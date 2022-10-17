Read full article on original website
Atascadero local named a ‘Champion of the Community’
Colony Park Pickleball Courts also awarded for excellence in design. – The City of Atascadero’s Recreation Division recently announced that the California Park and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 8 selected Mark Capozzoli as the 2022 Champion of the Community Award and the Colony Park Pickleball Courts for the Excellence in Design: Facility & Park Planning Award.
kprl.com
Templeton High Hair Cuts 10.20.2022
At Templeton high school yesterday, four students received drastic haircuts in order to donate hair to children with hair loss. Four students got hair cuts from young professional hair stylists. Their hair will be donated to “Children with Hair Loss.” A non-profit group which creates wigs for children who suffered...
kprl.com
Election Issues 10.18.2022
The election is barely underway, and already we’re seeing issues. KPRL is getting calls from people who are in the Paso Robles school district, but there is no school board candidate on their ballot. Not a candidate in a district nor a Candidate At Large. There are also issues...
City Approves Three Commercial Cannabis Delivery Permits
PASO ROBLES — Originally set to be approved on the consent agenda, the Paso Robles City Council discussed and eventually approved two new resolutions regarding commercial cannabis delivery services within the city limits at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Councilmembers Chris Bausch and John Hamon requested...
New Times
Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union
San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
"Halloween Spooktacular" returns to Atascadero for 8th year
A Halloween staple is returning to Atascadero. This is the 8th year that Mark Russo Sr. has transformed his home into the “Halloween Spooktacular”.
kprl.com
Paso Robles City Council 10.18.2022
At the Paso Robles city council meeting again tonight, the second reading of an ordinance changing zoning laws to allow commercial cannabis delivery in Paso Robles. Right now, they’re talking only about commercial delivery of cannabis, which is a euphism for marijuana or pot. This is recreational marijuana. Medicinal cannabis is already delivered by two Paso Robles companies, Dubs and Aquamarine.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo mother seeks the public’s help to free autistic son
A San Luis Obispo woman’s autistic son Andrew was taken by the state after she agreed to allow a conservatorship, and for the past three years the state has not permitted her to see her son in person, according to an ABC investigation into the California Department of Developmental Services (DDS).
New Times
The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students
I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
Kristin Smart: The story in photos over 26 years
From her disappearance Memorial Day weekend of 1996 to the reading of the verdicts in her murder trial — here is a look back at the Kristin Smart case over the years.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Arroyo Grande wants to raise its sales tax by 1%. Here’s why
Measure D-22 is about “the cost of investing in our community now or later,” incoming SLO County Supervisor Jimmy Paulding said.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher
The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
One person found dead after structure fire in Orcutt
Santa Barbara County Fire crews were responding to a structure fire in Orcutt that broke out on Wednesday afternoon. The post One person found dead after structure fire in Orcutt appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fox40
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
Lompoc Record
6 candidates vie for one Lompoc Unified school board seat
Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term. The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill...
