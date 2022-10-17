Read full article on original website
Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A great time was had at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s women’s event, “Jazz on the Patio.” The event was held on Tuesday, October 18, at Civitas (2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook). Valley Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor. Bronze sponsors were Vivian Mora State Farm and Image […]
Local veteran discusses ‘veterans park’ proposal with Pinson City Council
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – Lifelong Pinson resident, business owner and veteran Scott Ragsdale addressed the Pinson City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 18, concerning his plans for a newly constructed veterans park near the entrance to Bicentennial Park. “We’re one of the very few cities that doesn’t have a park or an area […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
Leeds Council makes offer for new Main Street location, agrees to livestream meetings
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune Leeds – During a meeting of the Leeds City Hall on Monday, Oct. 17, the city council approved an offer to move the Main Street program to the train depot before agreeing to a suggestion by Councilwoman DeVoris Ragland-Pierce to begin live streaming meetings. Before the meeting began, Councilman […]
Jiffy Lube celebrates new store in Trussville with free oil changes, discounts on other services
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jiffy Lube is bringing convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance to Trussville with the recent opening of a new service center. To celebrate, Jiffy Lube invites the community to 1106 N Chalkville Road in Trussville for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 – 22, […]
OPINION: Regional business leaders should demand reforms to Birmingham Water Works Board
Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column. By Paul DeMarco I do not think it is much of a stretch to say that the average residential ratepayer of the Birmingham Water Works Board does not have much confidence in the organization. Obviously, the years-long bungling of billing by the Board has been front and center. […]
Trussville Witches Ride is fast approaching – Register to ride today
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Trussville Witches Ride, Inc., a nonprofit whose mission is “witchy women riding for a local cause,” is preparing for this year’s ride through the historic Cahaba Homestead to take place on October 22 at 5 p.m. Registration for the ride is now available, and all witchy women are […]
TPD investigates threats in Trussville City Schools system
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating two separate verbal threats that were made in the Trussville City Schools (TCS) system this week. One threat was by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18., and Hewitt-Trussville […]
Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE – Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency department Thursday in Trussville. The facility will include 12 treatment rooms, an onsite lab and imaging, a helipad and emergency care for all ages. Officials with the health care system hope to not only expand the Trussville […]
Birmingham to open warming station on Tuesday and Wednesday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother […]
HTMS 7th grade football team recognized during TCS BOE
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville Middle School 7th grade football team was recognized during the Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, for being Metro South Champions. Athletic Director Lance Walker explained that this year the middle school football program had 140 plus students participating. “The […]
Springville seeing steady growth in building permits
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, October 17, for the second regular meeting of the month. The meeting was very brief, with most of the discussion held in the work session prior to the meeting. In the work session, Asa Sargent presented an update on building […]
Threat made at Jefferson County high school inspired by Netflix show ‘The Jeffery Dahmer Story’
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department is investigating threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) by a student who was allegedly inspired by the Netflix show “The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” According to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, a ninth-grade student said he was “going to be like Dahmer and kill […]
Obituary: Kenneth Roy Carden (February 5, 1943 ~ October 17, 2022)
“For I am persuaded that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creation, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus, our Lord.” Romans 8: 38 & 39 Kenneth Roy […]
Trussville City Schools BOE announces called board meeting
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Board of Education will hold a Called Board Meeting Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the Board Room of Central Office for the purpose of discussion and consideration of a contract for an Acting Superintendent, according to a statement on Wednesday. Superintendent Pattie Neill […]
Trussville’s Pinnacle scores upscale outdoor retailer
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Water Mountain Trail, a new upscale outdoor retailer, is set to open in the Pinnacle Shopping Center in Suite 106 on Oct. 22, 2022. Owner and founder of Water Mountain Trail, Brett DeLoach, said this would be unlike any sporting or outdoor store in the area. This retailer […]
Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke to get donation of body armor
From The Tribune staff reports RAGLAND — Ragland Police Department’s K9 Smoke will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Smoke’s vest will be embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.”. Delivery is […]
Trussville City Schools BOE names Dr. Frank Costano acting superintendent
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS, on Monday. Costanzo will fill the role after Dr. Pattie Neill took a 60 day leave following parents packing a City Council meeting two weeks ago. Following the BOE […]
