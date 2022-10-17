Read full article on original website
Templeton High Hair Cuts 10.20.2022
At Templeton high school yesterday, four students received drastic haircuts in order to donate hair to children with hair loss. Four students got hair cuts from young professional hair stylists. Their hair will be donated to “Children with Hair Loss.” A non-profit group which creates wigs for children who suffered...
"Halloween Spooktacular" returns to Atascadero for 8th year
A Halloween staple is returning to Atascadero. This is the 8th year that Mark Russo Sr. has transformed his home into the “Halloween Spooktacular”.
Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union
San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
Ice Cube to perform in Santa Maria
Santa Maria is getting ready for a hip hop music festival on Saturday. Welcome to the 805 is bringing a big name and familiar face: Ice Cube.
SLO Food Bank offering community help to apply for CalFresh benefits
A number of pop-up events in November will offer community members help in applying for CalFresh benefits, the SLO Food Bank says.
Photos: Santa Maria couple celebrates 26 years with another Steller display
An annual attraction at the home of Wendy and Wayne Steller, who turn their garage and front yard into a haunted house every fall, is now on display. This year’s theme: Clowns.
The California Challenge Bike Ride is underway
The California Challenge Bike Ride will move through Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.
Smart family finds no joy in verdict, pens message to Kristin
Without Kristin, there is no joy or victory with this verdict, we all know it did not have to be this way. We will never be able to hear Kristin’s engaging laughter or revel in her embrace. Her hopes and dreams will never be realized; no form of justice can bring these back.
Food and Farm News 10.18.2022
Derby Wine Estates to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Almond Growers building with an event in November. It’s called “Dinner With The Dueling Pianos”. It will be held November 18th. One month from today, at Derby Wine Estates, which is in the old Almond Growers building.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
Death notices for Oct. 6-16
– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV
Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Boys & Girls Club in Paso 10.18.2022
Have you seen the new Boys and Girls Club building on Oak street in Paso Robles?. You have an opportunity next week to check it out. Emily Reneau tells KPRL there’s an event there next Thursday, October 27th. It’s called Back-A-Youth Night. For more information, contact the Boys...
California Lavender Honey Farm Tour
I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.
3 inmates overdose, 1 dies at Santa Barbara Co. jail
An inmate at the Northern Branch Jail in Santa Maria died following an apparent overdose this week, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
French Hospital announces Patrick Caster as incoming president and CEO
Dignity Health French Hospital Medical Center has announced Patrick Caster as the new incoming president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center effective November 28, 2022.
UPDATE: One found dead in house that burned in Tanglewood
One person was found dead inside a home after a house fire broke out in Tanglewood, officials confirmed on Twitter.
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Paso Robles the week of Oct. 9?
A house in Paso Robles that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Paso Robles in the past week. In total, 14 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $662,750. The average price per square foot was $404.
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Oct. 2-9
On Oct. 02, Ramiro Ortizgarcia, of Santa Maria, was arrested near the intersection of Creston Rd. and Niblick Rd. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Oct. 02, Catarino Martinezgonzalez, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of...
