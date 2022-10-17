ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITN

Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
cbs17

Man pleads guilty to death by distribution charges, Franklin County Sheriff says

LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.
cbs17

Fayetteville honors late city councilman with new senior center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation will open the Bill Crisp Senior Center on Oct. 25. The facility is located at 7560 Raeford Road. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and building-dedication ceremony. The senior center is dedicated to...
cbs17

SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
jocoreport.com

90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools

WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
