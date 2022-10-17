ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BLACKPINK to headline BST Hyde Park London in 2023

BLACKPINK have announced a headline BST Hyde Park London show for 2023. The K-pop band will make their UK festival debut with the British Summer Time festival concert held on July 2, 2023. Tickets go on general sale from Thursday (October 27) at 10am BST here. American Express cardmembers get...
The 1975: every song ranked in order of greatness

20 years ago, Wilmslow youths Matty Healy, Ross MacDonald, George Daniel and Adam Hann decided to form a band. At first, they went through many names and many incarnations eventually becoming The 1975 – a band that would go on to shake up the British and global music scene with their loquacious musings on modern life, love and self-loathing.
Here’s how to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 UK tour

Taylor Swift is set to announce a UK headline tour in support of her new album ‘Midnights’ – find all the details on how to secure tickets below. The singer-songwriter will release her tenth studio record tomorrow (October 21), and has been teasing a series of lyrics on billboards across the globe. ‘Midnights’ includes the as-yet-unheard single ‘Anti-Hero’ and a collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach’.
Watch the rousing trailer for Liam Gallagher’s ‘Knebworth 22’ documentary

Liam Gallagher has shared the official trailer for his upcoming documentary Knebworth 22 – watch it below. The upcoming feature-length film documents the former Oasis frontman’s return to Knebworth Park this summer, 26 years after his band’s iconic gigs at the Hertfordshire venue. Knebworth 22 is set...
Damon Albarn performs ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’ in Danny DeVito squid hat at Gorillaz show

During Gorillaz‘ recent show in Georgia, frontman Damon Albarn was seen wearing a squid-shaped had adorned with a photo of Danny DeVito. Captured by attendees at Gorillaz’ Alpharetta concert on Wednesday (October 19), Albarn can be seen wearing his unique piece of headwear while performing Gorillaz’ self-titled debut album cut ‘Tomorrow Comes Today’. According to a post-show Reddit discussion, Albarn sourced the hat from a fan in the mosh pit, who “got the crowd to pass it up to Damon”.
ALPHARETTA, GA
Alex Turner tells us about Arctic Monkeys’ ‘505’ going viral on TikTok

Alex Turner has spoken about Arctic Monkeys‘ 2007 song ‘505’ finding “a new life” among younger fans. The track, which appears on the band’s second album ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, recently enjoyed viral success on TikTok. It’s also the third most popular Monkeys tune on Spotify at the time of writing (behind ‘I Wanna Be Yours’ and ‘Do I Wanna Know?’ from 2013’s ‘AM’).
‘Newsnight’ brutally takes down Liz Truss with Rihanna-backed montage

Newsnight used Rihanna‘s 2008 ballad ‘Take A Bow’ to soundtrack a brutal opening montage of Prime Minister Liz Truss after she resigned yesterday (October 20) – watch the clip below. Delivering a statement outside Number 10 Downing Street, Truss announced that she would be stepping down...
Twitter reacts to James Corden’s joke ban from Ryanair

Ryanair has poked fun at James Corden following his recent ban from a New York restaurant. On Monday (October 17), Balthazar owner Keith McNally announced that he was banning The Late Late Show host from his restaurant due to his “abusive” behaviour towards staff members. The ban was...
NEW YORK STATE

