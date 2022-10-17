ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William Sadler, Happy Anderson, Adia Join Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Limited Series

By Denise Petski
EXCLUSIVE: William Sadler ( When They See Us ), Happy Anderson ( Mindhunter) and newcomer Adia ( The Midnight Club) have joined the cast of the HBO Max limited series Full Circle , from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. They join Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, Dennis Quaid, Jharrel Jerome, Sheyi Cole and CCH Pounder.

Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer, with Solomon as writer and EP. Casey Silver also is an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move.

In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present-day New York City.

Sadler will be seen with Alfre Woodard in Salem’s Lot , New Line’s upcoming adaptation of the Stephen King novel. His credits include feature Unholy, miniseries The Comey Rule and a starring role in Ava DuVernay’s Emmy-winning When They See Us. He also was a series regular on Starz’s Power and heavily recurred on Showtime’s Our Cartoon President . He most recently wrapped A Stage of Twilight with Karen Allen. Sadler is repped by Insurge-Ent.

Anderson is filming the feature Bikeriders opposite Tom Hardy for New Regency. His other credits include Mindhunter, Bad Boys for Life and Birdbox , and he next will be seen in John Flattery’s film Maggie Moore(s) opposite Tina Fey and Jon Hamm. Anderson is repped by Stewart Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment.

Full Circle marks Adia’s second television role, having made her acting debut as a series regular in Mike Flanagan’s The Midnight Club , which premiered this month on Netflix. Adia is repped by Tash Moseley Management and Del Shaw.

