Let’s keep Dennis Thomas
We need to keep Dennis Thomas on Placerville’s City Council. He understands Placerville and keeps a logical outlook for solving problems that range from public safety to keeping our history intact. Dennis brought a steady hand to the City Council to guide us through the COVID-19 pandemic and back to normal without losing his sense of humor.
RVer escapes flames
Fire crews from the El Dorado County Fire Protection District and Cal Fire Amador-El Dorado Unit extinguished a motor home fire in Pilot Hill early Wednesday morning. A person sleeping in the RV, which was parked on Meadow Croft Lane at the time, escaped without injury, according to fire officials. Firefighters were called to the blaze around 3:30 a.m. and reported quickly dousing the flames before they could spread to vegetation or the home nearby.
Supes support Forebay Park
Applause and cheers followed the El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ unanimous vote to move forward with the Forebay Park project. Tuesday’s decision to adopt a conceptual park design kickstarts the environmental review process, which should wrap up next spring. The conceptual design presented to the Board of...
In The Know: Oct. 21
Visit the Sherwood Demonstration Garden, 6699 Campus Drive in Placerville, open to the public, 9 a.m. to noon Fridays and Saturdays. See the many plants, trees, succulents, natives and more. Wander through the 16 individual gardens at your own pace or ask a docent for help. Garden may be closed for inclement weather; check the website before visiting: ucanr.edu/sites/EDC_Master_Gardeners/Demonstration_Garden.
Stories arise
History enthusiasts flocked to Placerville Union Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 15, for Buried History’s Save the Graves fundraiser, at which historical Main Street merchants returned to life to share their stories. Eight influential figures entranced visitors with their tales of triumph, perseverance, loss and legacy.
Conservation Celebration planned in Placerville
On Saturday, Oct. 22, Gaines and Associates, Camo Queen and The Outdoor View are partnering in presenting a Conservation Celebration at the Shakespeare Club in Placerville. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the conservation community’s partnership in meeting the increasing challenges to wildlife conservation in California. Working...
$28K in sick time overpay settled
El Dorado County expects to get back money overpaid to a former Human Resources director mistakenly paid $28,149 for unused sick time. The county notified Tameka Usher of the mistake in late February. Months later she agreed to pay back the county in monthly installments. Usher left the county for a human resources job with the city of Rocklin.
GDPUD candidate: Michael Saunders
Why are you running to serve on the Georgetown Divide Public Utility District Board of Directors?. I am running so our community can have clean, affordable water and so our rates can provide a sustainable delivery system without putting an undue burden on the ratepayer. I am running to continue to advocate for the district with the state and at the federal level to keep our area rural, maintain our watershed and promote protection from wildfire. I will continue to work alongside the community, staff and fellow board members with respect and cooperation. The district represents where I live. I love the Divide. I am running to serve and represent my neighbors, friends, merchants, organizations and all of those in the community.
Meyers turn restriction pilot program to be discontinued
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — The citizen-developed right-turn restriction pilot program in Meyers has not worked as officials had hoped and they will let it expire at the end of the month. The Labor Day holiday weekend provided officials with data that showed travel apps are still sending motorists into...
Out of the Ashes returns to help fire victims
The West Slope Foundation, Element 79 Vineyards and Winery, along with the wineries of Fair Play, Pioneer Volunteer Firefighter’s Association and Creekside Cork and Brew, host the second. This event will feature more than 15 local wineries pouring tastings paired with tapas prepared by Casey of Creekside Cork and...
Support Judy Morris
I am writing this letter to endorse Judy Morris, who is running for re-election to the Camino school board. As a retired biology teacher from El Dorado High School, I had the privilege of working with Ms. Morris on several occasions during her 12-year tenure on the El Dorado Union High School District board. During that time she worked tirelessly on hundreds of critical issues brought before the board.
Fall into a WINEcation this weekend
This weekend is the perfect time to take a WINEcation at El Dorado County’s award-winning wineries. Travelers can experience wine varietals from wine regions around the world and not have to worry about getting stuck in an airport or hunting for lost luggage. Just book a ticket for Oct. 22 & 23 at eldoradowines.org/winecation. When purchasing tickets pick a starting location winery.
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth)
Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth) On Friday, Oct. 14, Donna Louise Torres (Faircloth), a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away at the age of 68 with her family by her side in Cameron Park, Calif. Donna was born on Jan.14, 1954 in Fort Bragg, Calif. Donna lived most...
Harry E. Hopkins
Harry Elmer Hopkins, of Camino, CA was born in Wellfleet, Mass., the son of Grace Rich Hopkins and the late Harry E. Hopkins. Educated at Univ. of Mass. and Yale University, he had a 33-year career at the U. S. Forest Service, mostly in northern California. He served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany 1952-1954.
Now in business: The Blooming Mind
The Blooming Mind provides pediatric neuropsychology consultation services. Dr. Christy Bath, clinical psychologist and pediatric neuropsychologist, brings to El Dorado County comprehensive pediatric neuropsychological assessment services, disposition and resource planning, consultation and treatment interventions. Contact:. (530) 748-6523.
Be specific
After reading Bill Snodgrass’ candidate statement as a potential Camino Union School District Governing Board member, I felt it important to respond to his beliefs. He states that he believes in “not teaching sex education to third-graders.”. As a retired third-grade teacher, sex education was never taught in...
David Russell Hauge
David Russell Hauge passed away Aug. 28, at his home in Shingle Springs. He was 75. David was born June 24, 1947 in Lynwood, Calif. He and his family moved to Placerville in 1959. He graduated from El Dorado High School in 1966, joining the Air Force soon after, and serving overseas in the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Oct. 15-17
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office records:. 1:38 a.m. Deputies booked into jail a 37-year-old man suspected of vandalism on Highway 49. He was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time. 11:33 a.m. Grand theft was reported at a store...
Business Spotlight: Naturwood Home Furnishings
At Naturwood Home Furnishings, it’s about the people. Family owned and operated for more than 70 years, four out of five generations are still active in the store carrying on John Keyes’ tradition of high-quality furniture sold with integrity. “I love the family,” insisted advertising director Michelle Benjamin,...
West Coast Dance Arts leaps into new facility
Cameron Park’s exceptional dance studio, West Coast Dance Arts, has recently moved to a new, larger space to better serve its growing student base of promising young dancers. After a year on Merrychase Drive, WCDA opened on Flying C in a spot more than double the size of the...
