been born premature.

2 DAYS AGO