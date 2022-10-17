Read full article on original website
Related
WBKO
Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victim’s new homes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes. After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families...
WBKO
Ky Fish and Wildlife: Bear hunting regulations streamlined
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Simplified bear hunting regulations are now in place in Kentucky. Regulation changes proposed by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Commission received final legislative approval on Oct. 20. Gone are the eight zones and harvest quotas that shut down a season once a set number of female...
WBKO
Grand jury: New indictment in California dive boat tragedy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal grant jury has issued a new indictment against a dive boat captain, alleging that he acted with gross negligence when a 2019 fire aboard his vessel led to the deaths of 34 people off the Southern California coast. The new indictment was filed...
WBKO
KYTC removing ‘illegal’ promotional signs from right-of-ways
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews have been working to remove “illegally placed” items along state-maintained right-of-way areas. Wes Watt with the KYTC District 3 that serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd and Warren Counties said political candidates, residents, business operators, realtors and property owners along U.S. and Kentucky routes are reminded “no signage is allowed on right-of-way other than official highway signs and items approved through a permit process.”
WBKO
Ky. Senate Republican leaders push Gov. Beshear to do more on high gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Republican caucus is calling on Governor Beshear to change his stance on energy issues. They say it’s helping to keep gas prices high and keeping inflation from going down. Governor Beshear says a lot of that is out of his hands. This all...
WBKO
Some in Ky. jails waiting for cases to move forward longer than actual sentences would be
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Some people in Kentucky’s jails are waiting more than a year for a competency evaluation. The evaluation is needed before their case can move forward. However, the wait is so long, many of those behind bars are spending more time in jail than they would’ve served if convicted.
WBKO
Study: Kentucky ranks 4th in nation for employers struggling to hire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While COVID-19 forced businesses to lay off employees, and the demand for jobs was higher than the supply, the tables have turned as businesses struggle to find people to even apply for jobs. A study from WalletHub shows Kentucky is near the top of the list...
WBKO
What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
Comments / 0