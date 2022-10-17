RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The capacity to make a meaningful difference in child abuse intervention and prevention in Wake County is soon to see a major increase. SAFEchild, the only Wake County nonprofit that offers a full range of these services at no cost, broke ground on a new facility Tuesday that will eventually triple the organization’s reach. The organization, whose name stands for “Stop Abuse For Every child,” has been working to eliminate child abuse in Wake County for 30 years.

