Read full article on original website
Related
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Donald Trump Was Finally Served After Being Accused Of Running Away From His Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
Last month, New York attorney general Letitia James made headlines after she sued the Trump Organization. She accused twice-impeached former president Donald Trump and his eldest three children of engaging in “staggering” fraud for 1o+ years. As reported by Business Insider, the disgraced billionaire, 76, and his son...
Benjamin Cole's Final Words Before Oklahoma Execution
The 57-year-old death row inmate died by lethal injection on Thursday despite calls from his attorneys to stay the execution considering his mental health.
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months. The House panel had sought Bannon’s testimony over his involvement in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Bannon has yet to testify or provide any documents to the committee, prosecutors wrote.
Trump news – live: Steve Bannon receives jail sentence as Jan 6 panel ‘struggles’ to serve Trump subpoena
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in jail and fined $6,500 after being found guilty for criminal contempt of Congress case after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the January 6 select committee.The Department of Justice recommended that the far-right agitator and former White House adviser should be given a six-month jail sentence and a $200,000 fine. Meanwhile, the select committee is reportedly struggling to serve Donald Trump with its subpoena for his testimony because it cannot find a lawyer to receive it.According to reports, several of Mr Trump’s legal representatives have told investigators they are...
Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest
She’s an election denier who urged Jan. 6 rioters to “storm the gates,” rallied with the Proud Boys and livestreamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the home of the Michigan Secretary of State. And now that Genevieve Peters has been hired by GOP Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini to help recruit and train poll […] The post Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Comments / 0