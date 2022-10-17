Read full article on original website
Click10.com
‘The most horrific call’: Family mourns student pilot killed in Miramar plane crash
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Family members of 32-year-old Jordan Hall mourned the student pilot killed when the plane he and his flight instructor piloted crashed into a Miramar neighborhood Monday. They spoke to Local 10 News Wednesday. They said Hall was just five hours away from getting his pilot’s...
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
Shooting investigation underway at hotel near Miami airport
MIAMI -- Police were investigating an overnight shooting at a northwest Miami-Dade motel in which one man was hurt, authorities said.Officers were called to Estancia Hotel and Suites, located at 7685 NW 12th Street, at 1:30 a.m. for a report of gunfire, police said in a written statement.When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed for treatment to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed early Friday in stable condition The hotel is located near the southwest side of Miami International Airport and near the intersection of the Dolphin and Palmetto Expressway. Police erected crime scene tape at the location and several officers responded to the scene to search for clues.Investigators did not immediately say if the victim knew the person who shot them or what led to the gunfire.
fox13news.com
Federal officer killed in accidental shooting at Florida gun range ID'd, also served in Coast Guard reserves
MIAMI - A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer who was killed after he was accidentally shot in the chest at a South Florida gun range has been identified. According to WSVN, the officer was identified as 40-year-old Jorge Arias, who was assigned to Miami International Airport. Arias was also...
Click10.com
Dashcam footage shows large truck slam into vehicle on Palmetto Expressway and just keep going
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Dashcam video captured a hit and run on the Palmetto Expressway that has left the victim shaken. That victim lost control of his car and crashed after being hit by a speeding pickup truck. Video shows the huge pickup truck ramming into the car, and...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brightline train in North Miami Beach. According to North Miami Beach Police, the incident occurred at Northeast 163rd Street and 23rd Avenue, Wednesday, at around 5 p.m. The condition of the pedestrian is currently...
2 Dead After Plane Crashes Into Roof Of South Florida Home
The plane also took out some power lines, cutting off power to dozens of residents.
NBC Miami
Driver Killed in Crash That Closed SB Lanes of Florida's Turnpike Near Homestead
All southbound lanes of the Florida's Turnpike were closed Friday morning near Homestead after a fatal crash. Florida Highway Patrol officials said the crash took place near Campbell Drive just after 2 a.m. A white Buick was traveling southbound when it collided with a barrier wall and later a guardrail.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Broward woman beats 7-Eleven clerk with bathroom key stick, daughter joins in
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County woman faces an aggravated battery charge after deputies accused her and her 11-year-old daughter of beating a 7-Eleven employee Tuesday night. Local 10 News is not naming 32-year-old Deonsha Bellamy’s daughter, who faces juvenile charges, because she is underage. According to...
WSVN-TV
Groom’s wedding suit, other packages stolen from SW Miami-Dade home returned; 1 arrested
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman about to tie the knot is breathing a sigh of relief a day after packages containing the groom’s suit and other items were returned after they were swiped from her front doorstep. Speaking with 7News on Wednesday, Marian Conesa said...
Tesla autopilot safety called into question after deadly crash in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesla is facing questions over the safety of its autopilot feature following a deadly crash in Florida. In August, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said an impaired driver using autopilot hit a motorcycle, killing its rider. That was the third deadly crash involving the...
Pilot and passenger killed when their plane crashes into an occupied Miramar house
People going about their Monday morning in a Miramar neighborhood just seven blocks from North Perry Airport found themselves in the middle of a tragedy when a small plane plunged into the roof of a home and killed two people, the sound of the thud drawing some out of their homes to find unexpected commotion on the street. A mother and her 2-year-old son were inside their home shortly before ...
Miami New Times
Spike in Fatal Plane Crashes Around North Perry Raises Safety Concerns
After taking off from North Perry Airport on October 17, an Aventura II plane crashed into a nearby Miramar home, fatally wounding the plane's two occupants. A mother and her infant child were inside the house, but escaped without injury. As of the morning of October 18, the wrecked plane...
NBC Miami
Man, 73, Accused of Video Voyeurism in Dania Beach
A 73-year-old Dania Beach man has been arrested two years after being accused of planting cameras in a woman’s home to record her naked on video. Felix Quila was jailed Wednesday and charged with two counts of video voyeurism. According to the arrest report, the woman first noticed a...
NBC Miami
Customs and Border Protection Officer Killed in Shooting at SW Miami-Dade Gun Range
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has died after he was shot at a gun range in southwest Miami-Dade Wednesday, officials said. Miami-Dade Police confirmed that a man was shot in the chest accidently around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Gun Range located near the intersection of Southwest 8th Street and Krome Avenue.
NBC Miami
Man Critically Injured in Crash in Allapattah: Miami Police
Miami Police are investigating a crash in Allapattah that left a man critically injured Tuesday night. The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 20th Street. Police said officers responded and found a man was trapped in a car. Fire Rescue responded and the...
Click10.com
Man, 21, confesses to stabbing romantic rival in Miami-Dade, police say
DORAL, Fla. – Corrections officers held a 21-year-old man without bond Thursday after he allegedly confessed to stabbing a romantic rival in Miami-Dade County. The victim told police officers a woman he had recently met called him at about 2:30 a.m., Monday, and asked him to pick her up in the area of Seventh Street and 57 Avenue and take her to a hotel in the area of Milam Dairy Road and Northwest 12 Street, according to the arrest affidavit.
850wftl.com
911 call and Miami police bodycam video released in Courtney Clenney stabbing case
(MIAMI, FLA) — 26-year-old social media influencer Courtney Clenney faces a second-degree murder charge in the death of Christian Obumseli, 27, after the couple got into a raucous fight on April 3. And now the 911 call and Miami Police bodycam video have been released. “I can’t feel my...
CBP officer shot and killed while on duty at Florida gun range
WASHINGTON — A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer was shot and killed while working at a Florida gun range on Wednesday, officials said. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Trail Glades Range, police said. "A U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer working at the weapons range...
WSVN-TV
Wife of US Customs and Border Protection officer fatally shot at gun range speaks out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The wife of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has been left devastated after her husband was killed during a training accident at a gun range. Meanwhile, an investigation into what happened at the range continues. “He was a great father to my children,...
