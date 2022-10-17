The soft tissue defect left by abdominoperineal excision may be repaired, and the risk of postoperative wound problems reduced with the use of flap-based reconstruction. The vertical rectus abdominis myocutaneous flap has been the standard, although locoregional flaps have gained popularity in minimally invasive resection since they do not need extra abdominal dissection. Unfortunately, there is a shortage of information directly comparing different flap designs. Analyze the efficacy of various methods of perineal repair in patients receiving abdominoperineal excision for anorectal disease. The setting of this investigation was a major academic medical center. Institutional Review Board permission was obtained before querying and cross-referencing prospectively kept clinical and financial databases for patients having proctectomy or abdominoperineal resection with flap reconstruction between 2007 and 2018. Patients who had a main diagnosis in the fields of gynecology or urology were omitted. The number of flap complications was the key measure of success. The rate of perineal hernias, donor site problems, emergency department visits after discharge, hospital readmission within 90 days, and duration of stay were considered secondary outcomes. Univariate and multivariate analyses of the data were performed. About 68 rectus, 52 gluteal, and 15 gracilis flap reconstructions were performed on a total of 135 patients (79 female, median age 58 years) after a mean of 46 months of follow-up. When primary and minor flap problems were compared between rectus and gluteal flaps using multivariate analysis, there was no significant difference (P>0.9) between the 2 types of flaps. This was true regardless of the degree of resection or the presence of mesh. The American Society of Anesthesiologists score of 3 or above was the sole significant predictor of severe, but not mild, problems after flap surgery. Smoking, being female and having an American Society of Anesthesiologist score of more than equal to 3 were all independent predictors of significant flap problems after rectus and gluteal flap procedures (P<0.05). The study’s limitations were its retrospective nature, the possibility of selection bias related to flap choice, and the inability to assess defect size quantitatively. Patients who are otherwise candidates for laparoscopic abdominoperineal excision may be candidates for gluteal flaps, with complications comparable to rectus flaps.

