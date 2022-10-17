Read full article on original website
Paul G
3d ago
man speaks a lot of common sense. Hope some of these knuckleheads are forced to hear more from him.
4
Sharon Osbourne says she wants £800k Black Lives Matter donation refunded after Kanye West calls it a ‘scam’
Sharon Osbourne is in agreement with Kanye West’s highly controversial opinion that Black Lives Matter is a “scam”. After receiving strong criticism for donning a “White Lives Matter” shirt during his recent Yeezy fashion show, the “Flashing Lights” rapper defended his actions in an Instagram story, writing: “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s over. You’re welcome.”
Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?
A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
Lizzo Responds to Kanye's Fat-Shaming Comments: "I'm Minding My Fat, Black, Beautiful Business"
Musician Lizzo is once again putting fat-shamers in their place. While on stage during a performance in Toronto, she told the crowd, "I feel like everybody in America got my motherf*cking name in they motherf*cking mouth for no motherf*cking reason. I'm minding my fat, Black, beautiful business." Lizzo's comments follow...
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
Donald Trump Jr suggests George Floyd family money grabbing by suing Kanye West
Donald Trump Jr has suggested that the family of George Floyd is attempting to sue rapper Kanye West for financial gain after he claimed that Mr Floyd’s death was caused by fentanyl. Mr Trump Jr posted screenshots from three articles on Wednesday. A headline from CNN dated June 2020...
Oh Now You Care? Kanye Calls Out Donald Trump For ‘Using Black People To Enhance Approval Rating’
In an interview with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Thursday, rapper Kanye West blasted politicians for using Black people to improve their approval ratings. According to Business Insider, during the interview, West recalled a 2019 phone call with Donald Trump—who was president at the time—concerning fellow rapper A$AP Rocky, who was in jail in Sweden on assault charges. West called Trump to discuss helping him get A4AP Rocky out of jail and back to the U.S.
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Responds To Backlash After Wearing Ye’s “White Lives Matter” Tee
Selah Marley speaks out after backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Lauryn Hill’s daughter was among those in attendance at Kanye West’s controversial YZY season 9 presentation. Selah Marley donned Ye’s “White Lives Natter” t-shirt, prompting a storm of outrage on Twitter, though it doesn’t appear that she cares too much.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Candace Owens Leaks Audio Of Kim Kardashian Calling Whitney Houston An ‘Old Hag’
Candace Owens has leaked a voicemail Kim Kardashian is alleged to have sent to Ray J about a decade ago. In the voicemail she refers to Whitney Houston as an “old hag” before calling the ex-couple “sick” and “disgusting.” While it’s unclear how Owens obtained the audio, she felt inclined to play the recording in the latest episode of her Candace Owens Podcast as she touched on the Black men the Kardashian’s used to get to where they are today before “leaving them in the dust.”
realitytitbit.com
North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom
North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
NME
Fox News hosts make on air U-turn after learning what Kanye West actually tweeted
The hosts of Fox News’ Fox & Friends Weekend were forced to make an on-air u-turn after learning about the hateful things Kanye West actually tweeted over the weekend. Initially, Will Cain, Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy supported West after it was revealed he was banned from Instagram for posts deemed “anti-semetic”.
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
His white lives matter shirt and Tucker Carlson appearance prove it: Kanye West doesn’t want a way back
The musician’s latest controversies remind us who he’s been this whole time: a guy who will do anything to be relevant
Kanye West Reportedly in Negotiations With Black-Owned Brands After Severing Ties With Gap
Late last week, an attorney for Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, told The Associated Press that a letter was sent to Gap on Thursday (Sept. 15) to terminate the contract between the clothing chain and West’s company, Yeezy. Less than 48 hours since the announcement, rumors began...
NME
Family of Ahmaud Arbery says Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt helped “legitimize extremist behavior”
The family of Ahmaud Arbery – a 25-year-old Black man who was murdered by three white neighbours in the United States in 2020 in a racially motivated hate crime – say Kanye West promoting the phrase “White Lives Matter” and disparaging the Black Lives Matter movement earlier this week has helped to “legitimize extremist behavior”.
White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism
Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Establishing Major Boundaries With Ex Kanye West Amid His Latest Outbursts
Kim Kardashian has had enough with ex Kanye West amid his latest shocking outbursts. In the past, the SKIMS founder has gladly supported her children’s father through his mental health struggles, but this time, she’s reportedly giving him a dose of tough love. A family insider told TMZ...
Kanye West erupts after Adidas puts Yeezy partnership 'under review' following 'White Lives Matter' statement
Kanye West’s partnership with sportswear manufacturer Adidas is "under review," the company said Thursday and the star is not happy about the decision. In a profanity-laced Instagram post, West scrutinized the sports retailer and claimed they "stole" his designs, according to TMZ. "F—K ADIDAS," West said in the since-deleted...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
