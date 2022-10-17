Mayor Eric Adams announced this past Monday, October 17, that trash will no longer be allowed on NYC sidewalks until 8p.m.–a four hour push back from the original 4p.m. trash take-out time. As reported earlier this year on May 8, rat sightings have increased by more than 60% from the first four months of pre-pandemic 2019, and the city’s rat problem is the worst it’s been in over a decade. The new NYC trash rules are just part of the Adams administration’s ongoing commitment to clean up NYC’s streets and fight against these midnight snackers. As it stands now, trash and recycling may be placed on the curb after 4p.m. the night before collection. In many neighborhoods trash can sit on the sidewalk for more than 14 hours, including during the evening pedestrian rush hour. By enforcing the new 8p.m. rule, trash will be left on the sidewalks for a shorter time, diminishing the eyesore of black bags, reducing food for rats, and improving cleanliness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO