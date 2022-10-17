Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wnky.com
Enjoy Hooves & Harvest Fall Festival this Saturday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Hunting for weekend plans? If you’re around Bowling Green, you can head out to New Beginning’s Therapeutic Riding for Hooves & Harvest Fall Festival. This Saturday, come enjoy vendors galore, food trucks, pony rides, hayrides, face paintings, games, dunking booths and more!. New...
WBKO
Madam Pauline Tabor’s XXX Walking Tour returns to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - If you live, or have lived in Bowling Green, you may know a woman by the name of Pauline Tabor. Some may know her as a former Sunday School teacher, and some may know her from her charitable contributions to Bowling Green. However, some may know her as the “life of the party.”
WBKO
37k lbs of food donations to be distributed to food pantries in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Several community food pantries will now be able to restock their shelves and continue serving their communities. Around 9 a.m. Thursday morning, a semi-truck filled with donations from a distribution center in Utah that provides Humanitarian project requests worldwide stopped at a warehouse in Bowling Green to unload nearly 37,000 lbs of boxed food.
WBKO
WKU unveils new Farm-to-Campus initiative
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The freshman 15 may have just met its match as Western Kentucky University unveils its new Farm-to-Campus initiative. The program will provide fresh produce, meat, and dairy to on-campus restaurants. All locally sourced from the WKU Farm. “The idea is that we have various groups...
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Gov. Beshear tours new homes for Western Kentucky tornado victims. Gov. Beshear tours new homes for Western Kentucky tornado victims.
WBKO
Barren River Area Safe Space holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new offices
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Oct 13. Barren River Safe Space, Inc. and Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their two new public-facing offices located in the historic West Star Building on 918 State Street. Barren River Area Safe Space is a domestic violence agency...
WBKO
Finishing out the week WARM!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall to wall sunshine was experienced by most of us today with warmer temperatures. This trend will continue into the weekend. If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, we have good news for you! A warming trend is going to help us out through the second half of the work week and the weekend. Daytime highs make it to the mid 60s today, but we’ll see them in the upper 70s through much of our weekend! Dry weather also persists through at least Monday. Expect isolated showers by Tuesday. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.
wkyufm.org
Bowling Green to break ground on Kentucky's fifth veterans nursing home
Ground will be broken in November on a Bowling Green nursing home for military veterans. The 60-bed facility will open in the Kentucky Transpark on 25 acres of donated land in the industrial complex. The project has cleared a number of hurdles during a decade of planning and delays. The...
WBKO
Lane closures expected tonight on U.S. 31-W near the Cave Mill Road area
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A utility project by Atmos Energy will create lane closures and traffic delays overnight tonight, Oct. 21, on a section of U.S. 31-W in Bowling Green. The lane closures will be between Lost Woods Avenue and Lynnwood Way from around 8 p.m. to around 10...
WBKO
Gov. Beshear tours Western KY tornado victim’s new homes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear, was in Bowling Green today touring the new houses built by Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. The houses were built for families whose homes were destroyed by the December tornadoes. After the tornadoes devastated much of the community of Bowling Green, families...
WBKO
St. Joseph School hosts annual St. Jude Trike-A-Thon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Preschoolers at St. Joseph School raised money and got to ride their bikes for St. Jude Children’s Hospital this morning. Fifty-eight children participated in the annual service learning program for young children. The program teaches them trike and riding toy safety while supporting the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
WBKO
Bowling Green couple win big in online lottery
Boil water advisory still in effect in Ohio County, KY. Since the 19th century, the Bransford family name has become a household one at Mammoth Cave National Park.
WBKO
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Bowling Green gas station
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Someone in Bowling Green is $2 million richer. The Speedway on Nashville Road sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in last night’s drawing. This prize usually pays $1,000,000, however, the winner chose to spend an additional $1 for the Power Play feature,...
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
WBKO
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action... For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie. The film company invited fifteen community members to be a part of a funeral scene,...
WBKO
Barren County plans to construct tiny mobile home for victims of a fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Fiscal Court has plans to construct a Fire Rescue Mobile Tiny House for residents whose homes were destroyed by a fire. People who are victims of a fire may qualify to live there for long periods of time until they are able to have permanent housing.
When You’ll Hear the Bowling Green KY References in John Carpenter’s ‘The Fog’ and ‘Halloween’
One of my favorite parts of Halloween wouldn't exactly resonate around the rest of the country. That's because it's hyper-local. When I was a freshman at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green in the fall of 1984, we would go to Downing University Center almost every Friday night to watch movies in the big theater. Among them were John Carpenter's The Fog and Halloween.
WBKO
The Chill Lingers into Wednesday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday morning brought freezing temperatures to most areas, including Bowling Green! Our official low at the airport was 32°, marking our first freeze of Fall. Tonight will be cold yet again!. Unseasonably cool air continues into our Wednesday after a cold, frosty start. At...
wcluradio.com
Cave City mayoral candidates discuss views during forum
CAVE CITY — Two of the three candidates running for mayor in Barren County’s second largest city detailed their plans for the city’s future at a political forum held Tuesday evening. The Cave City Chamber of Commerce hosted the forum at the Cave City Convention Center. Candidates...
WBKO
Officials identify factory as source of suds at Lost River Cave
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WBKO News has received confirmation that officials have identified one of the sources of the suds that formed in Lost River Cave over the past few months. According to Matt Powell, Bowling Green City Environmental Manager, laundry detergent production company Henkel Corporations has been confirmed...
Comments / 0