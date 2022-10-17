Read full article on original website
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
sheltonherald.com
Woodbridge man dies after car flies off Route 8 overpass in Torrington, state police say
TORRINGTON — A man was killed Thursday afternoon when his car flew off a highway overpass, according to state police. Connecticut State Police identified the man as Barry Zaret, 82, of Woodbridge. The Thursday incident is under investigation, state police said. State police said Zaret was traveling southbound on...
Woman Struck, Killed While Attempting To Repair Tire In Thomaston
A woman was killed while attempting to repair a flat tire on a busy Connecticut roadway. The incident happened Wednesday, Oct. 19 at around 3:35 p.m. in Litchfield County on Route 8 in Thomaston. State Police troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 8 northbound between the Exit 39...
Route 8 near Thomaston shut down after crash
THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 8 northbound near exit 39 in Thomaston is shut down as officials investigate a crash that may have involved a pedestrian. Officials were alerted to the crash at 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, according to Connecticut State Police. While responders were told that the crash potentially involved a pedestrian, state police have […]
Interstate 91 in New Haven closed due to crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Interstate 91 northbound in New Haven was shut down Wednesday evening due to a crash. Lanes were closed between exits 6 and 8 due to a motorcycle crash, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. The crash happened at about 8 p.m. No further information was immediately available.
News 12
CSX freight trains knocks 2 vehicles off car hauler in West Nyack
A truck hauling two cars was hit by a CSX freight train in Rockland County on Tuesday. Clarkstown police say the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at a crossing on Pineview Road in West Nyack. They say the car hauler had crossed over both sets of train tracks but that...
37-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Hit By 2 Cars Near Intersection In Stamford
A Fairfield County resident was seriously injured after being hit by two vehicles. The incident took place in Stamford, around 7:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 19 in the area of East Main Street, and Lawn Avenue. According to Stamford Police Sgt. Jeffrey Booth, officers responded to a report of a bicyclist...
Officials: Tractor-trailer strikes utility pole in Bridgeport, leaving thousands without power
Bridgeport officials say thousands of residents lost power when a tractor-trailer struck a utility pole Tuesday.
sheltonherald.com
Torrington woman, 26, killed changing tire on Route 8 in Thomaston, police say
THOMASTON — A Torrington woman died Wednesday after she was hit by a car while changing a tire, state police said. Karina Marie Lopez, 26, had been driving on Route 8 northbound near Exit 39 about 3:30 p.m. when she realized her tire was flat and her car became disabled in the left lane, police said.
News 12
Fire rips through home in Ridge; residents safe
Officials say a fire tore through a home in Ridge Thursday night on 68 Ridge Road. According to officials, the fire started just after 8:30 p.m. outside on the front porch, and quickly spread to the inside when the front windows broke. According to Ridge Fire Chief Wesley Phillips, three...
1 killed in Torrington crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after a crash shut down a portion of Route 8 South in Torrington Thursday afternoon. The 2015 Toyota Rav4 Limited was driving south on Route 8 near exit 45 when it exited the road to the left, drove onto the grassy median and up a dirt mound, […]
Southampton police search for kayaker who went missing off Sag Harbor Bay
Dario Cholula-Rojas' kayak was spotted early Thursday about 1,000 feet from the home.
Why Are There So Many Loud Aircraft Over Connecticut Lately?
When I moved from Waterbury to Torrington earlier this year, I thought I would be getting away from the loud roar of constant mass transit. No more constant hum of tractor trailers doing 80 on I-84, no Metro-North trains rumbling by shaking the ground. It was nice in Torrington for a little while, but for the past couple of months, I've noticed that my ears are getting assaulted from above.
27east.com
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
'It’s just horrific' | Wolcott Italian restaurant hosts Thursday night dinner fundraiser to support fallen Bristol police officers
WOLCOTT, Conn. — A small, family-owned restaurant in Wolcott made some changes to their weekly Thursday night dinner. This time, their cause was to pay it forward to the families of the fallen Bristol police officers. "It’s just horrific. I can’t believe families have to go through this," said...
3 Taken Into Custody, Including Man With Nunchucks, After Westport Traffic Stop
Three men were arrested following a traffic stop in Fairfield County in which the driver was charged with having drug paraphernalia, homemade nunchucks, and failure to appear. The incident took place in Westport on Wednesday, Oct. 12 around 8:30 p.m. According to Lt. David Wolf of the Westport Police, an...
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
News 12
3 Yonkers residents face charges for allegedly stealing over 100 gallons of cooking oil from restaurant
Three Yonkers residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing cooking oil from the Jaegar House Restaurant. Red Hook police say they found over 100 gallons of cooking oil and the equipment used to steal it. News 12 was told the getaway truck was rented out of Westchester County and may...
News 12 gets sneak peek of West Nyack park ahead of its opening to public
The $4.4 million project received $1.3 million in state grants to mitigate flooding in the area and recreate wetlands.
Family, friends honor Bristol Lt. Dustin DeMonte at wake
Some roads in North Haven will be closed Thursday and Friday due to services for Bristol police Lt. Dustin DeMonte.
