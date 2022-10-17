ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sports

Manchester United suspend Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese star to miss huge Chelsea game after late-game walkout

Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-0 Wednesday to keep their push for a top-four place going, but instead of being asked just about the performance of players on the pitch, manager Erik ten Hag had to field questions about striker Cristiano Ronaldo. An unused substitute, Ronaldo left the substitutes bench to go down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute.
Doc's Sports Service

Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Villarreal (+232) Almeria (+125) The Rojiblancos (2-1-6) are hitting the road to Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday where they will compete against the Submarino Amarillos (4-3-2). Almeria are priced at +125 while Villarreal are priced +232. The total is set at 2.75. The goalies who are expected to start are Geronimo Rulli Villarreal and Fernando Almeria.
IGN

NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 10

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Match 10. Date & Time: October 20th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Namibia will face United Arab Emirates in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. A triumph over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long for Namibia as they lost to Netherlands by 5 wickets in their following game. Their qualification still hangs in balance and they must win this match to go further. They are placed at the 2nd spot in the standings with 2 points. Jan Frylinck had a great couple of matches with both bat and ball. Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit made valuable contributions as well.
CBS Sports

2022 FIFA World Cup: France's projected starting lineup; Paul Pogba starts if fit, Karim Mbappe leads up top

Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway in just over one month when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps has just over four weeks left to concoct the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. N'Golo Kante and Mike Maignan have already been ruled out of the Qatar event so some players and positions will start to pick themselves.
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star

Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
Essence

TikToker Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA Ambassador Ahead Of Soccer World Cup In Qatar

The announcement comes as the 2022 World Cup is shrouded in controversy. TikTok’s most followed content creator has a brand new gig. Khaby Lame was named Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador by QNB, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa. Lame will be launching his new role via his first-ever TV commercial for the company, which is currently the 2022 World Cup’s main sponsor.
Yardbarker

Messi Reveals Argentina’s Mindset Heading Into the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World will mark the last tournament for Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi. As a result, the Argentina national team wants to provide the 35-year-old a storybook ending by having him lift the trophy that has long eluded his career. Ahead of the World Cup next month, Messi...
