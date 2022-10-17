Read full article on original website
Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner
A company that wants to build a sprawling liquid carbon dioxide pipeline has withdrawn its court request for immediate access to private property in northern Iowa for a land survey, according to court records. A hearing to consider Summit Carbon Solutions’ request for a temporary injunction against Hardin County landowner Kent Kasischke was set for […] The post Summit withdraws motion for immediate action against landowner appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwit.org
NEWS 10.19.22: Early Voting, Former South Dakota Gov. Dies, Iowa Alert System, and More
Early voting started today in Iowa. In Sioux City, voters began to trickle into the Long Lines Recreation Center, where around twenty voting booths are set up. Woodbury County auditor Pat Gill greeted the steady stream of people, thanking them for voting early in a period that lasts for 20 days.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County approves rec trail 28E deal
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting approved its version of a 28E agreement with Sioux Center and Orange City to set the foundations for the management of a proposed recreation trail between the two cities. The agreement outlines the management of the trail...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man inducted into draft pony hall of fame
SHELDON—When rural Sheldon residents Wayne and Nancy Woelber took a recent trip to town, they had their daughter and granddaughter in tow, and they arrived in unusual style. Beginning at the Woelbers’ farm, which is four miles north of Sheldon, the group traveled down country roads and through city streets in a classic vis-à-vis wedding carriage, drawn by a team of Welsh draft ponies.
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
kiwaradio.com
The reasons for rising farmland prices
IARN — A recent farmland sale in Plymouth county set a new state record for Iowa going for $26,250 per acre. That sale was for 55 acres and a total of $1.44 million. Karl Setzer, Commodity Risk Analyst with AgriVisor, says there are many reasons why farmland sale prices are going up despite higher interest rates and high input costs.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon town houses get OK from boards
SHELDON—The developers of the potential town houses at the Bethel Reformed Church property at 611 Seventh St. in Sheldon had a couple of more hoops to jump through with two different boards. The first was a public meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and...
nwestiowa.com
Hull gets new economic development head
HULL—Promoting human flourishing is what Doug Anderson is all about. That’s why the 49-year-old professor at Northwestern College in Orange City applied to become the city of Hull’s new economic development director, a role he assumed on Sept. 28. “What I’ve really loved has been this idea...
nwestiowa.com
EMA task force hears from four departments
SHELDON—The four emergency departments in Sheldon are sorting out their wants from their needs. The Sheldon Police Department, Sheldon Fire Co., Sheldon Community Ambulance Team and Sheldon Emergency Management all have different wants but only a certain amount of those fit within their yearly budgets. Earlier this year, the...
nwestiowa.com
Wilbur Vos, 100, Sheldon, formerly of Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER—Wilbur Vos, age 100, of Sheldon, Iowa, formerly of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Sanford Sheldon Medical Center in Sheldon, Iowa. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday Oct. 24, at the Central Reformed Church in Sioux Center, with the Rev, Jesse Henkle officiating.
‘One Chip Challenge’ banned at Sioux City school after student ‘impacted’
A Sioux City school has issued a statement regarding the popular "One Chip Challenge" and the potential risks that come with it.
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon set to stick with Perspective
The Sheldon City Council appears set to stick with Perspective Insurance as the city’s insurance provider. In February, Prins Insurance of Sheldon made a pitch to try to the council to become the city’s agent of record. Perspective Insurance of Sheldon has been the city’s longtime insurance provider.
nwestiowa.com
Bernie Bergdale, 94, formerly of Alcester, SD
SIOUX CITY—Bernard L. “Bernie” Bergdale, 94, of Sioux City, IA, formerly of Alcester, SD, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Alcester Baptist Church in Alcester, SD. Burial will follow at...
siouxcountyradio.com
Unity Christian's application to the Siouxland Conference approved
Conference realignment is closer to taking place in the 2023-24 school year in Northwest Iowa. Unity Christian High School has been accepted to join the Siouxland Conference in the 23-24 school year, pending the War Eagle accepting George-Little Rock's request to join that conference. Sioux Center superintendent Gary McEldowney says...
Radio Iowa
Four injured as semi hits MMCRU school bus in northwest Iowa
Cherokee County officials say four people were injured when a semi hit a school bus traveling east of Marcus at about 7:30 this morning. The bus was carrying students in the Marcus Meriden Cleghorn Remsen Union school district. The district’s Facebook page indicates all aboard the bus were evaluated at the scene. Three students and the bus driver were taken to Cherokee’s hospital for treatment of what’s described as minor injuries.
nwestiowa.com
Character featured in 'McFarland USA' talks to school
SIBLEY—Overcoming challenges while facing adversity was the message of Thomas Valles as he addressed Sibley-Ocheyedan students on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Valles earned fame as one of the characters portrayed in the 2015 film “McFarland, USA.”. The program was made possible through the organization of the Palo Alto County...
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
KELOLAND TV
Changes being made at Sanford Health
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are in the works at Sanford Health and some of them are in the form of jobs and programs. In a letter to employees, we received Wednesday night, CEO Bill Gassen says the health system “made the very difficult decision to streamline our leadership structure and simplify operations.”.
FBI enters search for missing Iowa woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
