Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Washington state
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's what you need to know about how to vote and what's on the ballot in Washington state.Why it matters: Control of Congress is at stake in this year's midterm elections, as is a potential change in who oversees Washington's mail-in voting system.About 83% of seats in the state legislature are also on the ballot, along with local measures that could change how Seattleites vote in the future.Voting in Washington stateYou can register to vote or update your address online or by mail through Oct. 31. After that, registration changes can be made in person...
The latest threat to the CFPB could reverberate big time
Three Trump-appointed judges in Texas declared the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's funding structure unconstitutional on Wednesday in a decision with the potential to reverberate throughout the financial industry. Why it matters: The reasoning behind the ruling, if upheld, could potentially invalidate all the rules enacted by the CFPB over its...
Thousands of Floridians are affected by long COVID
Nearly a third of Americans who know they've had COVID say they've also experienced the often disabling aftereffects known as long COVID, according to recent CDC data. Driving the news: The rate of those reporting long COVID symptoms was highest in West Virginia (49%), compared with the state with the lowest rate of people reporting long COVID: Vermont (22%), Axios' Tina Reed writes.
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Minnesota
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about how to register, vote and understand what's on your ballot in the Twin Cities. Why it matters: It's not a presidential election year, but the winners of Minnesota's midterm elections will shape policy that directly impacts residents' lives at the local, state and federal level.
SCOTUS denies request to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday turned down a conservative Wisconsin tax group's request to block President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. Why it matters: This is the first time a challenge to Biden's plan has reached the high court. While Barrett didn't comment, an earlier Oct. 6...
Political Pulse: Democrats focus on abortion in Colorado, as voter attention wanes
Democratic candidates are returning to the issue of abortion as ballots arrive in mailboxes in Colorado.Yes, but: It's not the top issue for voters anymore. The economy and inflation are at the top of the list and abortion ranks below crime, new national polls show. Why it matters: The shifted focus among voters now favors Republicans, and Democrats may struggle to break through the election noise if they are still talking about abortion.Zoom in: Attorney General Phil Weiser's new TV ad attacks his Republican rival John Kellner by accusing him of wanting to criminalize abortion, and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet's...
Mass. auditor hopefuls reckon with questions on their past
Both the Democrat and the Republican vying to become the state's top fiscal watchdog are dismissing stories from their pasts that have raised questions about their fitness for office. Driving the news: Before her career in politics, Democratic auditor candidate state Sen. Diana DiZoglio worked as a youth counselor at...
2022 Voters' guide: Michigan
Michigan could capture America's attention Nov. 8, as several candidates running for statewide office are among hundreds of Republican candidates nationwide who do not accept President Joe Biden's election win as legitimate. Driving the news: GOP candidates across the state are focusing on high inflation, while Democrats are vowing to protect abortion and access to reproductive health care.Voting in Detroit: Polls are open on Election Day 7am–8pm. In-person early voting is available until Nov. 7 at 4pm. Registered voters can still apply for absentee ballots online or by mail until Oct. 25.Those who request an absentee ballot can return it...
EPA opens civil rights investigation into Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Thursday that it has opened an investigation into whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the majority-Black population in Jackson in their funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs. Why it matters: The NAACP filed a discrimination complaint last month on behalf of Jackson residents,...
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
Early voter turnout off to a strong start
Voters in Georgia are already casting their ballots in higher numbers than they did for the 2018 midterms elections. As of Thursday, the fourth day of early voting in the state, over 430,000 people had voted, which is more than 60% increase from 2018. That’s according to the Georgia Secretary of State.
Voting in Utah? We've got you covered
Election Day is less than a month away but thousands of Utahns started receiving their mail-in ballots this week. Why it matters: While voter turnout tends to be lower during midterms than a presidential election, your vote could determine everything from how much you pay in taxes to who will represent you in Washington, D.C.
