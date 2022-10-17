DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO