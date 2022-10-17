ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit

The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League

If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS

The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.

