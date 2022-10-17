MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 3rd annual Revolve CC, the Creative Collaboration Conference of the Upper Peninsula, will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 4-5. This conference is a way for local creative people to get together, create opportunities, share ideas, and get information from other successful creative people and people in a creative business.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO