Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
IRS tax changes could mean hundreds of dollars for you
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennesseans know high inflation is causing all kinds of costs to soar. So how about some good news tied to the uptick?. The IRS announced it's making adjustments in response to that inflation, which could save you hundreds of dollars. First things first: these are...
clarksvillenow.com
‘They’re coming regardless’: Population growth without enough housing spikes rental prices in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Home buyers are not the only group affected by a hot housing market, as rental prices are also climbing to record highs in Clarksville. Several factors are driving up rental prices, but population growth is among the leading causes. As the housing market remains...
WSMV
Affordable housing last chance for some to find home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
WSMV
Metro Action Commission changes service hours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
wpln.org
Industrial farms are reaping federal ‘conservation’ funding, but Tennessee’s small farmers are left out
Kristina Villa runs a small farm, called Villa Acres, east of Nashville. Neat lines of sweet potatoes alternate with arugula and cucumbers, bordered by tall grasses, wildflowers and trees humming with bird calls. It boasts 50 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year. As the season shifts, Villa rotates her...
wgnsradio.com
Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance
Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
ucbjournal.com
New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon
Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus
Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
WSMV
District attorney asks judge to revoke bond of former massage therapist after claims by Atlanta woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri following an Atlanta woman’s claim that he stalked her. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that multiple women in the Midstate accused him of...
Seventeen families across state impacted by Phelan-McDermid Syndrome
Tomorrow you may notice some buildings around the state lit up green. That's because October 22 is National Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Awareness Day.
WSMV
Metro Council approves bill on sidewalk cafe on second reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the city council approved the bill on sidewalk cafes on its second reading. In September 2020, the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that temporarily allowed sidewalk café dining facilities within the public right-of-way. The ordinance’s purpose was to provide some relief to...
visitfranklin.com
These Splurge-Worthy Experiences in Franklin, Tennessee Will Amaze Anyone
Looking to live large the next time you’re in our small town? We’ve got you covered. And by that, we mean we’ve got your to-do list covered. You’re picking up the check, right?. In the past, we’ve featured 15 Free Things to Do in Franklin, helping...
wgnsradio.com
NOW HIRING: Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $20,000 Sign-on Bonus Wednesday at the VA Campus in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Wednesday career fair for those in the nursing industry is expected to be a big success at the Alvin C. York VA Medical Center in Murfreesboro…. Nicole Crum with the VA told WGNS NEWS the walk-in hiring fair will be between 9 AM and 2 PM Wednesday (Oct. 19, 2022)…
WSMV
Middle Tennessee cold snap ignites spike in heater repairs
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls. Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.
WSMV
Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
WSMV
Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Council meeting passed the smoking bill on its third and final reading. The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County. The ban will take effect on March 1, 2023.
Nashville Scene
New Overdose Prevention Strategies Being Rolled Out
Last week, Davidson County regional overdose prevention specialist Jeremy Reese and his colleagues started to add fentanyl test strips to the opioid overdose reversal kits they distribute to individuals and nonprofits. Until earlier this year, the test strips were considered drug paraphernalia in Tennessee, limiting their availability. In March, the...
Spring water goes unused as some parts of Tennessee experience water supply strain
The owner of the Bennett Hill Springs said the state should use his spring water to ease the water supply strain caused by dry conditions and rapid growth in parts of Tennessee.
