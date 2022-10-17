Read full article on original website
Report: Erling Haaland Rejected Bayern Munich In The Summer For One Reason
After rumours of several sides being interested in Erling Haaland it has been reported that the Norwegian international rejected Bayern Munich.
Pro Soccer Player Takes Both Girlfriend and Ex to Event: 'GOAT'
Karim Benzema was awarded the Ballon d'Or for being the best soccer player in the world in 2022 but that isn't all people are talking about after the ceremony.
Manchester United suspend Cristiano Ronaldo: Portuguese star to miss huge Chelsea game after late-game walkout
Manchester United defeated Tottenham 2-0 Wednesday to keep their push for a top-four place going, but instead of being asked just about the performance of players on the pitch, manager Erik ten Hag had to field questions about striker Cristiano Ronaldo. An unused substitute, Ronaldo left the substitutes bench to go down the tunnel at Old Trafford in the 89th minute.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Villarreal vs Almeria Prediction, 10/23/2022 La Liga Soccer Pick, Tips and Odds
Location: Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain. Odds/Point Spread: Villarreal (+232) Almeria (+125) The Rojiblancos (2-1-6) are hitting the road to Estadio de la Cerámica on Sunday where they will compete against the Submarino Amarillos (4-3-2). Almeria are priced at +125 while Villarreal are priced +232. The total is set at 2.75. The goalies who are expected to start are Geronimo Rulli Villarreal and Fernando Almeria.
FIFA 'keeping a very, very close eye' on outcomes from NWSL's Yates report - Sarai Bareman
FIFA's chief women's football officer Sarai Bareman is paying close attention to the ongoing investigations following the release of the Yates report, which found evidence of systemic abusive behaviour in a number of NWSL clubs in the United States. In Australia to promote the release of tickets for the 2023...
World Cup: Formal request sent to FIFA for USMNT's group rivals Iran to be kicked out of Qatar 2022
FIFA have received a letter demanding that Iran be kicked out of this winter's World Cup due to the country's "brutality and belligerence towards its own people." Team Melli is alongside the United States as well as England and Wales with their opening fixture scheduled to be against the Three Lions at Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan on Nov. 21.
NAM vs UAE Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for T20 World Cup 2022, Group A, Match 10
Namibia vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Match 10. Date & Time: October 20th, at 1:30 PM IST and 7:00 PM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. Namibia will face United Arab Emirates in the Group A contest of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. A triumph over Sri Lanka by 55 runs didn’t last long for Namibia as they lost to Netherlands by 5 wickets in their following game. Their qualification still hangs in balance and they must win this match to go further. They are placed at the 2nd spot in the standings with 2 points. Jan Frylinck had a great couple of matches with both bat and ball. Bernard Scholtz and JJ Smit made valuable contributions as well.
FIFA 23 furthers commitment to women’s teams by investing almost £10million in the sport
EA Sports, developer of FIFA 23, has invested $11million (£9.7million) in the UEFA Women’s Champions League (UWCL) to invest in the future of the sport. FIFA 23 features more female players than ever before, including all the players and clubs from the English Premier League and France’s Ligue 1.
Brazil World Cup squad 2022: Roster projections for all 26 players for national team in Qatar
Brazil will be chasing their first World Cup triumph in two decades when they take to the field in Qatar. The South American giants go into the 2022 tournament as the highest-ranked team in the world. Tite's side have won seven straight matches heading into the tournament, and haven't lost...
2022 FIFA World Cup: France's projected starting lineup; Paul Pogba starts if fit, Karim Mbappe leads up top
Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway in just over one month when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps has just over four weeks left to concoct the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. N'Golo Kante and Mike Maignan have already been ruled out of the Qatar event so some players and positions will start to pick themselves.
Broadcasters can ask managers for half-time TV interviews at Qatar World Cup
Managers at the World Cup in Qatar will have the option of doing half-time interviews in a new move agreed by Fifa
Report – Juventus is considering a move for Valencia star
Juventus is targeting a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili as they continue to reduce the average age of their squad. The Bianconeri usually buy veteran players they know can deliver, especially when Max Allegri is their manager. However, in recent transfer windows, they have signed much younger players and...
Best Women's World Cup draw 2023? Top potential groups, matches, team pairings and storylines every fan wants to see in Australia and New Zealand
The Women's World Cup draw is fast approaching and it's time to speculate how it could end up. Predicting a draw is basically an impossible task with the amount of scenarios that could occur. However, an exciting World Cup draw will see next year's tournament full of blockbusters, storylines and...
TikToker Khaby Lame Becomes FIFA Ambassador Ahead Of Soccer World Cup In Qatar
The announcement comes as the 2022 World Cup is shrouded in controversy. TikTok’s most followed content creator has a brand new gig. Khaby Lame was named Official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador by QNB, one of the largest banks in the Middle East and Africa. Lame will be launching his new role via his first-ever TV commercial for the company, which is currently the 2022 World Cup’s main sponsor.
Matildas ‘trying to still figure things out’ as World Cup looms, says Carli Lloyd
As the Matildas prepare to learn their opponents in next year’s World Cup, two-time winner Carli Lloyd says Australia face an uphill battle to contend for the title on home soil. Fifa’s top brass, led by president Gianni Infantino, and coaches from around the globe are assembling in Auckland for Saturday’s draw.
Messi Reveals Argentina’s Mindset Heading Into the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World will mark the last tournament for Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi. As a result, the Argentina national team wants to provide the 35-year-old a storybook ending by having him lift the trophy that has long eluded his career. Ahead of the World Cup next month, Messi...
Soccer-European game is not sustainable, says Super League backer
MUNICH, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bernd Reichart, CEO of the company backing a proposed Super League, said on Wednesday that European football is losing its leading role in world sport and that clubs are not maximising their potential under the current system.
Qatar manager for World Cup 2022: Everything you need to know about Felix Sanchez
Felix Sanchez is the manager tasked with leading Qatar at their historic home World Cup
Tundra Esports, Team Aster advance at International 2022
Tundra Esports and Team Aster began their playoff action with sweeps Friday at The International 2022 in Singapore. Tundra defeated
