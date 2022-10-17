ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondale, AL

The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jiffy Lube celebrates new store in Trussville with free oil changes, discounts on other services

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Jiffy Lube is bringing convenient and quality preventive vehicle maintenance to Trussville with the recent opening of a new service center. To celebrate, Jiffy Lube invites the community to 1106 N Chalkville Road in Trussville for a Grand Opening Celebration on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21 – 22, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

TPD investigates threats in Trussville City Schools system

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) is investigating two separate verbal threats that were made in the Trussville City Schools (TCS) system this week. One threat was by a Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) 8th grader to “shoot up the school” on the afternoon bus Tuesday, Oct. 18., and Hewitt-Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE – Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency department Thursday in Trussville. The facility will include 12 treatment rooms, an onsite lab and imaging, a helipad and emergency care for all ages. Officials with the health care system hope to not only expand the Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham to open warming station on Tuesday and Wednesday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.  Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTMS 7th grade football team recognized during TCS BOE

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Hewitt-Trussville Middle School 7th grade football team was recognized during the Trussville City Schools (TCS) Board of Education (BOE) meeting on Monday, Oct. 18, for being Metro South Champions. Athletic Director Lance Walker explained that this year the middle school football program had 140 plus students participating.  “The […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Springville seeing steady growth in building permits

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune SPRINGVILLE — The Springville City Council met Monday night, October 17, for the second regular meeting of the month. The meeting was very brief, with most of the discussion held in the work session prior to the meeting. In the work session, Asa Sargent presented an update on building […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Threat made at Jefferson County high school inspired by Netflix show ‘The Jeffery Dahmer Story’

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department is investigating threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS) by a student who was allegedly inspired by the Netflix show “The Jeffery Dahmer Story.” According to Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush, a ninth-grade student said he was “going to be like Dahmer and kill […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville City Schools BOE announces called board meeting

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Board of Education will hold a Called Board Meeting Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 5:00 pm in the Board Room of Central Office for the purpose of discussion and consideration of a contract for an Acting Superintendent, according to a statement on Wednesday. Superintendent Pattie Neill […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

