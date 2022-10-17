ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Affordable housing last chance for some to find home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A North Nashville affordable housing waitlist is now open and accepting applications. Staffers said people are rushing to apply for the housing and told WSMV4 what you need to know about the application. You can now apply to the John Henry Hale Homes affordable waiting list,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro Action Commission changes service hours

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Action Commission will be changing its customer service hours beginning Friday, Oct. 21 to respond to the increased volume of applications for assistance with utility, rent, mortgage and other payment assistance programs. The customer service lobby will be open from 8 a.m. to 3:30...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Recent Disciplinary Actions filed Against Local Businesses by the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance

Rutherford County, TN—A local auto dealer is facing a $1,000 civil penalty after being cited for allegedly having an unlicensed salesperson at Haynes Auto LLC, according to the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance. The information was released on the monthly Disciplinary Action Report filed by the state. Evidently, the penalty was levied against the business this past September. Haynes Auto, LLC operated on West College Street, according to their most recently updated LLC information listed with the state earlier this year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

New Balance to establish distribution operations in Lebanon

Major sports footwear and apparel manufacturer to create more than 150 new jobs. Lebanon – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and New Balance Athletics officials today announced the leading athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee.
LEBANON, TN
wgnsradio.com

Construction Progresses at Middle Tennessee Electric's Main Campus

Murfreesboro, Tenn.— Construction of new facilities at Middle Tennessee Electric’s (MTE) Main Campus on New Salem Highway continues to progress. These facilities will accommodate the relocation of personnel and equipment from the cooperative’s Downtown Office on North Walnut Street, which will be vacated next year. The expansion...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Metro Council approves bill on sidewalk cafe on second reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday night, the city council approved the bill on sidewalk cafes on its second reading. In September 2020, the Metro Council enacted an ordinance that temporarily allowed sidewalk café dining facilities within the public right-of-way. The ordinance’s purpose was to provide some relief to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Middle Tennessee cold snap ignites spike in heater repairs

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A cold snap has many people turning on their heaters for the first time this fall, and it has A/C companies blitzed with repair calls. Joshua Price, an A/C repair technician with Roscoe Brown Heating Cooling and Plumbing, says this is always one of his busiest times of the year.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Metro Nashville affordable housing waitlist to open soon

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency will open the affordable housing wait list in a few days. People will be able to apply to be on the waiting list for the J. Henry Hale Apartments. Those wanting to apply can do so on a first-come, first-served...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Council meeting passed the smoking bill on its third and final reading. The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County. The ban will take effect on March 1, 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
Nashville Scene

New Overdose Prevention Strategies Being Rolled Out

Last week, Davidson County regional overdose prevention specialist Jeremy Reese and his colleagues started to add fentanyl test strips to the opioid overdose reversal kits they distribute to individuals and nonprofits. Until earlier this year, the test strips were considered drug paraphernalia in Tennessee, limiting their availability. In March, the...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN

