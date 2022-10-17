ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newkirk, OK

kaynewscow.com

Kay County Sheriff radio logs Oct. 14-18

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:40 a.m. a deputy assisted Tonkawa police with an arrested at Jenkins and Oklahoma Ave. One subject was held at gunpoint. No name was logged. At 4:06 a.m. PCPD confirmed warrants on Angelo F. Zotigh. At 9:29...
KAY COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Two Stillwater residents injured in accident on U.S. 177 near Morrison

MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 177 at Gunsmoke Road, southwest of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that a 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by Cayden R. Pittman, 18, Stillwater, was traveling south on U.S. 177...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
KWCH.com

Wichita neighbors say mayor offered $1,500 following on-cam incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following the release of bodycam footage from a late September incident involving Wichita’s mayor and a Wichita Police Department officer, new information comes to light concerning the aftermath of what occurred. Video of a verbal confrontation from the officer’s bodycam showed Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple calling the city manager.
WICHITA, KS
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
kaynewscow.com

One injured in accident by Fairfax

FAIRFAX — The Oklahoma HIghway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred on at 4:37 a.m. today at the intersection of Oklahoma 20 and Oklahoma 18, south of Fairfax in Osage County. Troopers report that a 2016 GMC Sierra driven by Calvin R. Stroud, 76, Wagoner, was traveling...
FAIRFAX, OK
KSN.com

Man in Kansas falls into fire after altercation, allegedly gets pushed back in after trying to get up

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man fell into a fire after an altercation and allegedly got pushed back down into it after trying to get up. According to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), they received a call at 2:31 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, from the Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) after a nurse at the South Central Kansas Medical Center reported that a man was in the emergency department with burns on his arms after attending a party where there was underage drinking.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Missing Cowley County man found dead in Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rustin Michael Smith, who was reported missing this week in Cowley County, was found dead inside his locked vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office. No foul play is suspected in Smith’s death. A person found Smith’s maroon Chevy Silverado in brush...
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Spirit AeroSystems answers Textron Aviation with pay raise of its own

Spirit AeroSystems Inc. is instituting pay raises for its employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, including an increased starting pay rate that answers a similar hike last month by Wichita's other major aviation manufacturer. The city's largest employer confirmed to the WBJ on Thursday that...
WICHITA, KS
kaynewscow.com

Fall Enrollment increases at Northern Oklahoma College

TONKAWA —Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Rick Edgington told the Board of Regents that Northern Oklahoma College has had an increase in student head count and credit hours. The report was given during the board’s meeting held last Wednesday. Edginton said that NOC has a 5 percent...
TONKAWA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash

Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. ﻿Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
STILLWATER, OK

