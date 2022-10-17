ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Banana 101.5

The Oldest Residence in Michigan

This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot

Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
GRAND BLANC, MI
Banana 101.5

Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill

Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
FLINT, MI
Banana 101.5

Meet Mike Tyson in Ferndale and Madison Heights, MI This Friday

The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, will be in Michigan this Friday. One of the greatest boxers of all time will be making stops in Michigan this Friday, October 21st, 2022 to promote his new weed brand. The former heavyweight champion of the world will be swinging into two local dispensaries in Ferndale and Madison Heights.
FERNDALE, MI
Banana 101.5

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Lapeer County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022

Trick-or-Treat smell my feet, give me something good to eat. In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online

A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Banana 101.5

How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?

Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
DETROIT, MI
Banana 101.5

Banana 101.5

Burton, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Banana 101.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy