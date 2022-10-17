Read full article on original website
DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel
Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
Major DCEU star rumored to be the top choice for Marvel’s ‘Wonder Man’ series
Even though the series was first announced close to four months ago, Marvel Studios has yet to officially confirm or deny anything about the in-development Wonder Man series for Disney Plus – with all of the information so far having been reported by the trades as opposed to Kevin Feige’s outfit.
DC just canceled a hugely popular hero’s movie, and yet nobody’s mourning it
DC has just quietly axed another upcoming solo movie for a popular comic book character, but the odd thing is this one seems to have avoided inflaming angry fans. Reams of DC projects have been canned as part of the massive Warner Bros. Discovery turnover, and each disappointing announcement has earned the ire of once loyal lovers of the franchise. Except the latest, it seems, although perhaps its the easily missed method by which the news was announced that’s allowed it to fly under the radar.
‘She-Hulk’ star wants to team with another instant Marvel icon
It’s been over a week since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up Disney Plus’ Phase Four slate in the cheekiest way it possibly could. Evidently, the ability to personally re-write your own ending by requesting a meeting with Kevin himself makes for quite the power-creep nuances. She-Hulk wasn’t...
‘Black Adam’ star explains the biggest differences between his two DC roles
Dwayne Johnson may have an uncontested grip on the spotlight as the titular hero in Black Adam, but we’d be remiss to forget that the film carries a particularly dense ensemble weight. Indeed, alongside Johnson are the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, and Aldis Hodge, all...
‘Black Panther’ star reveals the disagreement with Chadwick Boseman that left her fuming
It may be altogether impossible to imagine an MCU star more beloved or lamented than Chadwick Boseman. The Black Panther actor, who passed away at the tragically premature age of 43, was universally beloved by his colleagues, and his absence echoes in the multi-billion dollar movie franchise to this day.
‘Black Panther’ fans passionately denounce the role Killmonger could have played in ‘Wakanda Forever’
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is just around the corner, and with the passing of the great Chadwick Boseman many are wondering how the helm of his most iconic character will be passed on. The film will explore who will rise to the task during their conflict with the underwater kingdom of Talocan. One hot take on a past villain and how he could have stepped up in Wakanda Forever has now led to a rousing debate on Twitter.
Please enjoy actual hero Jack Black singing to a terminally ill ‘School of Rock’ fan
Jack Black has given the internet a nice warm bowl of soul food and reminded everyone that there are still good guys among the Hollywood elite by making the day of a terminally ill teenager whose favorite movie is School of Rock. The voice of Bowser in the upcoming The...
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Horror historians relive the film which inspired Stephen King’s best ever
It’s hard to imagine a world of horror not shaped in some way by the lord of horror Stephen King, with his influence felt all over the genre today. But inspiration doesn’t exist in a vaccum, and the film which influenced King is currently getting a renaissance. Released...
The whimpering demise of a legendary franchise escapes its tortured existence on streaming
For a franchise that spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots, as well as sequels to some of those those spinoffs and reboots, there was little chance 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was going to maintain any qualitative consistency. Instead of going out with a bang, though, the dismal Dark Phoenix sent the iconic mutants on their way with a pathetic whimper.
A grotesque mind-numbing cult classic that left critics in awe is earning the praise of horror hardcores
In this day and age, silent films are a forgotten treasure of the past as dialogue-focused blockbusters have engulfed the cinematic scene. And while the horror genre has rarely utilized the silent approach, an underrated gore-fest feature that has been buried beyond the cinematic shadows has reared its ugly head just in time for this year’s spooky season. The film in question is Edmund Elias Merhige’s Begotten (1989), which has recently resurfaced in the hearts and minds of the horror-loving masses.
‘Andor’ may have just teased an appearance from the most important character in ‘Star Wars’
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 7. So far Andor has been content to carve its own path through the Star Wars saga. We haven’t seen a single lightsaber, the Force seems like a distant religion irrelevant to the story, and there’s no crossover with any other stories set during the period between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope.
Dwayne Johnson’s first day on ‘Black Adam’ hit him ‘like a ton of bricks’
With Black Adam having officially landed in theaters, the race is on to laugh in the face of the film’s mixed reviews. That comes by way of skyrocketing its box office numbers to DCEU-saving heights—heights that Dwayne Johnson is all too familiar with. What Johnson was not familiar...
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
Johnny Knoxville opens up about the current state of his relationship with Bam Margera
There was no shortage of drama that plagued the filming of Jackass Forever, the fourth installment in the stunt comedy franchise, due to the off-camera troubles of star Bam Margera. This understandably strained Margera’s relationships with his costars, and in a new interview, producer and star Johnny Knoxville has provided an update on the situation.
‘Eternals’ star remains admirably optimistic on the radio silent MCU sequel
In the buildup to its release, Eternals was always viewed as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest gambles. While the franchise had introduced characters that were basically unknown to the general public and turned them into household names before, a near three-hour intergalactic epic spanning thousands of years with roughly a dozen major players factoring into the story sounded like a tough task on paper.
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone reunite and overcompensate by carving tiny pumpkins with gigantic knives
The rivalry between action icons Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone was the stuff of legend, with the two beefy behemoths battling for supremacy at the box office throughout the 1980s and 90s, with things getting so competitive that the former trolled the latter into starring in Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, knowing it would suck.
Charlie Cox thought Vincent D’Onofrio was ‘delusional’ about MCU return
The calls for Daredevil to be saved by Marvel after the big Netflix purge of 2018 were loud and widespread, but still, lead actor Charlie Cox wasn’t entirely convinced he would ever reprise the role of The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. Cox’s costar, Vincent D’Onofrio, however, was certain...
We’ve got our first major clue as to who Wakanda’s new hero is in new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ TV spot
We’re around a month away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the meantime, we continue to rack our brains and debate on the identity of who will fill T’Challa’s, and Chadwick Boseman’s enormous shoes in the mantle of Black Panther. As it happens,...
