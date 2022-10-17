Read full article on original website
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
Times News
Slatington talks about police HVAC
Roads aren’t the only topic for the Slatington borough council. The council made a motion to approve a quote from Kromer Plumbing, Heating and Air for a new air conditioning unit in the police department. The cost is $6,650. “This unit’s been dying,” said borough Manager Daniel Stevens. “We...
Times News
Fire police unavailable for D & L race
The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
Fire ignites at Plymouth printing press
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a business after a printing press caught fire in Plymouth Thursday afternoon. According to the Plymouth Fire Department, a call for a fire came in around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Bayard Printing Group, located at 180 West Main Street where a printing press caught fire. […]
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
cohaitungchi.com
Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season
Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
Tire recycling donation event to stomp out mosquitos
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County held another tire recycling event at PNC field, and it is one of multiple events being held this month. This event is held in partnership with the West Nile Virus Control Program to prevent breeding grounds for mosquitos. The goal is to get rid of used and unwanted […]
Turnpike commission to close Carbon County on-ramp overnight
JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY, (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission will be closing the entry point from State Route 903, Exit 87, overnight for maintenance. On October 20, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced the northbound entry ramp from State Route 903 interchange, Exit 87, will be closed from Friday night, October 21 at 10 p.m. […]
Times News
Schuylkill Co. EMA recognized for I-81 fatal crash response
Schuylkill County’s emergency management team did such an outstanding job responding to a massive 80-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 in March that word of its great work reached Texas. On Wednesday, county commissioners lauded Emergency Management Agency Coordinator John M. Matz for his role in leading that team, and...
Times News
Palmerton seeks grants to upgrade kitchen
Palmerton Area School District announced Tuesday it applied for two food service grants that, if successful, would fund two new pieces of equipment for its kitchens. Business Manager Ryan Kish said the applications, submitted last week, are for a new roll-through refrigerator at Parkside Education Center and a new oven at S.S. Palmer Elementary.
Times News
Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight
A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
Times News
Lansford crossing guard gets 4-year contract
Lansford Council recently passed a motion to approve the contract for the only crossing guard in borough. It will be a four-year contract with pay raises. The raise will be 4% this year, sliding down to 3% in the fourth year of the contract, councilman William Chuma said. Council also...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 20, 2014
Members of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 314, Lehighton, honored its presidents, past and present, during a recent dinner held at the post home. Among those recognized at the event for their service in heading the auxiliary were LaRue Fritz (1988 and 1989), Jean Rice (1954 and 2005), Deborah DeCindio (2014 and 2015) and Gladys Balliet (1998 and 2002).
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Dogs abandoned in Lackawanna County
MOUNT COBB, Pa. — Two dogs were dumped behind a business just off the highway in Jefferson Township. A video shows it happened just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. The two dogs were taken to Blue Chip Animal Refuge by the people who found them. Humane officers and Jefferson...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
Amusing Planet
The Knox Mine Disaster
On January 22, 1959, miners at the River Slope Mine of the Knox Coal Company in Jenkins Township, Pennsylvania, were digging under the Susquehanna River in search of coal. They were in pursuit of a coal seam that seemed to angle upwards towards the riverbed. Months earlier, the authorities had...
Visit the Largest Thrift Store in the Country Right Here in Pennsylvania
There's nothing like a day spent thrifting for unique pieces and bargains. From small consignment shops to sprawling flea markets, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing places to thrift but none are as big or amazing as the giant Community Aid thrift store in Selinsgrove. Keep reading to learn more.
Gallons of diesel stolen in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — Police in Wyoming County are searching for a gas thief after about 100 gallons of diesel fuel was stolen from three different construction machines. It happened along Root Hallow Lane in Noxen Township. State police say the thief took the fuel and fled. Want to see...
