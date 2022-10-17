ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
weaa.org

Artscape 2023 To Kick Off With Gala

(Baltimore, MD) -- The popular Artscape program in Baltimore is expanding. The Baltimore Office of Promotions and The Arts has announced Artscape 2023 will take place next year from September 20th to the 24th. Artscape has been traditionally held during the summer months but officials believe the move to September...
BALTIMORE, MD
weaa.org

Morgan News Hour: 10-20-2022

The student-led production covers everything within the Morgan Mile to the Baltimore community at large. Stories covered during this Morgan News Hour include:. Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor visits Morgan State. An investigation continues into the discovery of a loaded gun in the possession of a student at the Booker...
BALTIMORE, MD
PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore

- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Group throws woman off DC Metro bus, video shows

WASHINGTON — A woman she was brutally attacked on a bus in Northeast D.C. Monday afternoon. The incident was caught on camera and the video is disturbing. Metro Transit Police investigators are looking into what happened. The incident happened on the M4 bus headed to Deanwood around 4 p.m....
WASHINGTON, DC
weaa.org

Ballot Question K | Term Limits for Baltimore City Officials

Maryland State Board of Elections says, Question K is for the purpose of establishing a two-term limit for Baltimore City elected officials, including the Mayor, Comptroller, City Council President, and City Council members. None of these elected officials shall hold office for more than eight (8) years during any 12-year period. In the event that a candidate for one of these offices is elected to fill a vacancy, that candidate may hold the office for the remainder of their predecessor’s term and one consecutive full term thereafter. This amendment would be effective beginning with persons elected in the 2024 Baltimore City Election.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBOC

Maryland Permanently Preserves 25 Working Farms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Board of Public Works last week approved 25 new Maryland Agricultural Preservation Foundation. These easements will permanently preserve 3,385 acres of prime farmland in Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Dorchester, Frederick, Kent, Talbot, Washington, and Wicomico counties for an investment of more than $13.6 million. “I...
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore

    Baltimore City homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found Sunday morning in East Baltimore. According to reports, neighbors complained of a “burning plastic smell”  before the discovery was made. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j2wDBWCDPk0 Officers were called to the 1100 block of East 20th Street Sunday morning near the back of an empty lot […] The post ‘I Smelled Burning Plastic’: Burned Body Discovered In East Baltimore appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Lotte Plaza Market to Close Germantown Location

A representative from Lotte Plaza Market in Germantown Plaza (13069 Wisteria Drive) confirmed that the grocery store will be closing permanently by the end of the year. Montgomery County locations in Gaithersburg, Rockville, and Silver Spring will remain open. Lotte Plaza Market is a grocery store that specializes in Asian...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge calls police on squeegee workers, says they spit on car and wrote "racist" on windows

BALTIMORE -- Powerful federal judge James K. Bredar, who is overseeing Baltimore's police reforms under the consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill on Sunday.WJZ obtained the police report. It says Bredar was the passenger while his wife was driving their Toyota near the intersection of Mount Royal Terrace and North Avenue. That's when two window washers acted "very aggressive" and tried to wash their windows despite them refusing "multiple times," according to the report.One of them gave the judge his middle finger and spit on his SUV while another wrote "racist" in soap suds...
