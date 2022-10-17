The Kobo Clara 2E is the successor to Kobo’s mid-range Clara HD. It’s made some significant improvements such as adding audiobook support, upgrading the 6-inch HD screen to the latest eInk Carta technology and probably most importantly of all, it’s now fully waterproof. This is the ideal eReader for those who like to read on the move, its compact design is easy to navigate with one hand and small enough to slot into most bag pockets. It’s also an excellent choice for those who care about the environment as it’s the world’s first eReader made using recycled plastics.

15 DAYS AGO