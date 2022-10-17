BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wall to wall sunshine was experienced by most of us today with warmer temperatures. This trend will continue into the weekend. If you’re not a fan of the cold weather, we have good news for you! A warming trend is going to help us out through the second half of the work week and the weekend. Daytime highs make it to the mid 60s today, but we’ll see them in the upper 70s through much of our weekend! Dry weather also persists through at least Monday. Expect isolated showers by Tuesday. Though this won’t be enough rain to take out our burn bans, any rain that we get will be beneficial for our rainfall deficit! We’re dry and cooler by the mid-week.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 17 HOURS AGO