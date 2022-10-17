During Gorillaz‘ recent show in Georgia, frontman Damon Albarn was seen wearing a squid-shaped had adorned with a photo of Danny DeVito. Captured by attendees at Gorillaz’ Alpharetta concert on Wednesday (October 19), Albarn can be seen wearing his unique piece of headwear while performing Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album cut ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’. According to a post-show Reddit discussion, Albarn sourced the hat from a fan in the mosh pit, who “got the crowd to pass it up to Damon”.

