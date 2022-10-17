Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
neusenews.com
Update: Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on the scene, incident on Neuse Road
At 2:19, a trespassing call was reported. The incident happened across the street from 3776 Neuse Road. The first officer was on the scene at 2:41. At 2:49, two officers on the scene requested a supervisor. At 2:57, a deputy called in shots fired. Witnesses called and said deputies needed...
WITN
Leaked recording of Pitt Co. sheriff raises questions
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A recording circulating online of the Pitt County sheriff using profane language has raised questions in the community. As it turns out, the tape was recorded by one of Sheriff Paula Dance’s own employees and then posted online. WITN spoke with Dance, who said...
Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina
Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
WITN
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new details on last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh. The report sheds light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting that killed five on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13th in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh police say that after they shot...
cbs17
Four juveniles, one man arrested for Tarboro drive by shooting, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One man and four juveniles were arrested on Thursday for their role in a shooting that happened in September, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Sept. 11 around 2:30 p.m., police responded to the area Martin Luther King Jr. Drive near Wagner Street in...
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
cbs17
Man pleads guilty to death by distribution charges, Franklin County Sheriff says
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has pleaded guilty last Thursday for his role in an overdose death, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday. The sheriff’s office said on October 31, 2021, Kenneth Harris died from a drug overdose. Deputies say the suspect, Tyree Montrel Person, sold heroin and fentanyl to Harris. Person was arrested on December 21, 2021 and has remained in custody since.
cbs17
Fayetteville honors late city councilman with new senior center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation will open the Bill Crisp Senior Center on Oct. 25. The facility is located at 7560 Raeford Road. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and building-dedication ceremony. The senior center is dedicated to...
cbs17
SAFEchild will triple capacity with new 20,000-square-foot facility in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.
cbs17
‘Erratic’ man arrested after guns found on college campus, Tarboro police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man after they found rifles and ammunition on a college campus on Monday, according to the Tarboro Police Department. On Monday at 11:35 a.m., a faculty member of the Edgecombe Community College saw an individual acting erratically in a parking lot near the back of the facility.
cbs17
Southern Pines police arrest 4th in connection with shooting death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with the Oct. 8 shooting death of a teenager from Fayetteville. Rahsaan Lee Young, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday and charged with accessory after the fact, police said in a news release. Police said Young...
New details released in deadly Raleigh mass shooting as families continue to grieve
RALEIGH, N.C. — The 15-year-old accused of a shooting rampage on a Raleigh greenway that left five people dead last week was found with a handgun and a shotgun when he was arrested, authorities said Thursday. More details about the shooting emerged from a publicly released four-page preliminary report...
Raleigh mass shooting suspect 'showing signs of improvement,' mother says
The 15-year-old accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting in Raleigh is getting better, according to his mother.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
cbs17
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Spring Lake mayor demands answers after state treasurer refuses to pay to hire new town manager
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The mayor of a troubled town in Cumberland County is demanding answers from the state treasurer after he refused to fund the hiring of a new town manager. The Local Government Commission took control of Spring Lake's finances in October 2021, citing concerns that the...
WRAL
Raleigh mass shooting suspect's medical condition improves, brother's funeral planned for Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. — The medical condition of the suspected gunman in last week’s Raleigh mass shooting has improved, the 15-year-old boy’s mother told WRAL News. Austin Thompson was moved Monday night to the pediatric intensive care unit at WakeMed, according to his mother, Elise Thompson. The boy had previously been listed in critical condition.
jocoreport.com
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Fayetteville; 1 caused a crash on a main road
One deadly shooting led to a crash overnight. A different shooting took place north of Fayetteville State University.