Arizona election officials raise voter intimidation concerns regarding drop box watchers
Several law enforcement and election agencies are raising concerns about self-appointed poll watchers who are monitoring drop boxes, photographing voters and in some cases confronting them.Why it matters: Some people could be intimidated into not delivering their ballots.Driving the news: Arizona's Secretary of State's Office sent the U.S. Department of Justice a complaint filed by a voter who encountered the monitors when he and his wife delivered their ballots to a drop box in Mesa.The voter said people photographed them and their license plate, accused them of being "mules" and followed them while filming as they drove out of the...
RSV and other children's respiratory illnesses are rising in Colorado
Data: CDC; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/AxiosChildren's Hospital Colorado is filling up with sick kids as cases of respiratory illnesses — particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — climb nationwide.Why it matters: There's no vaccine for the contagious virus, which can be dangerous in young children and the elderly. What's happening: RSV — which includes symptoms like coughing, wheezing and fever — peaks during colder months. But this year's season started early and has higher than usual case counts, says Kevin Messacar, a doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado.Pediatricians are also noticing an uptick in influenza cases, indicating an early start to flu...
NC Democrats challenge the residence of Republican in competitive Senate district
North Carolina Democrats are alleging a Republican state Senate candidate running in one of the most competitive seats does not live in the district he’s running in, as required by state law. In an election protest filed Wednesday, a self-described activist alleges District 18 candidate E.C. Sykes lives in a Raleigh rental home south of the district he's running to represent. As a result, Sykes is ineligible to run for election in the district, the protest argues. Context: Sykes, a Republican who ran in 2020 for NC Secretary of State, is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in a hotly...
Minnesota schools are still understaffed, especially for special education
Massive staff shortages in some public school districts in Minnesota have delayed a return to normal for many kids. Driving the news: Minneapolis Public Schools has 650 vacant positions, reports the Star Tribune, and parents and teachers are calling for help.St. Paul Public Schools were down 300 positions heading into the school year, according to Sahan Journal.Why it matters: Many parents hoped that schools would operate like they did pre-pandemic so their kids could get back on track. But the Star Tribune report paints a chaotic picture.Minneapolis is down 135 special education staff.One father of a child with autism said...
Dozens of sportsbooks waiting on licenses in Ohio
With a little more than two months to go before sports gambling becomes legal in Ohio, some big-name sportsbooks are left waiting for their retail licenses, PlayOhio writes. What's happening: The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) set an Oct. 5 deadline for operators that had filed incomplete applications over the summer to provide the necessary licensing information. While retail sportsbook applications were not addressed during the commission's Wednesday meeting, many of these applications appear to remain incomplete.By the numbers: Ohio has licensed seven online sportsbooks, including large operators FanDuel, Caesars and PointsBet Ohio.That leaves 18 mobile apps awaiting decisions, per PlayOhio. Seventeen retail sportsbook licenses have been awarded, but nine businesses are in flux, including the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati and the Hall of Fame Village.What they're saying: Jessica Franks, the OCCC director of communications, told PlayOhio that the commission's licensing rollout is on schedule and "the commission is issuing sports gaming licenses on a rolling basis."What's next: There are three more OCCC meetings scheduled before the launch of Ohio sports betting on Jan. 1.
Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Illinois
Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot...
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Des Moines
Welcome to Axios Des Moines' special midterm guide, with everything you need to know before you mail in your ballot or head to the polls. Why it matters: This is the first major election since Iowa redistricted in 2021, creating new legislative seats and tight races pitting incumbents against each other.Redistricting also resulted in Iowa's U.S. House races becoming more competitive. With the Democrats' House majority on the line, Iowa's 3rd District race could be under the microscope. Voting in central Iowa✉️ Early voting: Starting Oct. 19, Iowans can either vote at their county auditor's office in-person during business...
How Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp built his career and his wealth
Gov. Brian Kemp is a much different candidate now than he was four years ago — and also a much wealthier man.The big picture: Kemp's political rise, from state senator in 2003 to incumbent governor leading the polls despite relentless attacks from former President Trump, has been due to playing the long game.Why it matters: In four years, Kemp and Democratic rival Stacey Abrams have become two of the most prominent figures in Georgia. While it's been in different circles and with different strategies, they've both cultivated political influence and personal wealth along the way.Abrams has long been open about...
