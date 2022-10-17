Read full article on original website
Michigan 2022 Midterm Elections: A guide for voters with races, ballot proposals & more
We're just weeks away from the 2022 Michigan Midterm Election, with many major races up for grabs, including the governor's race, all of the U.S. House seats, and three different proposals for Michiganders to vote on. The polls will open at 7 a.m. on Nov. 8 and close at 8...
Since Colorado implemented pay transparency law, wages up 11.5%
COLORADO SPRINGS — The next time you’re looking for a job in Colorado, take a closer look at the job posting and see if the pay aligns with your expectations. Employers in the state are being fined if they don’t provide that pay transparency. Since 2021 it has been the law and the standard in the state.
Changes to telehealth rules leave mental health patients in flux
(WXYZ) — We are in a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the public health emergency over, there are also important changes to telehealth. According to the Alliance for Connected Care, a telehealth industry trade group, Michigan is one of the more than 40 states that have ended emergency waivers.
70+ psych beds cut due to understaffing; state says they had 'no choice'
(WXYZ) — A perfect storm fueled by understaffing and aging hospital buildings has forced the state of Michigan to temporarily close more than 70 long-term psychiatric beds at three of its behavioral facilities. The bed closures, which began earlier this year, follow a series of high-profile violent incidents involving...
Auto insurance bills to rise due to deficit in catastrophic fund
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On the heels of countless Michigan drivers receiving refund checks of $400 per vehicle after changes to state law, 7 Action News is learning information about a new deficit in the state catastrophic fund. It’s part of an annual report from the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association,...
What could this winter be like in Michigan? Here's the NOAA's prediction
The NOAA released its 2022-23 winter outlook for the United States on Thursday, showing that the U.S. will remain in a La Niña pattern. But, what does that mean for Michigan?. That usually means we'll have a wetter than normal winter. In terms of temperatures, there is not a clear-cut trend, so it's safe to assume that we'll have about average temperatures in the area.
Michigan adds 12,414 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 173 deaths
(WXYZ) — The State of Michigan added 12,414 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. That comes out to an average of around 1,773 confirmed and probable cases per day. According to...
Omicron subvariants spread in US as Metro Detroit doctors urge bivalent booster
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Despite a decline in daily cases for the past few months, relatively new COVID-19 sub-variants are on the rise in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant BA.5 is currently responsible for nearly 68% of all cases in the U.S.
Michigan students struggling to close gap on COVID learning loss
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — How exactly are Michigan students recovering academically from the pandemic?. A new Michigan State University study took an in-depth look at what the data tells us. While more students are meeting or exceeding learning goals for the year — many still are not. School...
AG Nessel announces $20M settlement in UIA class action lawsuit
LANSING, Mich. — A settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit involving Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) and allegations it used an automated system that wrongly accused recipients of fraud. The Michigan Department of Attorney General says property assets were seized without due process after the...
Judge rules to not limit emails to 1,800 families in Oxford High School shooting case
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — A crucial decision has been made in the case of involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of the accused Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley. Oakland County Judge Cheryl Matthews has decided not to prevent Prosecutor Karen McDonald from releasing emails with updates to 1,800...
Children charged with making school threats on the rise in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — On November 30th last year, investigators say a 15-year-old student carried out a plot at Oxford High School, shooting eleven people. Students Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, and Justin Shilling lost their lives. “It is one thing to talk about this problem...
Michigan stylists react to new study that links chemical hair straightening to cancer
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer. In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.
'There’s so much anger.' What's driving road rage in Michigan and how to avoid it
(WXYZ) — Ramez Haidar, Franchesca Stacks and Gio Bronco all have the same thing in common: They are drivers and, like many of us, have witnessed road rage. “There’s so much anger right now. Somehow you see people driving crazy,” Haidar said. Incidents of road rage in...
Boy dies from brain-eating amoeba that may be linked to Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — A person in southern Nevada died after contracting a brain-eating amoeba. The patient, a male under the age of 18, may have been exposed at Lake Mead, health authorities said. According to the Southern Nevada Health District, the individual was at the lake, on...
Powerball prize grows to $550 million ahead of Saturday's drawing, Michigander wins $1M
(WXYZ) — And the prize just keeps growing!. After no winner Monday and Wednesday, the Powerball drawing has grown to a prize of $550 million. Wednesday's jackpot sat at $508 million but no one was able to match all 6 numbers. A Michigander in Ubly however, did win a $1 million prize! That ticket was sold at Fast Freddie's at 2245 Main St in Ulby.
Family suffers heartbreaking loss after 17-year-old shot, dumped on side of I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 20-year-old Southfield man will be in court Friday and is now charged in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old girl from Detroit. Her body was found on the side of I-94 in St. Clair Shores nearly a week ago. Michigan State Police say the teen was shot in the head and then dumped there.
20-year-old who shot, dumped body of 17-year-old-girl on I-94 scheduled to be arraigned Friday
(WXYZ) — Last week, 17-year-old Taya Land was found shot in the head and dumped on I-94 in Saint Clair Shores. All week, her family has been desperately working to figure out who did this and why. On Friday, the family may finally get answers. “We’re devasted, it’s like...
Police take at least 2 suspects into custody after teen found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police say they have taken at least two people into custody after a teen was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores last week. The two suspects were arrested Wednesday morning. One of them has been released and the second one remains in custody Wednesday night as prosecutors review the investigation report, MSP said.
Expect freeway closures on EB I-96, WB 1-696, NB I-75, and more this weekend
(WXYZ) — There are several freeway closures across metro Detroit this weekend. The earliest begins at 10 a.m. Friday on the EB local lanes of I-96 in Detroit. From 10 a.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday the eastbound local lanes from Outer Driver to Davison freeway will be closed.
