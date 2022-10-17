Read full article on original website
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park London in 2023
BLACKPINK have announced a headline BST Hyde Park London show for 2023. The K-pop band will make their UK festival debut with the British Summer Time festival concert held on July 2, 2023. Tickets go on general sale from Thursday (October 27) at 10am BST here. American Express cardmembers get...
Wet Leg tease next album will be “longer, bigger, better, faster, stronger and more fluorescent”
Wet Leg have teased what their next album might sound like, as well as discussing what it was like to be covered by Harry Styles and Pearl Jam. Watch our video interview with the band above. The Domino-signed indie duo were speaking to NME on the red carpet at the...
Arctic Monkeys put up special Yorkshire accent billboard for ‘The Car’ in Sheffield
Arctic Monkeys have put up a special Yorkshire-themed billboard for their forthcoming new album ‘The Car’ in their native Sheffield. The four-piece, who hail from the Yorkshire city, are set to release their seventh studio album on Friday (October 21). In promotion of ‘The Car’, Arctic Monkeys have...
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness
20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour
Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.
Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary
Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
Self Esteem talks singing Arctic Monkeys while “spangled” and meeting Mr Blobby
Speaking to NME on the red carpet of the Mercury Prize 2022, Self Esteem revealed her love of singing Arctic Monkeys while “spangled” – as well as telling us about meeting Mr Blobby and progress on her next album. Rebecca Lucy Taylor – aka Self Esteem –...
Damon Albarn performs ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in Danny DeVito squid hat at Gorillaz show
During Gorillaz‘ recent show in Georgia, frontman Damon Albarn was seen wearing a squid-shaped had adorned with a photo of Danny DeVito. Captured by attendees at Gorillaz’ Alpharetta concert on Wednesday (October 19), Albarn can be seen wearing his unique piece of headwear while performing Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album cut ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’. According to a post-show Reddit discussion, Albarn sourced the hat from a fan in the mosh pit, who “got the crowd to pass it up to Damon”.
Watch The Cure debut another devastating new song, ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’
The Cure debuted another new song from their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World‘, airing ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’ at a show in Kraków, Poland tonight (Thursday October 20). Check it out below. The icons are in the midst of a lengthy...
K-pop festival K.FLEX says it will go ahead amid allegations it “copied” KPOP.FLEX branding
European K-pop festival K.FLEX will go ahead in London next month amid reported threats of legal action from KPOP.FLEX’s South Korean partners, who allege K.FLEX copied the KPOP.FLEX name and branding without permission to stage a “fake event”. Seongsu-dong Media (or SSD Media), one of the Korean...
Ed Sheeran had “already started” writing James Bond theme when he was replaced by Billie Eilish
Ed Sheeran has said he’d already “started writing” the theme song for No Time To Die when he was replaced by Billie Eilish. Back in 2019, Sheeran’s manager revealed that the star had met James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli two years prior to discuss penning the official track for the most recent film in the hit spy franchise.
Alex Turner tells us about Arctic Monkeys’ ‘505’ going viral on TikTok
Alex Turner has spoken about Arctic Monkeys‘ 2007 song ‘505’ finding “a new life” among younger fans. The track, which appears on the band’s second album ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, recently enjoyed viral success on TikTok. It’s also the third most popular Monkeys tune on Spotify at the time of writing (behind ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from 2013’s ‘AM’).
Liz Truss’ resignation soundtracked on Channel 4 news by her “favourite song”, Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’
Channel 4 News used Taylor Swift‘s ‘Blank Space‘ to soundtrack its montage of Prime Minister Liz Truss following her resignation yesterday (October 20) after 44 days in office. A reporter for the programme opened the segment by saying: “Liz Truss said that her favourite song was ‘Blank...
‘Newsnight’ brutally takes down Liz Truss with Rihanna-backed montage
Newsnight used Rihanna‘s 2008 ballad ‘Take A Bow’ to soundtrack a brutal opening montage of Prime Minister Liz Truss after she resigned yesterday (October 20) – watch the clip below. Delivering a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, Truss announced that she would be stepping down...
James Corden says restaurant ban controversy is “beneath all of us”
James Corden has said the recent controversy around his ban from a New York restaurant is “beneath” him. The Late Late Show host has been the subject of controversy in recent days following the news that he was banned from celebrity hotspot Balthazar due to “abusive” behaviour towards staff.
Twitter reacts to James Corden’s joke ban from Ryanair
Ryanair has poked fun at James Corden following his recent ban from a New York restaurant. On Monday (October 17), Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced that he was banning The Late Late Show host from his restaurant due to his “abusive” behaviour towards staff members. The ban was...
Grimes says she plans to “do things that are more helpful to people” after releasing “one more” album
Grimes (aka Claire Boucher) has reiterated claims that she plans to stop making albums in the near future, saying in a new article – where she and M.I.A. (real name Mathangi Arulpragasam) spoke at length for an “in conversation” feature – that after releasing “one more album”, she’s “going to do things that are more helpful to people”.
