ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miramar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Shooting investigation underway at hotel near Miami airport

MIAMI -- Police were investigating an overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade motel in which one man was hurt, authorities said.Officers were called to Estancia Hotel and Suites, located at 7685 NW 12th Street, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire, police said in a written statement.When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed early Friday in stable condition The hotel is located near the southwest side of Miami International Airport and near the intersection of the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway. Police erected crime scene tape at the location and several officers responded to the scene to search for clues.Investigators did not immediately say if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pilot and passenger killed when their plane crashes into an occupied Miramar house

People going about their Monday morning in a Miramar neighborhood just seven blocks from North Perry Airport found themselves in the middle of a tragedy when a small plane plunged into the roof of a home and killed two people, the sound of the thud drawing some out of their homes to find unexpected commotion on the street. A mother and her 2-year-old son were inside their home shortly before ...
MIRAMAR, FL
Miami New Times

Spike in Fatal Plane Crashes Around North Perry Raises Safety Concerns

After taking off from North Perry Airport on October 17, an Aventura II plane crashed into a nearby Miramar home, fatally wounding the plane's two occupants. A mother and her infant child were inside the house, but escaped without injury. As of the morning of October 18, the wrecked plane...
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach

A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police

Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say

DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WOKV

CBP officer shot and killed while on duty at Florida gun range

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed while working at a Florida gun range on Wednesday, officials said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Range, police said. "A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy