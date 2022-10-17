Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The Oldest Residence in Michigan
This structure has been labeled “Michigan’s Oldest Residence”…not oldest building, but oldest residence. It’s the Navarre-Anderson Trading Post, and the proof lies in the Historical Marker found on the premises. It reads, in part: “In 1789, Heutrau Navarre, son of Detroit's Royal Notary, built this house, Michigan's oldest residence…..Originally Navarre used it as a depot for his fur trade business, but in 1798 converted it to his family residence.”
Why Exactly Did Michigan Become an ‘Eastern Time Zone’ State?
Did you know that the entire state of Michigan used to be on Central time, observing the same time as Chicago, rather than New York? But that all changed many, many years ago. Before we get too deep here, let's remember to acknowledge a few friends who live north of the Bridge.
Please Stop Doing This in the Grand Blanc Kroger Parking Lot
Friends, neighbors and probably some of my family... I'm begging for your help, here. The Saginaw Road and Bella Vista Drive area has been home to the Grand Mall for decades. The grocery store used to be a Kessel Food Market and now a Kroger, of course. Tenants have come and gone over the years at the Grand Mall -- Only ONE thing has remained a constant: That parking lot!
This Michigan City is One of the Most Rat-Infested in the Country
The infestation of rats is becoming a significant problem across the country. While the state of Michigan isn't the worst rat-infested state, there is one major city that is considered one of the worst in the country. Orkin's most recent data shows the cities across America that are the most...
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
GMA Visits Ann Arbor to Surprise Hero Doctor Helping People With Disabilities
Dr. Feranmi Okanlami is considered a hero among individuals with disabilities at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. ABC's 'Good Morning America' surprised the good doctor, awarding him $1 million in order to continue helping those who live with disabilities on a daily basis. Okanlami is the Director of...
Road Trip From Flint – Michigan’s Oldest Cider Mill
Warm spiced donuts, warm (or cold) apple cider and fresh apple pie this time of year... nothing like it! So many people are all about pumpkin spice everything in the fall -- not me! Give me apple-everything (and some cinnamon)!. About an hour south of Flint, Michigan you'll find the...
Meet Mike Tyson in Ferndale and Madison Heights, MI This Friday
The Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson, will be in Michigan this Friday. One of the greatest boxers of all time will be making stops in Michigan this Friday, October 21st, 2022 to promote his new weed brand. The former heavyweight champion of the world will be swinging into two local dispensaries in Ferndale and Madison Heights.
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
Bring Your Dog To A Flint Firebirds Game – What You Need To Know
Attention all dog and hockey lovers. The Flint Firebirds host several annual events for charity throughout the hockey season. One of the most popular promotions is 'Puck for Paws Night', a fundraiser to benefit the Humane Society of Genesee County. On this special night, fans are able to bring dogs...
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Lapeer County Trick-Or-Treat Times 2022
Trick-or-Treat smell my feet, give me something good to eat. In a perfect world, Halloween would fall on a Saturday. No such luck - October 31st lands on a Monday. I can hear parents sighing (and swearing) as I type. How do you possibly get a kid to go to bed after an evening of trick-or-treating?
Oxford Teen Arrested After Posting Threats Online
A 14-year-old Oxford boy was arrested after posting threats and photos of guns on social media. According to WILX 10 and the Oakland County Sheriff's Department, the boy posted a photo of three guns and made threats toward Jewish people at the former Legacy Center, now operating under the moniker Legacy 925.
How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?
Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
