manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Five frightful Halloween cocktails to sip in NYC this spooky season
If costume-clad kiddos live to indulge in all manner of mini-candy on Halloween, the adult equivalent is often booze. New York City has plenty of bars dedicated to spooky season, purportedly haunted drinking destinations, and even some spots simply offering a Halloween-themed tipple in honor of October 31. Here’s where to scare up a sip from now until those fun-sized sweets get discounted.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
See free Halloween movies at these NYC parks every weekend this month
As part of the city’s Movies Under the Stars program, parks around town will be screening spooky Halloween films alongside family-friendly classics and newer productions throughout the month of October. In total, New Yorkers will get to catch over 150 flicks around all five boroughs—completely gratis. Standouts include Hocus...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A giant Yayoi Kusama mosaic will decorate the new Grand Central Madison Terminal
Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama has a big New York City following. Each time her work is shown here, i.e. the New York Botanical Garden’s “KUSAMA: Cosmic Nature” in 2021 and Yayoi “Kusama: Festival of Life” at David Zwirner in 2017, we line up around the block and sell out tickets.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Pick from 4,000 pumpkins at this magical pop-up patch in Brooklyn
Picking the perfect pumpkin is a rite of passage for many New Yorkers every autumn, but this year, you don’t have to go far to to get into the fall spirit. For the first time, Greg’s Great Pumpkin Patch is popping up in Domino Park with some 4,000 pumpkins in all shapes and sizes, plus lots of fall festivities.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A running list of the best fall dishes to try in NYC this year
The hint of a chill in the air, the crunch of a single leaf under your cute fall boot, hot cocktails replacing frozens, autumn in New York is the seasonal equivalent of a heart-quickening flirtation. And, unlike an early infatuation, it just keeps getting more delicious as the days go on.
ccnycampus.org
Meet the East Village's Newest Thrift Store: It's "An Experience."
Nick Norman is the owner of Thrift NYC located on 14th street in Manhattan. He’s a man of many personas. An average day for him consists of eating four eggs, working out, and posing for a photoshoot. By 11 am he rips open clothing shipments and bargains prices with customers at his vintage clothing store. Nick barely has time to blink, but he managed to find time for an Interview.
Extra Extra: Long Island social worker was keeping 118 rabbits, 100,000 roaches and tons of other critters in her house
Because that's not allowed, here are your end-of-day links: working for the city sounds like a bummer right now, Manhattan DA is returning looted antiques to India, Semafor is your go-to website for clocks, and more. [ more › ]
Washington Square News
The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet
New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
A Massive Louis Vuitton Exhibition Has Opened In NYC’s Former Barney’s Location
NYC marks the fourth and final destination of Louis Vuitton’s 200 TRUNKS, 200 VISIONARIES: THE EXHIBITION, celebrating Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. The exhibition first launched at the Louis Vuitton family house in Asnières. It then traveled to Singapore and Los Angeles, before arriving on Madison Avenue in NYC’s former Barney’s location. It will be open from October 14th, 2022 – December 31st. Prior to the founding of his world-renowned company, 16-year-old Louis Vuitton was a trunk maker at Parisian atelier of Monsieur Maréchal in 1837. His success led him to opening his own workshop 17 years later, and by 1859 he opened his first atelier in Asnières. According to Louis Vuitton’s Instagram, the massive exhibition explores never-before-seen installations, interactive experiences (one of the sections in the exhibition is live streamed on the exterior of the building) and most notably, 200 trunks from visionaries such as Francky Zapata, Willo Perron, Francesca Sorrenti, Peter Marino, and Brooklyn Balloons to name a few. Figures were asked to “personalize a metaphorical blank canvas” similar to the dimensions of the original Louis Vuitton trunk from the 1850s. Each trunk stands “as an ongoing tribute to Louis Vuitton’s innovative legacy.”
Extra Extra: There's a rich old man from Queens who rolls up in a carpet and lets people stand on him at nightclubs
Because that's what he's into, here are your end-of-day links: e-bikes are sneaking up on bus drivers, Donald Trump's company charged the Secret Service a lot of money for agents' hotel rooms, vaping makes you poop, and more. [ more › ]
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
In An Effort To Curb The ‘All-You-Can-Eat Rat Buffet,’ New NYC Trash Rules Have Been Proposed
Mayor Eric Adams announced this past Monday, October 17, that trash will no longer be allowed on NYC sidewalks until 8p.m.–a four hour push back from the original 4p.m. trash take-out time. As reported earlier this year on May 8, rat sightings have increased by more than 60% from the first four months of pre-pandemic 2019, and the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade. The new NYC trash rules are just part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to clean up NYC’s streets and fight against these midnight snackers. As it stands now, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4p.m. the night before collection. In many neighborhoods trash can sit on the sidewalk for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. By enforcing the new 8p.m. rule, trash will be left on the sidewalks for a shorter time, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing food for rats, and improving cleanliness.
NYC Sanitation Department hiring emergency snow laborers for winter season
If you're physically fit and need to make some more money this winter, the NYC Department of Sanitation could be looking for someone just like you.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
I got my hair done by a mobile salon that circles Williamsburg
The first time I stepped inside Salon Slade, I had to embrace my adventurous side. The mobile hair salon, which operates from inside a black, 1983 Chevrolet camper van parked somewhere in Williamsburg, is a bit of a mystery from the outside. Passersby slow down to catch a glimpse of what is going on inside the tricked-out RV with undercarriage lights, a spinning barbershop sign and—now for Halloween—a skeleton in the passenger seat. Sometimes, they leave with a grin; other times, they leave with an appointment.
A new announcement in the subway is made to make riders feel more at ease
A new MTA initiative directing conductors to announce when police officers are aboard trains or platforms to help riders feel safer on the subway was launched this month.
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
How NYC Customers Can Score Free Wingstop Chicken Sandwiches For An Entire Year
Food inflation is the worst it's been in over 40 years, and that means that a lot of people are focused on their food budget more than ever before. The average shopper might be shocked to see how expensive chicken has gotten with inflation, and the price hikes can be seen not just at the grocery store, but also at restaurants. According to The Washington Post, the cost of chicken wings has doubled over the past year, and Bloomberg has predicted that because of the surging price of flour, chicken, fats, and oils, fried chicken sandwiches won't be getting cheaper any time soon either.
Cha-ching! Winning $1 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold in New York
Someone in New York is a millionaire thanks to a winning million-dollar Mega Millions ticket. One second-prize ticket for the Tuesday, October 19 Mega Million drawing was sold in New York and it's worth a guaranteed $1,000,000. The winning numbers were:. 1-15-20-44-67 +23. The ticket was purchased at 3 Bros...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYC minimum-wage workers now have to clock over 100 hours to live
In most American cities, minimum wage workers can clock in more than 50 hours a week and can afford rent on a one-bedroom home. But New York City tells an entirely different story. Rent is so absurdly high across the five boroughs that minimum-wage workers would need to work no...
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
