Read full article on original website
Related
Incredible Hurst Olds With 455 V-8 Selling at Maple Brothers Dallas Sale
This is number 1 out of 906 of these rare high-performance cars were ever created. Back in 1969, Hurst Performance teamed up with Oldsmobile to turn a limited number of Cutlass 442 models into high-performance machines. The product of this collaboration was the rare '69 Hurst/Olds with a total of 906 examples ever built. Each car featured the limited-edition Hurst conversion package and the required engine and transmission combination, but each car was allowed to be distinct and feature any of the components from the Cutlass 442. This beautifully restored 1969 Hurst/Olds 442 Coupe is the very first one ever built, and there is a chance to call it yours.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year: The Finalists
You may have already seen the contenders for the 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year (if you haven't, you can check them all out here). Now, it's time to showcase the group of SUVs and crossovers that advanced past the others and made it to the final round of judging. Among the 33 different SUV nameplates and 45 variants that participated in the 2023 competition, this is the batch of SUVs that survived after an extensive evaluation process at California's Honda Proving Center. The SUVs that make the finals are subjected to an even closer inspection, highlighted by real-world road drives. Once that's complete, our judges enter a sealed room, where they debate each of the finalists ahead of a secret ballot. The vehicle that will take home the Golden Calipers this year will be revealed on Thursday, October 20.
Lehigh Acres Gazette
Lehigh Acres, FL
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
924K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news in Lehigh Acres Floridahttp://www.thelehighacresgazette.com
Comments / 0