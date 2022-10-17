Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
WDW News Today
Fantasmic! Dining Packages to Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Reservations Opening Soon
With the return of Fantasmic! on November 3, Disney has also announced that dining packages with reserved seating will begin on November 30. Reservations for Fantasmic! dining packages will open on October 26. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor, the Vacationeer, visit...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
WDW News Today
Limited Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Yibambe! Just weeks before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters, a new MagicBand+ inspired by the film is now available at the Disneyland Resort. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Limited Release MagicBand+ – $54.99. One...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World Over Park Pass Availability
A pair of Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are suing the resort over its Park Pass reservation system, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders, known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days where availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein-Designed Star Wars ‘Guided by the Light’ Ears, Keychain, & Bottle Arrive at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Be still, young Padawans. New additions to the Ashley Eckstein-designed Guided by the Light series of “Star Wars” merchandise has arrived at Disneyland. Having first debuted at D23 Expo 2022, the line celebrates the light within all of us, and is intended to remind wearers to be “guided by the light” after two years in darkness.
WDW News Today
Disney Visa 100th Anniversary Metal Card Coming Soon for Premier Members
Chase, Visa, and the Walt Disney Company have announced a multi-year expansion of the Disney Visa Card program, including a special Disney 100th anniversary metal card available to Disney Premier Visa Cardmembers next year. The new, limited-edition card will be released in January 2023. It will be available to new...
WDW News Today
Disney Issues Statement Regarding Annual Passholder Lawsuit
Walt Disney World has issued a statement about the pair of Annual Passholders that are suing them over the Park Pass Reservation system. This statement was given to Florida Politics reporter Gabrielle Russon: “Annual Passholders continue to be some of our biggest fans and most loyal guests. We’ve been upfront with Passholders about the updates we’ve made, and we offered them the flexibility to opt in or opt out of the program early in the pandemic, including refunds if they desired. This lawsuit mischaracterizes the program and its history, and we will respond further in court.”
WDW News Today
Criticism Floods Japanese Social Media Over Risqué Halloween Costumes at Universal Studios Japan
News outlets across Japan are reporting on a swirl of controversy across Instagram and Twitter today regarding one group’s risqué cosplay during Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Japan. The since-deleted post which sparked this debate was originally posted by Instagram user @yuika.nyan, and archived by Twitter user...
WDW News Today
Guido Photo Spot Dresses Up for Halloween in Cars Land at Disney California Adventure
Buon Halloween! While the Guido photo spot has come and gone from Cars Land since it was first installed for the land’s tenth anniversary in June, we found it today with a new costume just in time for Haul-O-Ween!. Right outside Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters, we see Guido as he’s...
WDW News Today
New ‘Coco’ Cushion & Youth Dress Debut at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love “Coco” as much as we do, then you’ll be thrilled about the new cushion and youth dress we found themed to the beloved Pixar movie at the Disneyland Resort!. “Coco” Marigold...
WDW News Today
‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week
During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.
WDW News Today
Green Army Drum Corps Returning to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November
The Green Army Drum Corps will finally return to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November. Performances will begin on November 6 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the...
WDW News Today
Festival of Fantasy Parade to Perform Twice Daily at Magic Kingdom on Select Dates in November
The Festival of Fantasy parade at the Magic Kingdom is returning to twice daily performances on select dates in November. The parade had recently switched to once-daily performances for October. The following dates in November will have two performances of Festival of Fantasy each day:. For more information on booking...
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished
The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
WDW News Today
New Tree-Shaped Lamp Posts Added to Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ at EPCOT
Last week, we saw crew members testing one of the water features at Journey of Water Inspired by “Moana” in EPCOT. More details have since been added to the attraction, which is scheduled to open in late 2023 as part of the World Nature neighborhood. There are several...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at All 5 Disneyland Resort Exclusive MagicBand+ Designs
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We visited Disneyland Resort on the first day of the MagicBand+ preview for Magic Key holders, Cast Members, and Disney Vacation Club Members. Our first stop was checking out all the designs available at the resort — especially the five Disneyland Resort exclusives.
WDW News Today
Popcorn Stand Removed From Tomorrowland in Magic Kingdom
The popcorn stand has been removed from Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom. The stand used to be next to this planter, in front of Space Mountain. The stand was likely removed because Cool Ship reopened selling popcorn. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent...
WDW News Today
Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, Focus on Maintaining Character Dining & Entertainment
With Walt Disney World continuing to experience labor shortages, multiple character meet and greets will be suspended beginning Sunday, October 23. The affected characters include Minnie Mouse at both Town Square Theater in the Magic Kingdom and International Gateway at EPCOT, as well as Donald and Daisy Duck and Max at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. As of the writing of this article, Pete’s Silly Sideshow at the Magic Kingdom is still closed, with no reopening date announced.
WDW News Today
Guests Reportedly Jump Into Water at Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure
Security gathered near Grizzly Peak in Disney California Adventure today after two guests reportedly jumped into a pool of water. A bystander at the park claimed to Disneyland News Today that one of the guests may have dropped an item, and went in to retrieve it. They then supposedly got stuck, and the other guest went in to help them. Cast Members were assisting with the situation.
