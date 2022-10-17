Read full article on original website
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Derek Jeter Has 3-Word Reaction To Yankees Defeating Guardians
On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of the ALDS by a final score of 5-1. After falling behind 2-1 in the series, the Yankees won two straight games en route to making the American League Championship Series. No one was happier for the Yankees than Derek Jeter.
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Bob Costas Made Embarrassing Error On Air During Yankees-Guardians
Bob Costas has been the subject of plenty of criticism during his first full MLB playoff series in 22 years. At one point during the broadcast of Game 5 between the Guardians and Yankees, Costas mysteriously seemed to say that New York didn't win the World Series in 2009. In...
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
David Ortiz drops controversial Aaron Judge take that will infuriate Yankees fans
New York Yankees fans are not fond of thinking about Aaron Judge leaving the team this offseason. Unfortunately, that reality may soon be upon them. David Ortiz dropped the name of a team that he thinks would be great for the Yankees’ superstar. In a conversation with Pat Ragazzo...
'Who's your daddy?' chants rain down on Josh Naylor at Yankee Stadium
After Josh Naylor flew out in his first at-bat of game five, the fans at Yankee Stadium rained down chants of “Who’s your daddy?” in retaliation of his celebration against Gerrit Cole.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan's Outfit
The San Diego Padres' "City Connect" uniforms are pretty polarizing for the sports world. Some love the vibrant, highlighter-like colored uniforms, while others hate them. If anyone can pull them off, though, it's Alex Morgan. The United States women's national team star and San Diego resident rocked them at Game...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Astros-Yankees predictions: Who will rule the ALCS?
This is what we've been waiting for all season. The rematch is on after the Yankees general manager claimed that the team hadn't reached a World Series because of the Astros' cheating.
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
Castellanos Shares Candid Feelings About Girardi, Managerial Change
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Nick Castellanos claims his teammates weren't always feeling their best before Rob Thomson took over as manager.
Christian Vázquez has harsh words for Red Sox after stunning trade
Christian Vázquez delves into “awkward and weird” Red Sox trade ahead of ALCS with Astros. The Boston Red Sox aren’t in the postseason, but a few of their former stars are, and one is speaking out about what it’s like to strive for glory with a new team.
TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS
Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
Yardbarker
Top Braves prospect continues to turn heads at Arizona Fall League
If you’re familiar with my work, you know how high I have been on Justyn-Henry Malloy. The Braves farm system is continually ranked near the bottom of baseball, but it’s pretty ironic how they continue to churn out high quality talent to the majors. Collecting assets is one thing, but developing them is something entirely different, and the Braves have proven to be one of the best organizations when it comes to grooming their players. We saw that with Michael Harris II, Spencer Strider, and Vaughn Grissom this year, and Malloy is a guy to watch out for in 2023.
Dodgers Analyst Feels There Will Be a Major Roster Overhaul This Offseason
Dodgers analyst Eric Karros highlights some of the major changes coming for Los Angeles this offseason, changes that were likely to come even without their NLDS loss.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
