Palmerton, PA

Times News

Official clarifies voting in Carbon

Carbon County’s election director is warning people of a mailer that recommends early in-person voting. Lisa Dart said her office received the mailer from a voter who came to the bureau asking about the letter. According to the letter, which was sent by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, voters have...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Tamaqua hires police officer

The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Fire police unavailable for D & L race

The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
WALNUTPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Palmerton seeks grants to upgrade kitchen

Palmerton Area School District announced Tuesday it applied for two food service grants that, if successful, would fund two new pieces of equipment for its kitchens. Business Manager Ryan Kish said the applications, submitted last week, are for a new roll-through refrigerator at Parkside Education Center and a new oven at S.S. Palmer Elementary.
PALMERTON, PA
Times News

Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program

Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 20, 2014

Members of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 314, Lehighton, honored its presidents, past and present, during a recent dinner held at the post home. Among those recognized at the event for their service in heading the auxiliary were LaRue Fritz (1988 and 1989), Jean Rice (1954 and 2005), Deborah DeCindio (2014 and 2015) and Gladys Balliet (1998 and 2002).
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Slatington talks about police HVAC

Roads aren’t the only topic for the Slatington borough council. The council made a motion to approve a quote from Kromer Plumbing, Heating and Air for a new air conditioning unit in the police department. The cost is $6,650. “This unit’s been dying,” said borough Manager Daniel Stevens. “We...
SLATINGTON, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Republican candidates a no-show in Chalfont

I thank the Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance for hosting a meet the Pa. House and Senate candidates on Sept 27. Hoping to have some questions answered I went to the meeting. Unfortunately, neither of the Republican candidates bothered to show up. I apologize to the Alliance members who spent...
CHALFONT, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
susqcoindy.com

Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project

Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Blakely Borough Police Department will not regionalize

BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
BLAKELY, PA
WBRE

Scranton School District closures on the horizon

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School closures could be on the horizon as a local district continues on its path to recovery. The Scranton School District is in the middle of its five-year recovery plan. The school board voted to close Bancroft Elementary in 2021 and they were presented with many options, including closing two […]
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight

A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Medicare open enrollment programs

The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Phila. man sentenced in Carbon weapons case

A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Carbon County court recently on two criminal counts. Tyrelle Lamont Suttle, 32, who also lists an address in Wind Gap, was sentenced to serve 6 months to one day less 24 months in prison on a charge of manufacturing weapons and a year probation on a tampering with evidence count. The terms run consecutively. The district attorney’s office agreed to the mitigated range sentence, which is the lowest end of sentencing ranges.
CARBON COUNTY, PA

