A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed at a Miami-area gun range, CBP announced Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at Trail Glades Range, at around 10:30 a.m. ET. The officer was taken to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his wounds, officials said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO