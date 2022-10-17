ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Comments / 0

Related
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero local named a ‘Champion of the Community’

Colony Park Pickleball Courts also awarded for excellence in design. – The City of Atascadero’s Recreation Division recently announced that the California Park and Recreation Society (CPRS) District 8 selected Mark Capozzoli as the 2022 Champion of the Community Award and the Colony Park Pickleball Courts for the Excellence in Design: Facility & Park Planning Award.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Templeton High Hair Cuts 10.20.2022

At Templeton high school yesterday, four students received drastic haircuts in order to donate hair to children with hair loss. Four students got hair cuts from young professional hair stylists. Their hair will be donated to “Children with Hair Loss.” A non-profit group which creates wigs for children who suffered...
TEMPLETON, CA
kprl.com

Election Issues 10.18.2022

The election is barely underway, and already we’re seeing issues. KPRL is getting calls from people who are in the Paso Robles school district, but there is no school board candidate on their ballot. Not a candidate in a district nor a Candidate At Large. There are also issues...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union

San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
kprl.com

Paso Robles City Council 10.18.2022

At the Paso Robles city council meeting again tonight, the second reading of an ordinance changing zoning laws to allow commercial cannabis delivery in Paso Robles. Right now, they’re talking only about commercial delivery of cannabis, which is a euphism for marijuana or pot. This is recreational marijuana. Medicinal cannabis is already delivered by two Paso Robles companies, Dubs and Aquamarine.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
SANTA MARIA, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. October 10, 2022. 02:16— Mark...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

The development proposed near Monterey Street is a danger to students

I wish to bring to your attention the Sept. 17 Architectural Review Commission hearing, when a proposed affordable housing development was discussed. The project as proposed is five stories and 106 units of housing located at the corner of Monterey Street and California Boulevard. This is a tight intersection and the northern access to San Luis Obispo High School. It is also the gateway to our town and utilized by many commuters from the north traveling on U.S. 101.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Coast Guard Medically Evacuates NOAA Researcher

The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 61-year-old man from a National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) research vessel, 46 miles off Santa Maria, Calif. [on Tuesday]. Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach watchstanders received a call reporting that a crewmember aboard the NOAA vessel had sustained a head injury. The watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon and launched a Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco Forward Operating Base Mugu MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to conduct the medevac.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Fox40

Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case

After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted to wait until both juries reached their verdicts before reading them.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lompoc Record

6 candidates vie for one Lompoc Unified school board seat

Six Lompoc school board candidates are vying for the only at-large seat open in the Nov. 8 General Election including incumbent Nancy Schuler-Jones, who is seeking a second term. The at-large seat up for grabs is a short-term post made vacant by former Lompoc Unified School District Board President Bill...
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy