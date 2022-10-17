Read full article on original website
Related
4 Great Burger Places in Maine
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Maine that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
12 Maine Downtowns That Are Worth A Visit
In the 80s, 90s, and 00s, we saw American downtowns dying a slow death. The small stores and restaurants that formed the backbone of many Main Streets either closed or relocated to shopping plazas. However, over the last decade, we have started to see Maine downtowns make a comeback. Even...
Travel Publication Names Binga’s the Best Chicken Wing Joint in the State of Maine
Congratulations are in order for one of southern Maine's most popular spots for wings and, well, zingers. Binga's Wingas, known for its tasty food and clever marketing, was named the best chicken wing joint in the state by human interest site Travel Pulse. The site had this to say about...
This Maine Food Truck Offers People (& Their Pets!) a One-of-a-Kind Food Experience
If you are looking for a good spot to stop at to fill up your munchie craving, you have to try Mow's Munchies. Mow's Munchies is a mobile food trailer that provides fresh, made to order food for not only humans.. Kate Dargie is part owner with her business partner...
10 Maine Restaurants With The Most Remarkable Views for Fall
Don't you just love to prop up at a restaurant, order something warm and people-watch?. What's even more comforting is to find a place that has a view. Maine provides excellent scenery this time of year and there is nothing better then food and views. Let's get started. It's natural...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Two Maine organizations work to keep homes warm
HARRINGTON, Maine — As Maine inches closer to colder months, many around the state are preparing their homes to keep the freezing weather out. To make sure everyone can stay warm, Maine Seacoast Mission and Downeast Community Partners have been working alongside each other to repair homes that need help.
New England, if You Hear a ‘Code Blue’ Intercom Message While Shopping, Leave Fast
Whether you're shopping at a Market Basket in Maine, a Target in Massachusetts, or a Costco in New Hampshire, all big box stores have a color-coded announcement system and we should know what each of the seven colors means. There are seven, according to Common Cents Mom, and they're used...
Maine is the Only State Where This Pie is the Most Popular
We're headed into the holiday season a lot quicker than many of us would like to think. Did you blink and miss summer? I know I sure did!. Before you know it, we'll be sitting down at the Thanksgiving table with family and friends enjoying turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and to top it all off, dessert.
The Maine Mall Exit Will Be Closing This Weekend – What You Need To Know
More construction, or in this case "destruction" will be happening at Exit 45, the Maine Mall exit on the Maine Turnpike and that means that it will have to be shut down this weekend. Exit 45 has been reconstructed as a diamond interchange to help the flow of traffic and...
mainebiz.biz
Portland broker named Maine State Realtor of the Year
A longtime industry professional with more than 25 years of experience has been named the State Realtor of the Year by the Maine Association of Realtors in a nod to his contributions to the profession on state, local and national levels. Peter "Pete" Harrington, who is a partner and associate...
Maine Rep Golden ‘Shotguns Beer’ at Football Game, Becomes My Favorite Politician
It's not every day a politician actually acts like a human being. However, Maine Rep. Jared Golden, who represents District 2, displayed that recently at a college football game. Yes, that is Rep Golden "shotgunning" a beer, a Bud Light to be more exact, at the University of Maine homecoming...
Nonprofit brings thousands of pets to Maine from high-kill shelters in Georgia
MAINE, Maine — A group of seven puppies was found in very bad shape by a good samaritan in rural northwest Georgia. They were dumped in a crate and left for dead in the woods. At the time, they were about 10-12 weeks old. The samaritan took them to her home and then to Road Trip Home Animal Rescue for help.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
The Night Shift
We Hope Dog Dexter Visits New England After Re-Learning to Walk. Dexter the Dog, who learned to walk like a human on his own after major injuries, has gained worldwide fame. He doesn't need his New Hampshire-made wheel chair anymore, nor two of his legs. This Creepy Bug Found in...
New Hampshire and Massachusetts Share Love for This Curse Word
It's not news that people curse. Curse words have become normal vocabulary that can be used in good, bad, or neutral situations. Heck, we can even be talking to ourselves and curse during that conversation. Yes, at a young age we learned swearing "is bad," but, it is really bad?
themainewire.com
George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?
Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
Gov. Mills tours downtown Sanford to highlight $34 million revitalization project
SANFORD, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills toured downtown Sanford with Mayor Anne-Marie Mastraccio and Maine Transportation Commissioner Bruce Van Note to talk about the revitalization of the city’s downtown on Monday. The downtown Sanford Village Partnership will use $34 million of local, state, and federal funds to improve...
Maine has a Bug That’s So Brutal, You’ll Wish You Never Heard of It
I was today years old when I heard of the Wheel Bug. Maine doesn't really have much in the way of poisonous anything that'll kill you. Whether it's snakes, bugs, storms, whatever... Maine is a wildly safe place to live, generally speaking. However, we do have some critters that will try hard to wreck your day. We hate them all with a passion. Ticks, skeeters, toe biters. You all suck. Well, you all bite at least.
Toys ‘R’ Us Opening 5 Locations in Maine and New Hampshire
About five years ago, a piece of many people's youth in New England was seemingly swept away. Longtime toy giant Toys 'R' Us revealed their financial problems and intentions to close their stores across the country. Despite following through on closing their brick-and-mortar stores, Toys 'R' Us left a glimmer of hope for fans of Geoffrey the Giraffe, and didn't erase the brand. They left the door open for Toys 'R' Us to return in a different form, and that time has arrived.
Twins Emily and Molly From “The Amazing Race” Show Up in Maine
Fans of The Amazing Race will likely recognize Emily Bushnell and Molly Sinert, two twins who only discovered each other a year ago. They are currently appearing in season 34 of The Amazing Race on CBS but also recently appeared on their Tik Tok page in a rural area of Maine that totally makes sense for an Amazing Race team.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0