Holiday train stopping in Saratoga, Fort Edward

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Something festive is rolling back onto the Saratoga train tracks. It’s the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train’s first ride in three years, and it’s making a local stop.

The train, laden with holiday light displays, makes an annual cross-country journey with live music on-board. It’s an effort to raise donations for local food banks that operate along the line where Canadian Pacific operates routes. Virtual benefit concerts were held in 2020 and 2021, in order to keep spirits high safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the tour by train includes music by Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, among others. Ell and Texas Hill will be the entertainers for all local stops. The train will visit the Saratoga area and then head into the Adirondacks. Local stops include:

Sunday, Nov. 27

Mechanicville 300 Park Ave., parking lot by tracks Train arrives at 5:50 p.m., 6-6:30 p.m. showtime

Saratoga Springs Amtrak Station, 26 Station Lane 7:20 p.m. arrival, 7:30 – 8 p.m. showtime



Monday, Nov. 28

Fort Edward Amtrak Station, 70 East St. 1:05 p.m. arrival, 1:15 – 1:45 showtime

Port Henry Amtrak Station, 20 Park Place 4:30 p.m. arrival, 4:45 – 5:15 p.m. showtime

Plattsburgh Amtrak Station, 121 Bridge St. 7 p.m. arrival, 7:15 – 7:45 p.m. showtime

Rouses Point Pratt Street Railway Crossing 8:45 p.m. arrival, 9 – 9:30 p.m. showtime



Non-perishable food donations of all kinds will be accepted for distribution to local food banks and resources. Train staff will collect donations during each show. The train has 168 live shows planned across the country.

