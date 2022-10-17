Read full article on original website
newsnet5
Cleveland Clinic lab technician discovers he has cancer after participating in volunteer research study
CLEVELAND — Early detection saves lives. Health officials and doctors say it over and over when it comes to treating cancer patients. For one Cleveland Clinic lab technician, that early detection came as a total coincidence— while participating in a clinical study. It's something Matt Wolbert has done...
Missing Princeton student from NE Ohio found dead
Authorities Thursday afternoon located the body of 20-year-old Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie, who was reported missing early this week.
spectrumnews1.com
Deltas donate supplies, service to domestic violence victims
CLEVELAND, Ohio—It was a day of donating both service and supplies for the alumnae of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in Cleveland. “We have toothpaste, we have household goods, we have feminine hygiene products,” Evette Jackson Clark said. Joined by alumni of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the...
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October.CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling ill.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR dedicates new wetland in Lorain County
LORAIN, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the City of Lorain dedicated the Martin’s Run Wetland And Stream Restoration Project in Lorain County on Oct. 18, as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s H2Ohio initiative. What You Need To Know. The project will enhance...
Lorain Co. residents call for greater safety measures at hazardous intersection
Melanie Cikalo and her husband Michael are hoping the Lorain County Engineers Office will again examine safety measures at the intersection of Russia and Oberlin Roads in Russia Township
spectrumnews1.com
Akron Civic Commons 2.0: Groundbreaking for Summit Lake Trail another milestone
AKRON, Ohio — A community-led plan to restore vibrancy to Akron’s Summit Lake neighborhood has reached another milestone. Area officials will break ground for the Akron Civic Commons 2.0, Ohio & Erie Canal Summit Lake Trail at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Summit Lake Park. Parking for the event, which is open to the public, will be at the Summit Lake Community Center, 380 Crosier St.
cleveland19.com
Oberlin officials plan hours-long citywide power outage on October 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials in Oberlin advised residents that there will be a citywide power outage scheduled for early-morning hours on Sunday, Oct. 30. According to Oberlin police, local officials, and FirstEnergy, the planned outage is expected to take place from midnight to 6 a.m. The time was selected...
Autopsy released for Ethan Liming, killed in I Promise School fight
A 21-year-old Akron man on Wednesday pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault charges for participating in the June brawl outside the I Promise School in which 17-year-old Ethan Liming was killed.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Metroparks breaks ground on new project
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks broke ground Wednesday on a new addition to their Euclid Creek Reservation site. Brian Zimmerman, CEO of Cleveland Metroparks, provided some details about the new project. “Euclid Creek Reservation is one of the original nine reservations of the now more than 24,400 acres and what...
‘Just devastating’: 47 animals removed from Ohio pet rescue business; 4 found dead
A 24-year-old woman is facing eight misdemeanor counts in Stark County after 47 animals were found without proper access to food and water at her home business.
Many still without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of people in Northeast Ohio are waking up in the dark.
wanderwisdom.com
The Haserot Angel of Lake View Cemetary
Karen lives in Jackson, MS, with her husband and son and works as an accountant. She enjoys writing, reading, and D&D role-playing games. Why would an angel cry? The Haserot Angel, who guards the grave of Frances Henry Haserot in Lake View Cemetery near Cleveland, Ohio, has permanent tears. It's haunting, yet still beautiful.
wvxu.org
Capture, don't kill: Ohio wants this invasive insect intact. For now.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture is asking people in Hamilton County to keep an eye out for an invasive insect. The spotted lanternfly has been found on Cincinnati's West Side. The bugs have already been found in Cuyahoga and Jefferson counties, and officials are trying to prevent populations here. “There’s...
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Principals let armed, masked teens into school to protect from ‘unsafe’ cops outside
Two school assistant principals let a group of armed and masked teens into a Cleveland, Ohio high school to protect the gunmen from the police outside, even though a security officer yelled at them not to open the door, Fox 8 reported. One witness told police he let the teens...
Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Mayor Bibb announces Civilian Police Review Board appointments
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced Tuesday two new appointments and one reappointment to the city's Civilian Police Review Board. . Brandon Brown and Billy Sharp were selected and sworn in as new members. Bibb appointed Brown and current member Kenneth Mountcastle to four-year terms, ending in August 2026.
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
