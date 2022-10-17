ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

‘The Flash’ star Erza Miller pleads not guilty to Vermont burglary charges

By Peter Sblendorio, New York Daily News
 4 days ago

Film star Ezra Miller, who has faced repeated legal issues this year, entered a not-guilty plea Monday on charges stemming from an alleged burglary incident in Vermont.

Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, was charged with felony burglary and misdemeanor petty larceny in August after being accused of sneaking into a neighbor’s home and stealing liquor bottles three months earlier.

“Ezra would like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health,” said lawyer Lisa Shelkrot, who represents Miller.

The Jersey-born Miller, who attended Monday’s hearing virtually, could be sentenced to up to 26 years in prison if convicted.

The 30-year-old actor, who stars as the superhero The Flash in the DC Comics movies, was arrested in March after an alleged altercation at a Hawaii karaoke bar. They were arrested again in Hawaii the following month after being accused of throwing a chair at a woman.

A temporary restraining order against Miller was granted to activist Takota Iron Eyes this year after the 18-year-old’s parents accused the actor of grooming their child as a minor, which Takota denies.

Miller said in August that they’d begun treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” Miller said at the time. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller is set to star in “The Flash,” their first standalone movie as the superhero, due out June. Miller is also known for roles in the “Fantastic Beasts” film series and for the coming-of-age drama “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

A followup hearing for Miller’s burglary arrest is set to take place on Jan. 13.

With News Wire Services

