ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Newspapers

Search warrant issued at Happy Mart following investigation into illegal THC sales

By Kate Hill
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yWymv_0icO08FB00
On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Village of Cazenovia Police Department executed a search warrant on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following an investigation into the sale of illegal THC products. (Kate Hill)

CAZENOVIA — On Thursday, Oct. 13, a search warrant was executed on the Happy Mart convenience store at 63 Albany St. following a three-week-long investigation into the sale of illegal THC products.

THC, which stands for delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the substance that is primarily responsible for the effects of marijuana on a person’s mental state.

The search warrant was issued by Village Justice D. Christian Fischer and executed by the Village of Cazenovia Police Department.

According to an Oct. 13 press release from the Cazenovia Police, the department received information that “look-alike products” were being sold at the store.

“The look-alike products are products like gummies or cookies that contain high levels of THC and are packaged to look like a safe product,” explained Chief of Police Michael Hayes.

The chief provided the example of Trips Ahoy! cookies, which are packaged to closely resemble the Chips Ahoy! brand.

Happy Mart does not have a license to sell cannabis products. Further, the Village of Cazenovia Board of Trustees voted on July 1, 2021 to opt out of licensing and establishing cannabis retail dispensaries and cannabis on-site consumption establishments within its boundaries. Therefore, even after New York State begins to issue licenses — which it has not yet done — none will be issued for the Village of Cazenovia.

“As we’ve said, there are currently no legal sales of adult-use cannabis in New York State, and any storefront that jumps ahead of the process will be shut down and risk losing the opportunity to operate in the legal industry,” said Daniel Haughney, director of investigations/enforcement for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management, in the press release. “We’re thankful for our partnership with the Cazenovia Police Department, which shut down the illicit sales at this storefront. All others should be on notice: illicit sales by unlicensed stores will not be tolerated.”

Hayes stated that he agrees fully with the Office of Cannabis Management.

“The village board, after much debate and public hearings, made their decision and we are a country of laws,” Hayes said. “Those laws need to be followed. I want to thank all of the agencies and the village board for [their] assistance in this investigation. I believe this is the first type of police action of this kind in New York State.”

The chief reported that Happy Mart was not closed on Oct. 13; it was shut down temporarily to allow for the proper execution of the search warrant. All illegal products were seized, pursuant to the search warrant, and will be processed and sent to the New York State Police Crime Laboratory for testing to determine what criminal charges will be filed.

The Cazenovia Police Department conducted its investigation with assistance from the Office of Cannabis Management, the New York State Liquor Authority, the Madison County Department of Health, and the Madison County District Attorney’s Office, and with full support from Mayor Kurt Wheeler and the village board.

“The chief shared evidence of illegal activity with the board, and we fully support the efforts of our department and all of the other involved agencies to keep our community safe,” said Wheeler on Oct. 13. “We were particularly concerned with the presence of products that looked like candy but that may contain dangerous levels of THC. A child could consume these products by mistake and be endangered. The bottom [line] is that no one in New York State has been issued a license to sell cannabis products. The success of New York’s cannabis legalization regime depends upon the permit process being strictly enforced to ensure public safety and generate the revenue predicted by the legislature. I am hopeful that the state will quickly develop mechanisms to enforce the law itself, but when illegal activity threatens the safety of local residents, especially children, municipalities may have to take action themselves, as our police department did today.”

For more information on the Village of Cazenovia Police Department, visit villageofcazenovia.com/police/.

Comments / 4

Joseph Blair
3d ago

yes the Indian tribes have legal opened dispensaries so their are legal dispensaries to sell thc products so the statement was wrong by Daniel Haughney.

Reply
2
Related
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Police & State Liquor Authority raid The Stone Lounge

The City of Cortland Police Department assisted the New York State Liquor Authority and Department of Motor Vehicles in raiding The Stone Lounge on Main Street for underage drinking Wednesday evening, according to a city police report. The report noted that during the investigation, 94 individuals were in the bar....
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPG charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
UTICA, NY
whcuradio.com

Alleged unlawful ATM withdrawals leads to arrest of Cortland County man

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cincinnatus man facing a felony charge in the City of Cortland. Cortland City Police investigated a reported pair of thefts that occurred on September 8th and September 17th. They say 36-year-old Brian Tuning allegedly withdrew money from a person’s bank account twice without their knowledge. The investigation revealed that the two were in a relationship at the time of the withdrawals. He faces charges of felony possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny in Cortland City Court on November 23rd.
CORTLAND, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Former Oneida City Chamberlin allegedly steals over $78K in city funds

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Office of the Comptroller has reported that the former Oneida City Chamberlin has been arrested on multiple felonies for allegedly stealing more than $78,000 in city funds for the past 14 years. According to State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli, Madison...
ONEIDA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with felony larceny charge, State Police say

FLOYD- A Mohawk Valley man is faced with a felony accusation stemming from a larceny investigation in Oneida County, authorities say. Thomas A. Sperduto, 45, of Utica, NY was arrested Wednesday by the New York State Police (Remsen). He is officially charged with one felony count of grand larceny in the third-degree.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Utica Police want to ID suspects in criminal investigation

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public for help in an ongoing investigation. If you know the identity of the individuals shown in the images and video shown here, please contact Investigator Detraglia at 315-223-3552 or jdetraglia@uticapd.com. You can also...
UTICA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Man steals from Walmart & provides false ID

A man was arrested Sunday evening after stealing from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville and providing false identification to officers, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report states that John J. Travers, 32 of Syracuse, “left in a vehicle” prior to county sheriff’s...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WKTV

Ilion woman accused of stealing more than $27K from employer by altering paychecks

UTICA, N.Y. – An Ilion woman is accused of stealing more than $27,000 from the Utica law office where she worked. The law office reached out to Utica police in September after an audit from an accounting firm found discrepancies in an employee’s paychecks, showing additional bonuses from $500 to $2,000 over multiple payroll weeks.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Legal "red tape" will be challenge for Syracuse family seeking answers after assault

Syracuse, N.Y. — Parents of the alleged victim say they don't feel safe sending their son back to school unless they know he’ll be safe. They also want to know what disciplinary action has been taken by the district on the suspect, which could be hard to find out. We've been asking both Syracuse Police and the Syracuse City School District questions, including about the status of the 11-year-old suspect and whether he's in school or on some sort of suspension. The district points to student privacy laws when they refuse to tell us.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

City Police: Man robs & assaults property owner

A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a property owner, according to a City of Cortland Police Department report. The report notes that the incident took place on Oct. 12. During the afternoon of Oct. 12, the landlord of the property reported that “several subjects” were in his property and that the property was “supposed to be vacant” and “they were trespassing,” the report continues.
CORTLAND, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Endicott Woman Charged With Promoting Prison Contraband

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says an Endicott woman is charged after she gave an inmate a prohibited item. Krista M. Robertson was charged with Promoting Prison Contraband in the 2nd degree after the office investigated inappropriate conduct between a forensic mental health employee and an inmate, according to the sheriff's office.
ENDICOTT, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

140 Syracuse police officers sign up for wellness checks

Research from the U.S. Justice Department shows law enforcement officers are facing more threats to their health and wellness than ever before. Over the course of this week, 140 police officers signed up for wellness checks. Syracuse Chief Joe Cecile said he is proud of the turnout, especially because it’s the department’s first year doing the event.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

More thefts at the Walmart in Cortlandville

A couple more thefts took place at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Megan N. Boyce, of Richford, and Dodie M. Baranska, of Cortland, both allegedly stole merchandise at the Walmart over the weekend. Baranska was arrested on...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy