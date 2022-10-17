Read full article on original website
Related
Prime Day laptop deals live blog: get the best laptops for less
We've now seen the end of the Amazon Early Access Sale, the surprising second 'Prime Day' this year. And we've been here to help you track down the best Amazon laptop deals among the mayhem. The sale event may have ended, but there are still some good deals to be...
OdinLake Ergo PLUS 743 review: This premium chair is worth the money
Its look is a bit of an acquired taste, but the OdinLake Ergo PLUS 743 ticks so many things off the best office chair list that its shortcomings – including that steep price of entry – are easy to forgive. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*...
Old Apple charger storage feature has blown our minds
A feature now confined to the Apple design bin has just resurfaced on social media and is causing fierce debate amongst users (and amongst the Creative Bloq team, if we're honest). Apparently, Apple MacBook chargers used to house two hooks that could slide out to allow you to wrap the cable around them – and a surprising number of people never knew about it.
HP Chromebook x2 11 review: Chrome OS's iPad Air competitor impresses
The HP Chromebook x2 11 is a Chromebook to convince you Chrome OS has a place in your life. It's 11-inch screen is just right for viewing on the go, and its bright edge-to-edge glass finish feels classy in your hands. Battery life is fantastic and easily meets HP's 11-hour boast. Inside the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c handles everything you can throw at it, which admittedly is limited by Chrome OS – there's no full version of Photoshop on Chrome, for example. Yet, the HP Chromebook x2 11 proves adaptable and flexible; a tablet for sketching, browsing and games and a laptop of work.
Pixpa review: the best platform for photographers?
If you want to build a photography portfolio, Pixpa makes it nice and easy. If you want to also sell downloads and prints of your images, or add an online store, then its wide range of ecommerce features makes it even more enticing. Wedding, portrait and commercial photographers especially will find a lot to like here.
Want accurate auto-rigging for characters? Try AccuRIG
Ever lament the substantial time and energy spent on rigging your favourite characters? Do you desire a one-click solution to streamline the entire rigging process? Look no further – a brand-new solution is in town, namely Reallusion’s AccuRIG (opens in new tab)!. Thank you for reading 5 articles...
Download files for 3D World 292
Here you'll find all the files, resources and videos to accompany issue 292 of 3D World magazine. To download the accompanying files for 3D World issue 292, simply click this (opens in new tab) link and a zip file will automatically download the content to your Mac or PC. If you've missed this issue or other editions of 3D World start a subscription (opens in new tab).
HP Chromebase All-In-One Desktop review: Is it a desktop or tablet?
Anyone looking for an app-based family-friendly home computer or creatives working solely in the cloud will enjoy the HP Chromebase All-In-One’s Desktop hi-res rotatable screen, its family-friendly safety options and the ability to instantly access any profile already existing within Google. Those looking for more power will probably be better off looking elsewhere.
Kobo Clara 2E review: Fantastic successor to the Clara HD
The Kobo Clara 2E is the successor to Kobo’s mid-range Clara HD. It’s made some significant improvements such as adding audiobook support, upgrading the 6-inch HD screen to the latest eInk Carta technology and probably most importantly of all, it’s now fully waterproof. This is the ideal eReader for those who like to read on the move, its compact design is easy to navigate with one hand and small enough to slot into most bag pockets. It’s also an excellent choice for those who care about the environment as it’s the world’s first eReader made using recycled plastics.
XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 review: Comfortable drawing tablet hits that midrange spot
The XP-Pen Deco 01 V2 is a useful drawing tablet that leads to a great drawing experience, as its stylus feels great in the hand, the device is easy to set up and use, and the design is slender enough to easily fit onto your desk or lap. A few quality-of-life issues are only minor annoyances, not major issues.
Apple iPhone MagSafe cases are the essential deal of the Amazon sale
Amazon's Prime sale is hasn't got long to go now, and we've stumbled on a set of deals on iPhone cases we think are pretty essential. All with genuinely great discounts, you can get official Apple Silicone MagSafe cases with up to 61 per cent off (depending on the size or colour you choose).
Consumer Reports.org
HP 14 Laptop Review
Walk into your local retailer and there’s a very good chance you’ll see several HP laptops on display in the computer section. The company makes all sorts of laptops, from high-end models aimed at digital creatives or budding content creators to more modest, workmanlike devices like the HP 14. It’s aimed at folks who just sorta need a laptop in the same way you just sorta need a toaster or teakettle: As long as it gets the job done without too much fluff, eh, that’s good enough.
This top Wacom drawing tablet just hit an (almost) rock-bottom price in Amazon sale
One of our favourite drawing tablets currently has a rather delightful price cut as part of the Prime Early Access sale extravaganza. Yup, the brilliant Wacom Intuos Pro Pen tablet in the medium size is close to the lowest price we've ever seen, reduced by 34 per cent to just £218.87 over at Amazon (opens in new tab) (the lowest was £214, but that was back in 2019 – right now this tablet is going for almost £280 almost everywhere else).
LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box review: bright and affordable help for creatives
We can recommend the LitEnergy A4 Tracing Light Box for budget-conscious artists who want a bright and reliable lightbox for tracing. The simple controls and USB-connected power make things nice and easy for the user, but it does get quite hot with prolonged use. For. Very bright. Affordable. Light. Against.
Is the iPad 2022 charging feature Apple's worst ever design crime?
We've come to expect design excellence from Apple – its pristine, elegant white devices instantly recogniseable. But that's not to say it hasn't had its share of design faux pas over the years (we're looking at you, Magic Mouse). And it looks like yesterday's new iPad line-up (check out our iPad generations list for details) announcement brought another eyebrow-raising design decision.
Apple Watch 8 get surprise price cut in early Amazon sale
There's less than 24 hours to go until Amazon's Early Access sale, but the retail giant has kicked things off early with an amazing offer on the all-new AppleWatch Series 8 – now just $349 (opens in new tab)!. This is the first significant price drop we've seen on...
New iPads and Macs tipped for fall launch — here’s the 6 new Apple products
We should still see some October product launches from Apple featuring new MacBook Pros, a Mac mini, and iPad and iPad Pro models.
XP-Pen Artist 10 review: Entry-level drawing tablet covers all the basics
The XP-Pen Artist 10 is a good low-cost and entry-level drawing display, bringing all the basic features you need from a stylus-toting sketching device but without breaking the bank. It misses lots of the bells and whistles of a more expensive device, and misses some quality-of-life extras, but you’ll be able to look past it to save cash.
$900 off the Sony A80J Bravia TV makes this a Prime deal classic
We've seen many good TV deals this Prime Early Access Sale, but this is our favourite. You can get the 2021 model of the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV with nearly half the price off. It's been reduced from $1,899.99 to $999.99, saving you $900 (opens in new tab).
Creative Bloq
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.https://www.creativebloq.com/
Comments / 0