Paso Robles, CA

Templeton High Hair Cuts 10.20.2022

At Templeton high school yesterday, four students received drastic haircuts in order to donate hair to children with hair loss. Four students got hair cuts from young professional hair stylists. Their hair will be donated to “Children with Hair Loss.” A non-profit group which creates wigs for children who suffered...
Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site gets a union

San Luis Obispo County gained its first homeless union after months of unrest brewing at the Oklahoma Avenue safe parking site. "We just want to be involved in the decision-making process and have a say in our own futures," said SLO County Local of the California Homeless Union President Mallory Mejia.
Food and Farm News 10.18.2022

Derby Wine Estates to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of the Almond Growers building with an event in November. It’s called “Dinner With The Dueling Pianos”. It will be held November 18th. One month from today, at Derby Wine Estates, which is in the old Almond Growers building.
Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
Death notices for Oct. 6-16

– North County death notices for Oct. 6-16, courtesy of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home and Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery:. Donald James McGinnis, age 84, of Paso Robles, passed away on Oct. 6. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Robert Roebling Muir, age 75, of...
Fear and loathing at the San Luis Obispo DMV

Editor’s Note: The following series, “Life in Radically Gentrifying Cayucos by the Sea,” to be posted biweekly includes the notes, thoughts, and opinions of an original American voice: author Dell Franklin. Franklin’s memoir, “Life On The Mississippi, 1969,” is currently on Amazon. By DELL...
Boys & Girls Club in Paso 10.18.2022

Have you seen the new Boys and Girls Club building on Oak street in Paso Robles?. You have an opportunity next week to check it out. Emily Reneau tells KPRL there’s an event there next Thursday, October 27th. It’s called Back-A-Youth Night. For more information, contact the Boys...
California Lavender Honey Farm Tour

I have not been THIS excited to share an attraction with you. Why so? Well, it’s new, it’s fun, it’s educational and… it’s MINE!. Since March 2021 my family and I have been working really hard on creating California Lavender Honey Farm, a 10 acres farm in Paso Robles wine growing region of California, on the Central Coast. And now we are happy to offer you a highly educational and super fun California farm tour experience.
One Inmate Dead and Two Inmates Resuscitated at Northern Branch Jail

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Maria, Calif. – The quick actions and lifesaving efforts of Custody Deputies at the Northern Branch Jail have resulted in the reversal of two inmate overdoses, but sadly, one inmate was beyond resuscitation. On Wednesday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 9:06 p.m., Custody Deputies were alerted by another inmate that their cellmate in D Unit was unresponsive. Custody Deputies quickly responded to the cell and found the unconscious inmate, lying on the ground and turning blue. Custody Deputies radioed for Wellpath medical and began life-saving measures including two rounds of Naloxone. When Wellpath medical arrived, they gave the inmate two more rounds of Naloxone and continued lifesaving measures while County Fire and American Medical Response (AMR) was enroute. When AMR arrived, the inmate had become conscious and was transported to an area hospital for follow-up care.
