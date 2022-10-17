Reigning World Cup champions France get their title defense underway in just over one month when they face Australia in Group D at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah. Didier Deschamps has just over four weeks left to concoct the ideal starting XI that he will send Les Bleus into the tournament with as they seek to avoid the curse of the titleholders which has seen the likes of Germany and Spain fall victims in recent editions and exit in the group stage. N'Golo Kante and Mike Maignan have already been ruled out of the Qatar event so some players and positions will start to pick themselves.

1 DAY AGO