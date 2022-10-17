Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Experience your creative side at Revolve CC
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 3rd annual Revolve CC, the Creative Collaboration Conference of the Upper Peninsula, will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 4-5. This conference is a way for local creative people to get together, create opportunities, share ideas, and get information from other successful creative people and people in a creative business.
UPMATTERS
Over 400K absentee ballots returned in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over 400,000 absentee ballots have been turned in ahead of the Nov. 8 general election, state officials say. A total of 1.7 million absentee ballots have been sent out, the state said in a Tuesday release. Absentee ballots can be requested by mail, online...
UPMATTERS
Whitmer considers phased minimum wage increase
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A looming increase in Michigan’s minimum wage could be delayed. It’s supposed to happen on Feb. 20, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to slow things down, her office confirmed to News 8 on Wednesday. The state’s minimum wage is supposed to jump...
UPMATTERS
Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say
LLOYD, N.Y. (WTEN) — Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested on October 4. She was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
