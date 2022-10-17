Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Free Fall Fun
Fall Festival to be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Spirit Lake. Get your Halloween costumes out early — the Iowa Great Lakes Fall Festival is back. The event will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Camp Foster YMCA in Spirit Lake. After taking a...
nwestiowa.com
Pumpkins galore
Pumpkins on Garfield open for family fun this fall. The Kooima family just loves pumpkins. They’ve been a passion of Mark Kooima since he was a child and it’s a hobby that’s turned into a business with Pumpkins on Garfield. Mark and Nancy Kooima, along with their...
kiwaradio.com
About $24,000 Worth Of Standing Corn Lost In May City Area Blaze
May City, Iowa — About $24,000 worth of corn went up in smoke as the result of a fire near May City on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022. According to May City Fire Chief Nick Schaeffer, at about 3:20 p.m., the May City Fire Department was called to the report of a cornfield on fire near 210th Street & Warbler Avenue, about a mile north of May City.
nwestiowa.com
McCarty opens yoga studio in Sanborn
SANBORN—Julie McCarty didn’t set out to be a trailblazer for yoga in N’West Iowa, but she’s happy with progress she’s made so far. “Yoga therapy allows the concrete knowledge that you’re working with people,” McCarty said. “I take it one step at a time. If you put yourself up here, you have to stay up there. For me, I like to take it slow.”
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man inducted into draft pony hall of fame
SHELDON—When rural Sheldon residents Wayne and Nancy Woelber took a recent trip to town, they had their daughter and granddaughter in tow, and they arrived in unusual style. Beginning at the Woelbers’ farm, which is four miles north of Sheldon, the group traveled down country roads and through city streets in a classic vis-à-vis wedding carriage, drawn by a team of Welsh draft ponies.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Casey’s Fire in Hull Has Undetermined Origin
Hull, IA (KICD) — The State Fire Marshall’s office has wrapped up its investigation into the fire at the Casey’s location in Hull. Inspector Andrew Giere tells KICD News the official cause will be listed as undetermined, but that is does NOT appear to have been intentional.
nwestiowa.com
EMA task force hears from four departments
SHELDON—The four emergency departments in Sheldon are sorting out their wants from their needs. The Sheldon Police Department, Sheldon Fire Co., Sheldon Community Ambulance Team and Sheldon Emergency Management all have different wants but only a certain amount of those fit within their yearly budgets. Earlier this year, the...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon town houses get OK from boards
SHELDON—The developers of the potential town houses at the Bethel Reformed Church property at 611 Seventh St. in Sheldon had a couple of more hoops to jump through with two different boards. The first was a public meeting with the Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux County approves rec trail 28E deal
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its Oct. 11 meeting approved its version of a 28E agreement with Sioux Center and Orange City to set the foundations for the management of a proposed recreation trail between the two cities. The agreement outlines the management of the trail...
kiwaradio.com
RiseFest 2023 Announces First Artists
Sheldon — RiseFest 2023 is announcing their first artists and a fall sale that will take place this month. RiseFest officials say “We the Kingdom” and “Cain” will be playing at the 2023 festival. This will be Cain’s first time performing at RiseFest and We the Kingdom’s second time at RiseFest. We the Kingdom made their first appearance last year in 2021.
kiwaradio.com
Cigarette Gets Blame For Wednesday Field Fire Near Primghar
Primghar, Iowa– A cigarette gets the blame for a Primghar Fire Department fire call on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, near Primghar. According to Primghar Fire Chief Gary Lansink, at about 1:40 p.m., the Primghar Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire about a half mile south of 430th Street and Silver Avenue, four miles south of Primghar on Highway 59.
nwestiowa.com
Officer Jacobsma joins Sheldon police force
SHELDON—Greg Jacobsma is not new to law enforcement but for the first time in 15 years, he will be the rookie of a police department. The Sheldon Police Department had an opening when David Dykstra retired on July 1 and captain Scott Burtch turned to someone with more than a decade of experience.
nwestiowa.com
Hull gets new economic development head
HULL—Promoting human flourishing is what Doug Anderson is all about. That’s why the 49-year-old professor at Northwestern College in Orange City applied to become the city of Hull’s new economic development director, a role he assumed on Sept. 28. “What I’ve really loved has been this idea...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls woman arrested for meth, pot
LARCHWOOD—A 27-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was arrested about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance on Highway 9 near Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
nwestiowa.com
Marching Orabs close season at DakotaDome
Sheldon High School’s Marching Orabs accomplished a feat Saturday they have not pulled off since 2012: They won all the caption awards for their class. The musicians took awards for best music, visuals, effect, percussion and color guard and earned first place in Class A Group II at the Quad States Regional Championships at the DakotaDome on the campus of the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, SD.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County Firefighters Respond To Field Fires
Granville, Iowa– Three northwest Iowa fire departments were called out to a fire on Monday, October 17, 2022, near Hospers and Granville. According to Granville Assistant Fire Chief Curtis Christoffel, at about 1:10 p.m., the Granville Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 430th Street & Larch Avenue, about 3.3 miles southwest of Hospers.
nwestiowa.com
Character featured in 'McFarland USA' talks to school
SIBLEY—Overcoming challenges while facing adversity was the message of Thomas Valles as he addressed Sibley-Ocheyedan students on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Valles earned fame as one of the characters portrayed in the 2015 film “McFarland, USA.”. The program was made possible through the organization of the Palo Alto County...
nwestiowa.com
Le Mars man arrested on warrant for OWI
ORANGE CITY—A 41-year-old Le Mars man was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 18, on Sioux County warrants for third-offense operating while under the influence and child endangerment. The arrest of Joshua Wade Thompson stemmed from the stop of a 2016 Ford Expedition driving without its headlights on about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, on Iowa Avenue near Fifth Street Southwest in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Link leads tour of expanded facilities
SIOUX CENTER—Link Manufacturing in Sioux Center led public tours of its facility, highlighting the recent addition of Plant 4, as part of a chamber coffee and open house event Oct. 14. The company, which develops and manufactures a variety of suspension systems engineered for commercial vehicles and equipment, is...
