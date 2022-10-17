Drag Queen Shangela on What Is Making the ‘DWTS’ Magic Happen in Her Partnership With Gleb Savchenko

ABC/Nathan Martin

When Shangela stepped onto the ballroom floor for the season 31 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, it was a night of firsts. She became the first drag queen to perform on the American version of the dance competition and, at the same time, Shangela, whose birth name is Darius Pierce, also became the first man to dance with another man.

“I’m no stranger to firsts,” Shangela told Parade.com in an exclusive interview. “I was the first drag entertainer to ever walk the Oscars red carpet in drag. I was the first drag queen to be invited to the vice president’s residence and deliver a speech there. This feels just as special and almost with greater magnitude, because I feel so honored to represent the drag community, my LGBTQ+ community, and also to be living out one of my biggest dreams on one of the biggest stages ever.”

Of course, Shangela isn’t doing this alone. It takes two to tango, cha cha and waltz, and she lucked out when she was partnered with Gleb Savchenko. Even as the two are making history, they are also heating up the dance floor with some memorable moves. In fact, Shangela says that she couldn’t have asked for a better partner.

Shangela, Gleb Savchenko ABC/Nathan Martin

“When I first got signed for this show, I prayed, I journaled, and I thought, ‘Please let me get someone whose energy and excitement for this experience matches mine,’” she recalled. “I know this is the first male to male partnership on Dancing with the Stars, but I walked into this with no reservations, thankfully, because of Gleb.”

Part of what makes their partnership such a success is the fact that the two of them are taking the approach that they are two artists who are creating art on the ballroom floor instead of getting into the PC of it all.

“When two people who are excited for something, who are working together as a team, who are a true partnership, get together, then that’s when the magic happens,” Shangela added. “I am so excited to be working with Gleb. He’s patient, he’s kind, he’s funny, we have so much fun. I’m like, ‘Let’s make another TikTok video!’ He’s always down. So, I’m really thrilled that we get to go through this together.”

Shangela is also hoping that they will be in it until the finale, and with the scores they’ve received to date, that is a definite possibility. They aren’t at the top of the leaderboard, but close enough that hard work and attention to dance detail could get them there.

“Oh baby, I’m Shangela. Every room I walk into I believe I have a shot at winning,” she responded when asked about the odds. “How do you think I was on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 2 after only five months of doing drag? I didn’t even know how to do makeup, but I thought I was about to win, OK? So, I most definitely think that I have a shot at winning this trophy. It’s all about the fire and the fun. And I’ve got the fun part down, and I’ve got the fire part down. I definitely want to win.”

Also in our interview, Shangela talked about who she called for DWTS advice, her upcoming “Fully Lit” tour, her friendship with Jenifer Lewis, her plans for the Mirrorball Trophy, and more.

A while back on the show, and this isn’t an exact quote, you talked about being a groundbreaking artist who walks through the door fiercely and pushes it open for those coming behind you. Is that what you want your legacy to be, that you have made the path easier for others?

I want my legacy to be that I was someone who had a dream and was not afraid to work for it and celebrated the big moments but also shared them. This is what it’s about. I grew up in a small town. I’m from Paris, Texas. And for my little nieces and nephew, and for any little gay boy in Paris, Texas, to see me now on Dancing with the Stars, I hope that they find inspiration in their own life. That’s what I want my legacy to be. That I inspired someone else the way that I was inspired by so many people who never gave up on themselves and pushed forward to make their dreams come true.

Before you said yes or before you showed up for rehearsal for DWTS, did you call anybody and say, “Should I do this?” or get advice on how it should be done?

Well, I can show you the pages. I used to write this in my journal about where would I love to see myself: “I would love to compete on Dancing with the Stars.” There had never been a drag queen in the last 30 seasons of the show, but I didn’t let that stop me from dreaming, wishing, and writing for it. So, before I told anyone else, I told myself, “I would love to be on this show.”

When the opportunity for a meeting came around, and when they invited me to be a part of the show, honey, then I called everybody. I called my good friend Courtney Act who had competed on Dancing with the Stars Australia in drag. And I said, “Hey, I got this opportunity. I know you did it so wonderfully. I’d love to be the first in America, do you have any tips for me?” And I remember her telling me, “The day before the show when you have that rehearsal,” we have one rehearsal with the cameras, “Wear your wig.”

Wear your wig because it’s important for your dance partner to feel how that’s going to go, and for you to know how it’s going to feel differently. Because for drag shows, we don’t rehearse usually too much, unless it’s something major. So, it was great to chat with her. I talked to my friend Jenifer Lewis, and she said, “Honey, you’ve been training for this your whole life. Go turn it out.”

Shangela, Gleb Savchenko ABC/Christopher Willard

We’re four weeks into this now, what have you decided is your strength?

Listening to the judges, and also knowing what’s in my heart. My strength is my love for dance. Actually, I have zero ballroom training, but I’ve always had a love for dance. Even when I was putting that little towel on my head in my granny’s bathroom in Paris, Texas, baby, and twirling around to a Whitney Houston dance remix, I’ve loved dancing. And I’ve been able to create a career as a drag entertainer dancing on stage. So, to be able to now do that in the ballroom just brings me so much joy. That’s my strength, is the love that I have for dance.

