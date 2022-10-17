ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence

Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. Morning weather forecast: 10/21/22. FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington getting its own Monopoly edition

Lexington is getting its own Monopoly edition. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. Morning weather forecast: 10/21/22. FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky lawmakers plan legislation aiming to criminalize hazing

Two Kentucky lawmakers have plans to file legislation in 2023 to make hazing a crime across Kentucky. Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) and Rep. Jonathan Dixon (R-Corydon) testified before the Interim Joint Committee on Thursday alongside the parents of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood.
KENTUCKY STATE
Few displays hold a candle to Louisville's Jack o'Lantern Spectacular

5,000 carved pumpkins line a trail that draws 95,000 visitors each October.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Oct. 20: Gardens, mosquitos, and pumpkin spice

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 20, 2022. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. Beshear...
LEXINGTON, KY
Understanding the 2022 Kentucky amendments

Not only are some voters unaware two potentially constitution-changing questions are on the ballot, but understanding what their vote means may not be quite clear.
KENTUCKY STATE
2 hurt in serious Lexington crash

The one-vehicle crash occurred around 5 a.m. Wednesday. The two inside the car were taken to the hospital, their condition is unknown at this time. The crash shut down I-75 near exit 110.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington holding household hazardous waste disposal event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Many homes are housing hazardous materials like paints, cleaners, oils, batteries, and pesticides, that are challenging to dispose of. The city of Lexington occasionally offers household hazardous waste (HHW) collection events where Fayette County residents can drop off the hazardous materials that have accumulated in their homes. The city will properly dispose of them, free of charge.
LEXINGTON, KY
Hank the Horse in running to win 'America's Favorite Pet'

A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America's Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there.
LEXINGTON, KY
"Today we mourn": Prayer vigil held to stop Lexington violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With 38 people killed so far in Lexington people said they are tired of setting these types of records year after year. At a vigil on Thursday night, people shared stories of trauma, stories of grief, and stories of disappointment. "We mourn with the...
LEXINGTON, KY
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers

For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers.
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington salon hosts HIV testing event

A Lexington salon hosted a HIV testing event on Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Morning weather forecast: 10/20/22

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 20, 2022. Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health. Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing. Officials working...
LEXINGTON, KY
Trick-or-Treating with horses in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Halloween is right around the corner which means many children will be trick-or-treating. Many parents nowadays have a variety of safety concerns that may limit or cancel their child's trick-or-treating experience altogether. Thursday, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) in Lexington provided an...
LEXINGTON, KY
Lexington's historic Helm Place up for auction

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every house has a story of its own to be told. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. It's the former home of Mary Todd Lincoln's half-sister. Helm Place is described as...
LEXINGTON, KY
Close Senate races in Georgia and Pennsylvania

One of the biggest issues to be decided in the midterms is what party will control the U.S. Senate.
LEXINGTON, KY
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner's Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner's office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
FRANKFORT, KY

