ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Widow of man who died prior to 2021 bighorn sheep count files lawsuit

By City News Service
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

The widow of a man who died leading up to last summer's scheduled bighorn sheep count in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park filed a wrongful death lawsuit this week against state parks officials, alleging the

event was unsafe because of triple-digit temperatures in the region.

The suit filed Tuesday in San Diego Superior Court alleges state parks employees should have known high heat would endanger volunteers for the 2021 Bighorn Sheep Count, including 68-year-old Culver City resident Donald White Jr., who died on June 19, 2021 of environmental hypothermia.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office said White was found unconscious near Borrego Palm Canyon Trail shortly after noon and died at the scene.

Temperatures reached 116 degrees in the park that day. According to the lawsuit, temperatures over the previous two days reached 118 and 119 degrees, respectively, and an excessive heat warning was in effect for the area.

White was working as a volunteer for the sheep count and his tasks included "carrying water into exposed areas of the desert (including excessive heat areas known as 'white spots') to cache and be used later by participants

in the 2021 Bighorn Sheep Count," according to the lawsuit filed against the state Department of Parks and Recreation, which did not immediately respond for comment on the litigation.

The suit alleges parks employees failed to establish appropriate safety procedures to protect volunteers and should not have allowed White to take part in activities associated with the count because of the heat.

White's death led parks officials to cancel what would have been the 50th annual bighorn sheep count, which was slated for the Fourth of July weekend in 2021.

The department said in a statement at the time that the count would be canceled to review its safety protocols and provide "additional tools to maintain a safe environment for all."

The lawsuit states: "Recognizing their negligent and reckless conduct, State Parks' employees, agents, and representatives canceled the 2021 Bighorn Sheep Count, even though the temperatures on the planned dates of the event were less extreme than those on June 19, 2021.''

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 KFMB

Arraignment delayed for San Diego mother accused of murdering her baby

SAN DIEGO — An arraignment for the mother accused of murdering her infant has been pushed to next week. San Diego police say on Sunday they found a 2-month-old baby girl, violently killed and arrested her mother, Christine Mendoza, 35, for the murder. Mendoza’s arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday...
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Authorities identify woman who died in an altercation with suspect

Vista, CA–The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office completed its autopsy of a woman who died of her injuries from an altercation with an unknown individual in Vista last week. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Mayra Mejia, a resident of the unincorporated community of Fallbrook. The...
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

SD Drug Dealer Sentenced in Case from HBO Documentary “The Crime of the Century”

A San Diego man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl that caused a Vista woman’s death. Cole Thomas Salazar, 32, admitted to using online classified ads to sell drugs, including a November 2020 sale of powdered fentanyl to Sarah Elizabeth Fuzzell, 24. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Fuzzell died on Nov. 3, 2020 from the drugs she purchased from Salazar.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ARREST MADE IN MURDER OF JASIAH WHITE

October 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - El Cajon Police today announce the arrest of Obaida Saad Ramadhan of El Cajon for the August 19 murder of Jasiah White. White was shot multiple times in an outdoor parking lot at 441 Dominguez. “Detectives learned the two men were acquainted and had...
EL CAJON, CA
Times of San Diego

Man Sentenced 16 Years to Life for Downtown San Diego Road Rage Stabbing

A man who fatally stabbed another man last year in downtown San Diego during a road rage altercation was sentenced Monday to 16 years to life in state prison. Byron Lee, 35, was found guilty by a San Diego jury of second-degree murder, plus a knife allegation, in the June 26, 2021, killing of 34-year-old Yacoub Abdallah. Abdallah, a resident of Midlothian, Illinois, was in San Diego on a vacation, according to his family.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
100K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy