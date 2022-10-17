Commercial Vehicle Officer Supervisor II, Gerald W. Johnson, to retire after 29 years with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
KOMU
Highway Patrol separates itself from Legal Missouri 2022's 'Our turn' advertisement
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statement Wednesday against the patrol's involvement in an advertisement supporting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for adults in Missouri. The 15-second ad shows an officer on a motorcycle, whose appearance is similar to a trooper, and argues for Amendment...
kttn.com
Missouri man indicted for armed carjacking
A man from East St. Louis, Illinois was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday for a July 12 carjacking in St. Louis. Brandon Best, 20, was indicted on a carjacking charge and a charge of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Charging...
Two arrested with a fully-automatic weapon in southeast Kansas
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Missouri people were arrested on Tuesday afternoon following a traffic stop in southeast Kansas. A news release says around 3:30 p.m., an investigator with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office who was working a theft case initiated a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram east of Baxter Springs. The driver […]
82-year-old killed in three-car crash in St. Charles
Troopers arrived on the scene of a three-car crash with one fatality.
KTLO
February execution date set for Missouri man who killed four
This booking photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Leonard Taylor. The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, set a February execution date for Taylor, a suburban St. Louis man who was convicted of killing his girlfriend and her three young children nearly 18 years ago. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 7, 2023, at the state prison in Bonne Terre. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)
Homesteaders Share Their Off-the-Grid Life in Northeast Missouri
There's a community of homesteaders that live practically in our backyard in northeast Missouri that many have never heard of. I think that's kind of the idea since they are an off-the-grid community. However, there's a new video that tells the story of how they live this unique lifestyle in a community in northeast Missouri.
kttn.com
Missouri’s new action plan for cancer control and prevention released
Missouri health officials and advocates released the newly revised Missouri Cancer Action Plan that will be used for Missourians to use as a guide for cancer control and prevention work across the state through 2025. The Missouri Cancer Consortium published the report in collaboration with the Missouri Comprehensive Cancer Program, which is part of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
KMOV
I-255 opens after hours of traffic in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A police emergency caused major traffic on Interstate 255 in south St. Louis County Tuesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers were on the JB Bridge assisting a suicidal person. The westbound lanes were closed as law enforcement handled the situation. The...
921news.com
Missouri: Deer Firearm Season
The Missouri Firearms season opens for deer from November 12th through November 22nd. The season opens one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. Only one antlered deer may be taken during the entire firearms season ( all portions combined). You may take only two antlered deer during the archery and firearms deer hunting seasons combined.
Low water level in Mississippi is dream for some, nightmare for others
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The low water level in the Mississippi River is creating once-in-a-lifetime moments for some. “It’s beautiful,” Joshua Speakman said. “I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing to see the water this low.” The low water level allows tourists to walk from the shore to the landmark island, Tower Rock, because of the low […]
The only building left of the historic Buchanan County Poor Farm is over 100 years old
Buchanan County Infirmary.LManning, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Buchanan County Infirmary built in 1919 has also been known as Buchanan County Poor Farm and Green Acres. This building is historic and it's located in St. Joseph, Missouri. It consists of two stories and there are four Doric order columns on the porch made of concrete. This building is what's left of the Buchanan County Poor Farm. In 2009, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, October 18th, 2022
(Statewide) With flu season now officially underway, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people 65 years and older get a high-dose flu vaccine this season. Individuals can receive flu and COVID-19 vaccines in the same visit but are encouraged to check with the provider first to ensure there is available inventory. On Oct. 14, DHSS began its statewide surveillance reporting for the 2022-2023 flu season. Weekly data reports are published each Friday. From October 2-8, 80 laboratory-confirmed flu cases were reported in Missouri (as compared to 28 cases during the same time period in 2021). Currently, the highest rate of infections is among the youngest children aged 0-4.
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
If you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious pizzas made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kttn.com
Missouri statewide unemployment rate drops to 2.4% in September
Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 2,700 jobs from August 2022 to September 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by one-tenth of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 10,400 jobs and government employment decreased by 7,700 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.4 percent in September 2022, from 2.5 percent in August 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 71,500 jobs from September 2021 to September 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points, from 4.0 percent in September 2021 to 2.4 percent in September 2022.
kttn.com
Men from Tennessee and Missouri indicted by grand jury in Missouri for armed assault of FBI agents
A Tennessee man and a Warsaw, Mo., man have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges stemming from their threats of violence against immigrants and the federal government, as well as an armed assault of FBI agents. Bryan C. Perry, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Jonathan S. O’Dell,...
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor finds areas of concern in Conservation Department's IT practices
(The Center Square) – A report released by Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the Missouri Department of Conservation’s data security a rating of “good” and recommended changes to improve its system. The rating is the second-highest and is given when audit results find the organization is...
kttn.com
Missouri Attorney General leads 19 state coalition in launching investigation into six major banks over ESG investing
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his office and 18 other attorneys general have served six major American banks with civil investigative demands, which act as a subpoena, asking for documents relating to the companies’ involvement with the United Nations Net-Zero Banking Alliance. The banks under investigation include Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. NZBA-member banks must set emissions reduction targets in their lending and investment portfolios to reach net zero by 2050. Missouri, Arizona, Kentucky, and Texas are leading states in this investigation.
kttn.com
Statewide winter weather drill set for Thursday, October 20, crews to drive routes to train for winter
The Farmer’s Almanac is forecasting a “Hibernation Zone” across the Midwest for the winter season. Though it’s still too early to tell what the winter will bring, the Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the worst. The department will hold its annual statewide winter operations drill on Thursday, Oct. 20. With high turnover rates and many positions still open, driver training on this day is more critical than ever.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Wild Turkey Population Continues to Drop
(Jefferson County) Missouri’s wild turkey population continues to decline each and every year and has been declining for a number of decades according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). John Winkelman is the host of the Scenic View on KJFF. He goes over how the MDC determines the...
Comments / 2