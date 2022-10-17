Fire destroys outbuilding in Loris area; no injuries, Horry County Fire Rescue says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — There were no injuries in a fire that destroyed an outbuilding Monday in the area of Highway 45 and Goose Bay near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

HCFR was dispatched at 11:40 a.m. to assist the Loris Fire Department on a structure fire call.

The cause of the fire is unknown and remains under investigation.

