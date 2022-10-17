Read full article on original website
Breaking: NASCAR Announces Punishment For Bubba Wallace
Over the weekend, Bubba Wallace found himself in hot water after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson in an act of retaliation during Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Wallace was squeezed into the wall by Larson during the race and responded by intentionally crashing the other driver. After taking a few days to review the incident, NASCAR has made an official decision on Wallace.
NASCAR Official Explains Bubba Wallace Punishment Decision
NASCAR has suspended Bubba Wallace from the next Cup Series Championship race after intentionally hitting Kyle Larson's car last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Following the decision, NASCAR chief operation officer Steve O'Donnell explained their rationale during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. O'Donnell called the decision "specific to...
Bubba Wallace’s Replacement Revealed for Homestead-Miami Speedway Amid Suspension
NASCAR has handed Bubba Wallace a one-race suspension and that means that another driver will step up and fill his seat at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The suspension comes after Wallace appeared to deliberately wreck Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After NASCAR reviewed the data, the organization came to its conclusion.
Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off
Kyle Larson admitted to reporters that he and Bubba Wallace had several incidents in the past where the 23XI Racing driver expressed his anger in a much more conventional way. The post Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms
Mark Martin relived his 1998 win at Las Vegas by making a pace lap in the No. 6 car on Sunday. While it was a memorable experience, he later revealed on social media how he was hurt when no one from RFK Racing even stopped to say hello. The post Mark Martin Painfully Calls Out RFK Racing for Completely Ignoring Him at Las Vegas While Everyone Else Welcomed Him With Open Arms appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR World Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr's Wild Car News
Earlier this week, the NASCAR world was surprised by some news from Dale Earnhardt Jr. The legendary driver found an animal in the engine of one of the JRM teams racecars over the weekend. "The JRM teams unloaded the cars from Vegas today and found a possum in the engine bay of one of the cars. I kid you not," Earnhardt Jr. tweeted.
Joey Logano Says Bubba Wallace Could've Cost Kyle Larson His Life at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace (or, depending on how you want to look at it, his PR team) has since apologized for his incident with Kyle Larson at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. But, that hasn't kept NASCAR's finest from weighing in on the issue. Fresh off his win at the South Point 400,...
Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas
Bubba Wallace shoved Kyle Larson multiple times on Sunday at Las Vegas. Interestingly, the 23XI Racing driver joked about that exact behavior just moments before the start of the race. The post Bubba Wallace Joked on Twitter About Athletes Shoving People Around Minutes Before He Did It to Kyle Larson at Las Vegas appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Bubba Wallace suspended for actions, NASCAR fans respond
NASCAR has suspended driver Bubba Wallace for one race for intentionally wrecking and then shoving Kyle Larson Sunday in the NASCAR Cup series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The two drivers were racing side by side on lap 94 of the South Point 400 when Larson pinched Wallace into...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon
Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold
A possum hitched a ride with JR Motorsports from Las Vegas to North Carolina, and Twitter had a field day after Dale Earnhardt Jr. uploaded a photo. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Crew Discovered a Stowaway in Their Hauler, and the Twitter Response Was Pure Gold appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick Battled a Hall of Famer Born in 1927 in the First Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race
Kevin Harvick raced once against Hershel McGriff, who continued to compete until he was 90 and will enter the NASCAR Hall of Fame in January. The post Kevin Harvick Battled a Hall of Famer Born in 1927 in the First Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Discovered A Possum Hiding In The Engine Bay Of One Of His Race Cars
Well, this ain’t something you hear everyday. NASCAR news typically revolves around wins and losses, beef between drivers, new team members, etc. etc…. However, NASCAR news about a possum is a first for me. And that’s exactly what NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. discovered in the engine bay of...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Joey Logano’s Run in the NASCAR Playoffs Has a Familiar Feel to It
Joey Logano's run in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is a lot like his title run four years ago. The post Joey Logano’s Run in the NASCAR Playoffs Has a Familiar Feel to It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
NASCAR suspends Bubba Wallace 1 race for Las Vegas crash
Bubba Wallace received a one race suspension from NASCAR after an investigation determined he deliberately spun reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in a “dangerous act” of retaliation before confronting him afterward. Wallace had a shoving match with Larson after Sunday's incident at Las Vegas and...
Autoweek.com
Tony Stewart Miffed at NASCAR Penalties, Happy to Focus on NHRA Drag Racing
NASCAR fines totaling $300,000 have irked team owner Tony Stewart. He said he was “super-glad” to be in fun Camping World Drag Racing Series atmosphere in Texas this past weekend. While he wasn’t fined at the NHRA’s Texas FallNationals, even that was a bit of a costly weekend...
NASCAR Will Never See Domination Like Ned Jarrett's 14-Lap Win at the 1965 Southern 500
Ned Jarrett spent 13 years racing in NASCAR's highest level, which doesn't really seem all that long given everything he accomplished during that time. His two Grand National Series championships, 50 Cup wins, and 239 top-10 finishes earned him a spot in 12 motorsports and sports Halls of Fame, including, of course, the NASCAR Hall of Fame. And, he did all that while earning the nickname "Gentleman Ned Jarrett" for his calm demeanor and upstanding character.
Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race
One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
