11-foot python pulled from school bus in India

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A rescue crew in India used a rope to pull a massive python , weighing over 12 stone, from the inside of a school bus .

Footage shows the moment the team dragged the 11-foot serpent from the bus in Uttar Pradesh’s city of Raebareli on Sunday, 16 October.

No students were inside the vehicle when the animal was discovered, as it was the weekend.

The python had wrapped itself in the engine section of the bus, making for a tricky job for the crew to pull it out to freedom.

