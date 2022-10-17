Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
USA Swimming Names 31 To 2022 Short Course World Championship Roster
Claire Curzan will take on a busy schedule at the Short Course World Championships in December, leading the U.S. squad with five individual entries. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. NCAA stars will feature prominently for the American squad at this year’s Short Course World Championships. USA Swimming announced its...
swimswam.com
Uroš Stevanović Named New Men’s National Water Polo Team Head Coach
Water Polo Federation of Serbia named Uros Stevanović as the new head coach of the men’s national team, following his U19 team’s European Championship win. Archive photo via Andrea Staccioli/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. The Water Polo Federation of Serbia announced Tuesday the hiring of Uroš Stevanović as the new men’s...
swimswam.com
Rising High School Junior Logan Noguchi Swims 47.5 in Season-Opening 100 Fly
16-year old Logan Noguchi is now tied with NCAA and Olympic champion Tom Shields as the 39th-fastest swimmer in the 15-16 age group in the 100 yard fly. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SI RSD All Ages A-BB Meet. October 14-17, 2022. Pardee Aquatics Center, Solana Beach, California.
swimswam.com
The Week That Was In College Swimming (Week 2)
Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we'll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions. Welcome to The Week That Was In College Swimming, where every week we’ll take a look at some of the highlights from around the NCAA in all three divisions.
swimswam.com
Cutino Award Watch List Announced Honoring 20 Men’s Water Polo Athletes
Irvine, CA – October 20 – USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club are excited to collaborate with the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches (ACWPC) in introducing the Cutino Award Watch List. The Peter J. Cutino Award, named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach,...
swimswam.com
Purdue’s Maggie Love Named Big Ten Women’s Swimmer of the Week
So. – Carmel, Ind. – Arrowhead – Major: Biomedical Engineering. Opened her sophomore season with a pair of victories and three career-best times, all ranking among Purdue’s all-time fastest. Placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:00.81) Placed first in the 200 individual medley (2:00.01) Moved the...
swimswam.com
Two All-American Swimmers Show Up On New Rosters at USC Invite
First-Team All-American Laticia Transom, who finished 7th in the 200 free at NCAAs last year, popped up in a Hawaii cap at last weekend's USC Invite. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At last weekend’s USC Invite, a pair of All-American swimmers showed up on new rosters. Both Aria Bernal,...
swimswam.com
Three Pepperdine Swimmers Receive Weekly PCSC Honors
MALIBU, California – Three freshmen – Charli Sunahara, Amanda Wong and AJ Adams – of the Pepperdine women’s swimming and diving team were named Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference athletes of the week for the past two weeks as announced by the league office on Tuesday. Sunahara...
swimswam.com
Former Pac-12 Champion Cameron Craig Makes Return to Swimming at Drury University
“It’s my last year of eligibility for the NCAA so I’m hoping to just do it right,” former ASU and OSU swimmer Cameron Craig said. “I owe it to myself.” Archive photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. After two years away from the sport, former Pac-12...
swimswam.com
Why Has the Swims 3.0 Rollout Been Hard, and What is USA Swimming Doing About It?
Patrick Murphy has led USA Swimming's effort to modernize its information technology systems. The rollout hasn't been without its challenges, though. Since USA Swimming rolled out SWIMS 3.0 about two months ago, there has been mounting frustration among the membership over technical issues with the new software. For media, there have been a number of issues with related systems, like times lookups, not working.
swimswam.com
14th Maharashtra State Paralympic Swimming Championship
Unki Achievement Ke Liye Unhe NIT Swimming Pool Par Felicitate Bhi Kiya Gaya Mrs Preeti Lanjekar, Vice-President Operations Midland Sports Aur Mr. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Kanchanmala Pande, Shreyash Bahadure Jo Ki Aqua Sports Club Ke Member Hai Unhone 14th Maharashtra State Paralympic Championship 2022 Mei Several...
swimswam.com
Reid Mikuta, Kensey McMahon Named SEC Swimmers of the Week
Alabama's Kensey McMahon, a graduate student from Jacksonville, Fla., collected a sweep of the distance events in the win over South Carolina. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: SEC Sports. Men’s Swimmer of the Week. Reid Mikuta, Auburn. Auburn’s Reid Mikuta, a junior from Greensboro, N.C., was integral...
swimswam.com
#2 in Class of 2023 Rex Maurer Goes In Depth on Decision to Swim for Stanford
Listen to what Rex has to say about his recruiting process, swimming in the last few years, and why we will now see him on the Farm in just one year's time. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We sat down with Rex Maurer, the #2 recruit in the class...
swimswam.com
Penn State’s Victor Baganha Named Big Ten Men’s Swimmer of the Week
So. – Belo Horizonte, Brazil. Won both the 50 Free (20.00) and 100 Fly (47.64) as the Nittany Lions competed against Navy and Boston College. 50 Free time ranks 24th in the country and third in the Big Ten this season. 100 Fly time ranks 28th in the country...
swimswam.com
FIU Adds Senegalese Record Holder Oumy Diop For 2023 Spring Semester
MIAMI (Oct. 17, 2022) – Swimming and Diving has bolstered its roster with the signing of Oumy Diop, announced Head Coach Randy Horner. The Senegalese international will join the Panthers in 2023 as FIU looks to win its first American Athletic Conference Championship. “Oumy is the type of athlete...
swimswam.com
TCU, WVU Earn Big 12 Swimming & Diving Weekly Honors
Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. Current photo via Big 12 Sports. Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards.
swimswam.com
Jr. Pan Pacs Gold Medalist Maggie Wanezek, #5 Junior Recruit, Commits to Wisconsin
Wisconsin native Maggie Wanezek announced her commitment Thursday to continue her swimming career in-state at the University of Wisconsin. Current photo via Jon Reiter. Wisconsin native Maggie Wanezek, the No. 5 high school recruit in the class of 2024, announced her commitment Thursday to continue her swimming career in-state at the University of Wisconsin.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 39.4% Pick David Johnston To Win 2023 NCAA 1650 Free Title
Johnston was fifth at NCAAs last season, but his time of 14:33.61 was just over two seconds shy of runner-up Will Gallant (14:31.34). Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your...
swimswam.com
Rateb Hussein, the 2022 CCSA Swimmer of the Year, Will Transfer for Final Season
Rateb Hussein of Florida Atlantic will finish this season with the Owls, but plans to use his final season of eligibility at a Power 5 program as a graduate transfer. Archive photo via FAU Athletics. The 2021-2022 CCSA Swimmer of the Year Ahmed Rateb Hussein has entered the NCAA Transfer...
Comments / 0