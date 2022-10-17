Read full article on original website
Sedgwick County Fire units ensuring fire near Lake Afton stays put out
The large grass fire is northeast of the lake near a housing unit in the 17500 block of W MacArthur Rd.
Detour in Mulvane Monday adds nearly 20 minutes
A detour that is taking place in Mulvane on Monday, Oct. 31, will add nearly 20 minutes to your drive.
Cowley County fire department faces challenge in trying to replace old equipment
UDALL, Kan. (KWCH) - First responders need all the equipment they can get to protect during emergencies. A Cowley County fire department is working to get the necessary funds needed to upgrade some aging gear. But because of their size and call volume, it’s a challenge to acquire funding.
Kay County Sheriff radio logs Oct. 14-18
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:40 a.m. a deputy assisted Tonkawa police with an arrested at Jenkins and Oklahoma Ave. One subject was held at gunpoint. No name was logged. At 4:06 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Angelo F. Zotigh. At 9:29...
Fire in pile of wood chips causes Brooks Landfill to close
The Brooks Landfill located at 4100 N. West St. was closed down following a fire Wednesday morning.
Two Stillwater residents injured in accident on U.S. 177 near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 177 at Gunsmoke Road, southwest of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Cayden R. Pittman, 18, Stillwater, was traveling south on U.S. 177...
Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
Cause of fatal Andover house fire determined accidental
The cause of a fatal Andover house fire that happened earlier this month was determined accidental by the Andover Fire Rescue.
One injured in accident by Fairfax
FAIRFAX — The Oklahoma HIghway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred on at 4:37 a.m. today at the intersection of Oklahoma 20 and Oklahoma 18, south of Fairfax in Osage County. Troopers report that a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Calvin R. Stroud, 76, Wagoner, was traveling...
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
K9 Drug Sniffs Conducted At Ark City High School And Middle School Tuesday
A student was cited for possession of marijuana and another was cited for a tobacco violation, following K9 drug sniffs conducted at Ark City High School and Middle School Tuesday, according to Ark City Police. The USD 470 School District and the Arkansas City Police Department granted permission for the...
Neighborhood association returns $1,500 check to Wichita mayor due to 'unclear motives'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Following the heated exchange between Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple and a police officer at a neighborhood cleanup, Whipple placed a 1,500 check in the treasurer's mailbox for the SWNA association. Association President Josh Blick said that "after reviewing the check the board decided to meet Monday...
Investigation underway after man drives tractor into crowd at party near Belle Plaine
SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a weekend gathering near Belle Plaine turned violent. Deputies said a man named Zackary O’Gorman drove his tractor into a group of people after he was asked to leave a party. Neighbor Darrel Johnson said...
Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
Absentee ballot deadline approaching, local fire sales tax question on the ballot
NEWKIRK — The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8, General Election is Oct. 24. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter, provided they are eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. Voters can submit a...
Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own
Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
Fall Enrollment increases at Northern Oklahoma College
TONKAWA —Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Rick Edgington told the Board of Regents that Northern Oklahoma College has had an increase in student head count and credit hours. The report was given during the board’s meeting held last Wednesday. Edginton said that NOC has a 5 percent...
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
