Texas State

KWTX

DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities

The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
ktoy1047.com

Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana

Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
B93

6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!

If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?

It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
TEXAS STATE