Any of this new talent, will you be able to incorporate it into your show?

Oh, trust! When people come to see me on my brand-new tour called “Fully Lit” that kicks off in January, I’m bringing everything I’ve learned in this ballroom, and, hopefully, a Mirrorball Trophy as well to those stages.

I’ve read that your show is a love letter to your fans. Can you describe it in more depth?

Well, currently we’re starting with 11 cities. It will be a one-and-a-half hour show in which I’m going to be giving my fans everything that they’ve come to expect from Shangela. High energy performances, a fun experience, and a time that they can walk away and say, “Honey, I know I got my money’s worth.” The “Fully Lit” tour will have every story you’ve ever wanted to know from Shangela that you never have gotten before.

Do you think that a result from being on Dancing with the Stars will be bigger audiences?

I surely do hope so. The sky’s the limit.

I was looking at social media last night, and Twitter was up in arms that your scores weren’t higher. How do you feel the reaction is to you on social media? Do you think it’s positive?

Well, you know, I’m always grateful that I have passionate fans that have social media, so I know how hard I’m working. And those who follow me, they see because I post pictures and videos from rehearsals sometimes, they see how dedicated I am to this experience. I know they just want the best for me, and I want to show my best for them.

Looking back at last week’s dance, I wouldn’t have changed anything. I was living in that moment. I think that energy passes through the television screen to people who are watching, and they feel like it’s also them that’s been scored in a way. So, I’m grateful that I have that legion of fans behind me.

And listen, the scores are one thing, but the votes are another. So, I hope their passion about my scores translates into them voting and keeping me in this experience. And I hope that they know that I’m working even harder every week to try and get those scores up.

Do you already have a place for the Mirrorball Trophy in your house?

Oh, no, I don’t, because I plan on going on the road with my tour. So, I’ve got a special suitcase ready for it because I’m taking it everywhere with me. If I win, ooh, y’all are going to get sick of me with this trophy, because everywhere I go, whether it’s brunch, the movie theater, church with my granny, wherever I go, I will have that trophy.

How competitive is it behind the scenes? Or are you as supportive of each other as you look on camera?

Let me tell you, and being very honest, I feel like I have a free ticket to a celebrity meet and greet every week backstage. You can probably see that in the videos that I post because I’m always running up to everybody like, “Ooh!” It’d be great to walk away with a Mirrorball Trophy, I want that, but I’m also grateful that I get to walk away with so many brand-new friendships. Honestly, people that I’ve looked up to for a very long time.

Wayne Brady, who I know, is a consummate professional with an amazing heart. I don’t know if anyone knows this, but a couple of years ago my Aunt Sue was having her 75th birthday, and she loves Let’s Make a Deal. Okay, I’m from Paris, Texas, honey. We have it on every morning at 10 a.m. on the TV. So, I called Wayne and I said, “Wayne, my aunt loves you. Would you make a video for her? And I want to fly her out to L.A., maybe to come to the show. Could you help me get tickets?”

You know what he did? He made a video for her saying that I was going to do that, and then he gave her tickets to the show, her and her friend. And then he put them in the front row at the show and interviewed them at Let’s Make a Deal live on air. She still talks about her time with Wayne Brady. So, you know, I’m excited to be in this competition with him and just spend extra time with him.

People like Jordin Sparks, amazing singer. Vinny Guadagnino from the Jersey Shore, Selma Blair, movies! I’m like, “Selma!” She’s like, “Let’s make a TikTok.” I’m like, “Selma Blair’s making a TikTok with me, hey!” It’s so much fun just to be able to see all of these people performing and working so hard, performing at their highest game. And also, to be building these great relationships. We have so much fun. Last week after the show we were running all around in our little Disney costumes just playing, it was just a great time.

How special is Jenifer Lewis to you? She performed for you last week, what’s it like for her to be there for you after what she’s been in your life?

I’m still a superfan. From being Jenifer Lewis’ assistant, to living in her basement for 10 years, to building an amazing friendship with her, and now sharing this special moment on Dancing with the Stars together, it blows my mind.

I have such great love for Jenifer. She’s such a generous artist, talent, and friend. Coming off of a month-long promotional book tour on the East Coast, she landed on Friday in L.A. and then came to the dance rehearsal studio on Saturday to show her love and support. And then she showed up on Monday night and said, “I’ll sing the song, baby. What do you need me to do?” And she sang the song live on stage with no rehearsal or anything.

She’s like, “Baby, where’s the band? What’s the note? Let’s go.” And she got on stage and sang that song for me. When I go back and watch this video, when we’re together, we’ll pull this video up, and we will always be able to share in this moment that we had together that honors our friendship. It’s so special that I was able to honor her with this performance, and then she turned around and honored me and showing up and truly showing out.

Dancing with the Stars streams both Monday and Tuesday night this week at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.