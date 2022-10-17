ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Customs and Border Protection officer shot and killed at Florida gun range

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed at a Miami-area gun range, CBP announced Wednesday. Officials said the shooting was reported at Trail Glades Range, at around 10:30 a.m. ET. The officer was taken to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his wounds, officials said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
