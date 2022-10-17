ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Since Colorado implemented pay transparency law, wages up 11.5%

COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you’re looking for a job in Colorado, take a closer look at the job posting and see if the pay aligns with your expectations. Employers in the state are being fined if they don’t provide that pay transparency. Since 2021 it has been the law and the standard in the state.
COLORADO STATE
Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux

(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
70+ psych beds cut due to understaffing; state says they had 'no choice'

(WXYZ) — A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging hospital buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral facilities. The bed closures, which began earlier this year, follow a series of high-profile violent incidents involving...
MICHIGAN STATE
Auto insurance bills to rise due to deficit in catastrophic fund

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the heels of countless Michigan drivers receiving refund checks of $400 per vehicle after changes to state law, 7 Action News is learning information about a new deficit in the state catastrophic fund. It’s part of an annual report from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association,...
MICHIGAN STATE
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction

The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan adds 12,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 173 deaths

(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,773 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan students struggling to close gap on COVID learning loss

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — How exactly are Michigan students recovering academically from the pandemic?. A new Michigan State University study took an in-depth look at what the data tells us. While more students are meeting or exceeding learning goals for the year — many still are not. School...
MICHIGAN STATE
AG Nessel announces $20M settlement in UIA class action lawsuit

LANSING, Mich. — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and allegations it used an automated system that wrongly accused recipients of fraud. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says property assets were seized without due process after the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba that may be linked to Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A person in southern Nevada died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba. The patient, a male under the age of 18, may have been exposed at Lake Mead, health authorities said. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the individual was at the lake, on...
NEVADA STATE
Powerball prize grows to $550 million ahead of Saturday's drawing, Michigander wins $1M

(WXYZ) — And the prize just keeps growing!. After no winner Monday and Wednesday, the Powerball drawing has grown to a prize of $550 million. Wednesday's jackpot sat at $508 million but no one was able to match all 6 numbers. A Michigander in Ubly however, did win a $1 million prize! That ticket was sold at Fast Freddie's at 2245 Main St in Ulby.
UBLY, MI
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
SAINT CLAIR SHORES, MI

