Read full article on original website
Related
Texas: Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?
Texas flu numbers are up this week. If you're in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all?
KWTX
DNA kits are being sent home to families of public school children in Texas
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - School districts across Central Texas are beginning to distribute DNA kits to families of public elementary school-aged children. In 2021, the state of Texas signed Senate Bill no. 2158 into law, establishing the Child Identification Program. The law requires the Texas Education Agency to supply DNA...
Texas Education Agency To Send DNA Kits Home With Students Due To New Law
Safety at Texas schools has been a talking point for many in the state. Many options have been put forth to protect students in school. A new law signed in recently has pushed Texas Schools to send home items to help parents and students, but it has received pushbacks for the reasoning.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas Program Encourages Employers to Hire People With Disabilities
The Texas Workforce Commission has rolled out several programs to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities to not only help people find jobs but diversify the job market. "We know from consistent statistics that about a quarter of the population in the U.S. and maybe globally, about one in...
What Age Can You Legally Leave Your Child Home Alone in Texas?
Parents are constantly making decisions for their children; trying to decide how much screen time they get or whether they are old enough for a phone. There are tons of questions that have no clear answer, sometimes we just have to wing it. What about the hard questions? The situations...
KVUE
Random school intruder audits underway in Texas. Here are the results
In September, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now we're beginning to see the results.
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill Campaign
Governor Abbott launches the One Pill Kill campaignScreenshot from Twitter. On Monday, October 17, Texas Governor Greg Abbott voiced a follow-up on his campaign against fentanyl. He started the “One Pill Kills” campaign.
Winter forecast released by NOAA: What to expect in Texas
The influence of La Niña is expected to continue through the winter (December-February) for the third winter in a row.
America's Newest National Park Will Be Right Here In Texas
Another Texas area has been added to the National Park System.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
fox26houston.com
Apartment rents in Texas increasing year by year, but by how much? New study explains
HOUSTON - Things are getting expensive all around, if you haven't already noticed, and a new study showed apartments in Texas have actually been increasing year by year. Research conducted by Rent.com showed monthly average prices for 3-bedroom apartments across Texas have grown, but some major cities are faring better than others.
Texas Has Over $6 Billion in Unclaimed Money and Property. Is It Yours?
The Texas Comptroller claims that over $280 million has been added to the state's unclaimed property and cash up to the end of 2021, bringing the total available to $6 billion ready to claim in 2022. Unclaimed property examples include abandoned bank accounts, uncashed checks, overpayments, payroll and vendor checks,...
KSAT 12
Cryptocurrency firm FTX, billionaire CEO focus of Texas securities investigation
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Texas is investigating whether a major digital asset exchange and its billionaire founder have broken the state’s securities law. Since last week, the Texas State Securities Board has been...
KVUE
Texas is conducting school safety audits. Here's how Central Texas districts did
AUSTIN, Texas — Inspections are now underway to make sure Texas schools are taking the right steps to secure campuses. Last month, the KVUE Defenders reported on random intruder audits at Texas schools. Now, we're beginning to see the results of some of those inspections. We reached out to...
ktoy1047.com
Five missing Texas children recovered in Louisiana
Harris County, Texas, authorities reported that Louisiana State Police found the children and arrested the suspects sought in their disappearance. Four of the children, ages seven through 14, were found at a relative’s home, while the fifth was found with the children’s mother, 40-year-old Zaikiya Duncan and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Jova Terrell.
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
4 Texas Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
6 THINGS TEXANS ARE PROUD OF ABOUT OUR STATE!
If there is anything non-Texans should know about Texans is that we take pride in our state. We are incredibly proud to be Texans and do not hesitate to let anyone see this fact. We proudly display it on clothing, you might know it by a sticker on the back of our vehicles, I even have several friends who have tattoos of the state of Texas. All things Texas all the time!
Brrr! Will Central Texas Suffer Another Winter Storm This Year?
It’s finally time for us to grab our scarves here in Central Texas due to the chilly weather, and while some are excited about, a lot of us are wondering what winter has in store. That's a natural reaction, sure, but with memories of that devastating 2021 winter storm still fresh in our minds, it's also natural to be a little apprehensive about these incoming cold fronts.
Comments / 0