ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
THOMASTON, CT
WTNH

Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe

Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. According to Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips, three...
RIDGE, NY
WTNH

1 killed in Torrington crash

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
TORRINGTON, CT
Sports Radio 940

Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?

When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
TORRINGTON, CT
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
WYANDANCH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy