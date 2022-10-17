Read full article on original website
Times News
Official clarifies voting in Carbon
Carbon County’s election director is warning people of a mailer that recommends early in-person voting. Lisa Dart said her office received the mailer from a voter who came to the bureau asking about the letter. According to the letter, which was sent by the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, voters have...
Times News
Tamaqua hires police officer
The Tamaqua borough council hired David Krape, right, as a full-time police officer during its Tuesday meeting. He will begin his employment on Oct. 30. With him is Tamaqua Police Chief Michael Hobbs. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Fire police unavailable for D & L race
The Walnutport mayor said that because of a conflict the borough will not be able to provide fire police for the Nov. 6 D & L half marathon. The 13.1 mile race along the Lehigh River crosses borough streets. In August, borough council granted permission for Discover Lehigh Valley to...
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
Times News
Palmerton seeks grants to upgrade kitchen
Palmerton Area School District announced Tuesday it applied for two food service grants that, if successful, would fund two new pieces of equipment for its kitchens. Business Manager Ryan Kish said the applications, submitted last week, are for a new roll-through refrigerator at Parkside Education Center and a new oven at S.S. Palmer Elementary.
Times News
Longtime Tamaqua firefighter steps down from annual prevention program
Since 1996, Tamaqua firefighter Chris Hadesty has taken charge of the annual Fire Prevention Day program at Tamaqua Elementary School. Now, after 26 years, Hadesty is stepping down. “It’s time to let the younger generation take over. It’s time for new blood,” he said. Hadesty and other...
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Times News
State nixes RTK for information on Schuylkill legal fees in Halcovage case
A Right-to-Know request by the Times News seeking information about Schuylkill County’s cost for legal services of an investigation into accusations against a commissioner, and to fight a related federal lawsuit, has been denied. The state Office of Open Records on Tuesday determined the costs were incurred by the...
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 20, 2014
Members of the Shoemaker-Haydt American Legion Auxiliary Unit 314, Lehighton, honored its presidents, past and present, during a recent dinner held at the post home. Among those recognized at the event for their service in heading the auxiliary were LaRue Fritz (1988 and 1989), Jean Rice (1954 and 2005), Deborah DeCindio (2014 and 2015) and Gladys Balliet (1998 and 2002).
Times News
Slatington talks about police HVAC
Roads aren’t the only topic for the Slatington borough council. The council made a motion to approve a quote from Kromer Plumbing, Heating and Air for a new air conditioning unit in the police department. The cost is $6,650. “This unit’s been dying,” said borough Manager Daniel Stevens. “We...
buckscountyherald.com
Republican candidates a no-show in Chalfont
I thank the Chalfont New Britain Business Alliance for hosting a meet the Pa. House and Senate candidates on Sept 27. Hoping to have some questions answered I went to the meeting. Unfortunately, neither of the Republican candidates bothered to show up. I apologize to the Alliance members who spent...
Washington Examiner
Fetterman uses PA county sheriff to spread misinformation about crime in campaign ad
For a political party that was so adamant about the importance of truth when Donald Trump was president, Democrats seem to have no problem spreading misinformation when it comes to advancing their political careers. That's the tactic John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee in Pennsylvania's Senate race, used in a recent...
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
susqcoindy.com
Bid awarded for SR 29 replacement project
Commissioner Alan Hall provided an update on the State Route 29 full depth reclamation project at the Sept. 28 meeting of the county commissioners. Hall said the proposed project was estimated to cost about $25 million; but the bid has been awarded – coming in at about $22 million and is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year. The project calls for a full depth reclamation of the road from the New York state line to the Wyoming County line.
WOLF
Blakely Borough Police Department will not regionalize
BLAKELY BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — It's been talked about for years now, the possibility of creating a regional local police force. Blakely Borough Council has been mulling over a plan to regionalize their police department with eight others throughout Lackawanna County. But now it looks like the deal is dead.
Scranton School District closures on the horizon
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — School closures could be on the horizon as a local district continues on its path to recovery. The Scranton School District is in the middle of its five-year recovery plan. The school board voted to close Bancroft Elementary in 2021 and they were presented with many options, including closing two […]
Times News
Schuylkill County gets $1M from state to fight blight
A new effort to demolish blighted buildings on the 100 block of North Brower Street in Shenandoah and build housing for seniors will be awarded $500,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development, announced state Rep. Tim Twardzik, R-Schuylkill; and Sen. David Argall, R-29. Preliminary plans for the block...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
Times News
Medicare open enrollment programs
The Carbon County Area Agency on Aging PA MEDI program will hold its Annual Medicare Open Enrollment sessions on the following dates and times:. • Lehighton Senior Center, 243 S. Eighth St., Lehighton, will have sessions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7, 14, 21, and 28 and Dec. 5.
Times News
Phila. man sentenced in Carbon weapons case
A Philadelphia man was sentenced in Carbon County court recently on two criminal counts. Tyrelle Lamont Suttle, 32, who also lists an address in Wind Gap, was sentenced to serve 6 months to one day less 24 months in prison on a charge of manufacturing weapons and a year probation on a tampering with evidence count. The terms run consecutively. The district attorney’s office agreed to the mitigated range sentence, which is the lowest end of sentencing ranges.
